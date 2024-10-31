Elon Musk is making waves on Donald Trump's Presidential Election campaign trail, and engagement on his X platform is soaring. Elon is giving away a million dollars a day to those who sign his petition in the Swing States, and he is creating quite a stir with our friends in the Deep State, like Victoria Nuland, Robert Kagan, and Fiona Hill. (see Watch Out For Crossfire Hurricane Kids

I had a chance to write a book about the whole Crossfire Hurricane gang in 2018, and yes, theeeeerrrre back now in 2024.

I always think it is worth reminding Elon Musk and the X platform participants of the shenanigans that happen after midnight on Election Eve. Washington, DC, has now set up all kinds of obstacles for the Citizen Journalist, but you can still break big stories.

“Dude, you cracked DC” - May 2017

I thought I would recount how you can still beat the mainstream media at their own game with a little gumshoe detective work and a lot of persistence. If Elon Musk wants to make X into the Tesla of News, he would do well to start here with this example.

Getting to how the Deep State does Endless War is the journalism that X needs to focus on, and knowing how that happens in DC is a valuable exercise.

Citizen Journalism isn’t just scouring the Internet for stories. The real stories come from going to the source, doing the digging, developing the sources, and then having the courage to get the truth out.

Real Citizen Journalism isn’t just retweeting. Sometimes, people do die telling the truth. The risk versus return decision is the really tough choice in Citizen Journalism.

However, given the risks, the benefit is that the world finds out how the War Machine really works in Washington, down to the devices that were used.

And the triumphs don’t come without human cost with the really big stories.

But if you want to be the Tesla of News, you would do well to study the real successes of Citizen Journalism on the stories that really matter over the last eight years.

Real Citizen Journalism isn’t just being in the right place at the right time. Years of preparation go into being in the right place at the right time to tell the true story.

“Trump didn’t do J6, Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats did” is just a statement that the Steve Bakers of the world will say is a lie unless you have the video of it happening live at the Capitol Gates.

If you want to be the SpaceX of News, you have to start with the people who have been there and did that—time after time.

If you deliver the real news time and time again, it isn’t an accident.

Again and again and again.