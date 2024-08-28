As stated in the video above, if two separate shots hit victims David Dutch and James Copenhaver, there are two separate shooters. Two points make a line, and there could not be four feet of deflection in one shooter’s shots.

Two Trump Butler Rally victims, both with Dutch names, bust the FBI single shooter narrative. It truly is a Double Dutch Bust. The first victim is David Dutch, 57, standing in the left grandstand behind President Donald Trump’s podium.

David Dutch is in the white shirt and was the first person in the Trump Butler Rally to be hit by the first bullet from a sniper.

If two separate shots hit David Dutch and James Coperhaver, there must have been another shooter whom Crooks was shooting from.

That makes the second-floor shooting windows of the Beaver County Deputies suspect number one for the second gunman position. The Beaver County Deputies would only have to walk a few from their posts to take one of these shots. All the Beaver County Deputies admitted abandoning their posts when Trump took the stage, so they had to go somewhere.

Notice the widespread pattern between Copenhaver in Blue and Dutch in yellow, at least four feet. Most shooting patterns vary only a few inches. If there are two bullets, the second shooter would be located somewhere in the second-story windows in the building occupied by Beaver County Deputy snipers.

Unless Greg Nicol now says the Secret Service forced him and his two cohorts away from their sniper windows at gunpoint, Greg Nicol and his team are solely responsible for the Assassination Roof being unguarded.

Sniper weapons were already taken into the building to provide Trump “protection” by overlooking the Assassination Roof.

This video notes AGR CEO Henry Dimmick's perfect position to direct traffic to Crooks’s waiting positions at the retaining wall, the picnic table, and the final shooting position.

From all the metadata here, it looks like the Trump Assassination was all under one roof - American Glass Research’s roof.

The two windows in the second story to the right of the sniper posts make the most logical shooting points. Those windows to the right on the second story would only have been a few steps for Beaver County Deputies to make one of the shots.

Any one of the second-story sniper windows could have fired the shot that wounded Dutch, and another could have wounded Copenhaver. But as long as two points make a line, there were two shooters.