Part 1 – Opening the Case File

When I first dropped the folders on my desk—three prior podcasts and the marathon monologue George Webb just delivered—I expected the usual loose-thread theorizing you hear in amateur true-crime circles. Instead I found a running dossier: names cross-referenced against court dockets, GPS pings aligned to forestry spur roads, FOIA clock-ticks penciled in the margins like evidence tags.

Webb isn’t content to retell a mystery; he treats every episode as an affidavit in progress. From the moment he recounts two battalion chiefs bleeding out on Canfield Mountain, you can hear a gum-shoe rhythm: locate the timeline anchor, mark the phone ping, grab the dispatch tape, canvass the marina. That compulsive timestamping is what hooked me, a private investigator who makes rent converting rumor to proof. In these four recordings, Webb drafts the scaffolding of a regional conspiracy—drug logistics, botched interdictions, and an assassin named Travis Decker—then hands each joist to the listening public with instructions: shake this, see if it rattles.

Part 2 – The Idaho Four as Prologue, Not Epilogue

The first podcast Webb dissects revisits Moscow, Idaho’s 2022 dorm-house slaughter. Most commentators freeze-frame on Bryan Kohberger’s DNA flake; Webb and his techno-wingman “Agent X” slide the microscope toward the mothers of two victims—confidential informants who supposedly helped bag twenty-plus Aryan Knights traffickers. Motive, they argue, didn’t start in a criminology classroom; it started in a distribution ledger.

The review reinforces a lesson every PI learns early: motive rarely hides inside the crime scene tape; it hides in whatever balance sheet the homicide threatened. By tying a prison-gang fentanyl route to a college quadruple homicide, Webb sets precedent for everything that follows in Coeur d’Alene. This isn’t a new mystery, he warns—the Canfield shootings are Act II of a play that opened on Greek Row.