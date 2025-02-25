The CIA follow on cult to the Moonies, Shincheonji, is the most likely vector of any news CoronaVirus Live Exercise that might be thrown at Donald Trump.

Since their leader, their Promised Pastor, literally ate the Book of Revelation to experience all its tribulations, now the Promised Pastor is seen at the New Jesus on Earth today.

Oh yeah, Shincheonji was the key superspreader cult for the first CoronaVirus Live Exercise. You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to see another one coming.

Some of us are old enough to remember the CIA’s Moonies, a Korean Culture Club to practice various “heavenly deceptions” on unwitting recruits to get the targets empty their families bank accounts.

The Moonies were sort of like a CIA revolution toaster. Pop in the money, press the button, and three minutes later you would have your counter culture movement in your country of choice.

https://time.com/6961050/unification-church-ffwp-moonies-us-election/

Mostly used as an Asian counter culture rainmaker, the Moonies even had a brief flicker of influence in the United States as any American travelling through US airports in the early 1980s knows.

Reverend Moon, the charismatic leader of the Moonies, was close personal friends of George H W Bush, and Bush could always count on the Moonies as a political tool, both foreign and domestic.

And if you study the CIA Career of John Brennan, aping George H W Bush at every turn, you know that Brennan had to have his version of the Moonies too. I call them Brennnan’s Mini-Moonies - Shincheonji.

All the same Moonie “heavenly deceptions” recruiting and theft techniques are xeroxed in the daily workings of Shincheonji, with new superspreader twists like manadatory grovel eating, sharing food by hand to mouth in what can only be described as a superspreader mosh pit.

Yes, these are John Brennan’s Mini-Moonies, ready for superspreading.

Is it any wonder with the mandatory and supervised cheek to jowel force feeding cult using what can only be described as a slop trough would be the super spreader cult for the first CoronaVirus Live Exercise?

https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/26/asia/shincheonji-south-korea-hnk-intl/index.html

So why would we suspect Brennan eould use Shincheonji for the next CoronaVirus Live Exercise?

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/3/3/patient-31-and-south-koreas-sudden-spike-in-coronavirus-cases

Some medicated analysis is just too easy. And as I asked the question in March 2020, if we knew patient 31 was the key super spreader, where was the chart of patients one through 30?

Why was that information held secret? That defeats the whole purpose of contact tracing. You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes for this one. If you're betting on super spreader cults for the next coronavirus, live exercise of John Brennan, your smart money should be on Brennan’s Mini-Moonies, Shincheonji.