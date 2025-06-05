Directed Evolution is the process of reducing immunity for the entire population and then replacing immunity for the population you want to keep. Either Jordan Walker is responsible for “Directed Evolution,” according to Project Veritas, or the Intelligence Agencies are.

You reduce everyone's immunity and decide who to reinfuse with immunity to “direct evolution.”

We have followed the Intel agencies’ attempts to reduce immunity all over the world, and we have tracked and traced the efforts to reinfuse immunity along the way.

Once you know the players, the Reduce Immunity, Then Reinfuse Immunity Game is easy to follow.

Just follow the WHO, WEF, and their associated organizations like CEPI and the Wellcome Trust.

But the ball always bounces back to the organizations calling the shots. And the reduced immunity experiments have been going on a while.

And of course, we found the Wellcome Trust was getting mRNA DARPA CoronaVirus bids in May 2019, right before the CoronaVirus pandemic. How convenient is that?

Has this reduced immunity game been going on for over one hundred years in places like South Africa, where the Wellcome Trust got its start and Sir Henry Wellcome was knighted for his efforts at reducing the immunity of the opposition there?

I went to Cape Town to the birthplace of the Wellcome Trust, and I can answer that as an unequivocal yes. Is immunity replacement therapy now being offered as predicted?

I just returned from the ImmunityBio presentations at the American Society of Cancer Oncologists and can testify that ImmunityBio’s cup runneth over with replacement therapy for immunity.

In this series, we track all the names and organizations you need to know to follow the Immunity Replacement Game. I also just did a livestream with John O’Loughlin and David Underdown on the Reduce and Reinfuse Immunity Game.

We cover Patrick Soon-Shiong, the South African doctor founder of ImmunityBio, and all the players in the Immunity Replacement Game.