Here is the summary of my three-hour and forty-minute livestream this morning with the relevant research that was gleaned on the topic of the Idaho Shooter - Brony Boy Rambo, or Ram-Brony as Wess Roley is now being called.

“My Little Sniper” cartoons are already appearing on the internet.

Part 1 – Setting the Stage

Coeur d’Alene’s pine-ringed lakes have long doubled as a laboratory for federal “counter-extremism” experiments.

The Order is about the FBI’s Psychological Operation called the “Aryan Nation” where Richard Butler, a CIA “Liaison For Cultural Affairs”, led a fake church to entrap disaffected and anti-government youth in the mid-1980s.

I asserted the “Manis FBI Cables” basically gave the FBI a blank checks to create sand castles in the air like the “Aryan Nation” and its associated splinter group, “The Order”.

Welcome to the world of thought crime. All we need to do is put one informant in your church or school.

In the late-1970s the FBI folded its lingering COINTELPRO playbook into a fresh target: Richard Butler’s Aryan Nations compound at Hayden Lake, ten miles north-east of town.

What began as sporadic surveillance soon hardened into a permanent psychological-operations (PSYOP) test bed, with undercover case agents embedding in local churches, gun ranges and even bowling leagues to map the movement’s social graphthestreetagent.com.

Part 2 – Wayne Manis and the Birth of “Managed Violence”

Agent Wayne Manis, fresh from New York mafia work, opened a one-man FBI “resident agency” above a shoe store in downtown Coeur d’Alene in 1980. Manis pioneered “managed violence,” letting extremist cells such as Robert Mathews’ Silent Brotherhood (a militant off-shoot of Butler’s ministry who I call “Violent Bob”) run long enough to justify bigger budgets and tougher laws.

His debriefs, recently chronicled in The Spokesman-Review and fictionalised in the 2024 film The Orderspokesman.com, taught headquarters how spectacular crimes could be nudged—not always stopped—to produce a desired political climate.

Part 3 – The Order, Bank Robberies and Public Fear

Between 1983-84 the Silent Brotherhood robbed a dozen banks and armoured cars across the Northwest, assassinated Jewish radio host Alan Berg and washed Idaho television in images of ski-mask-clad gunmen.

Internal FBI cables later released under FOIA reveal that briefings to Washington emphasised potential attacks more than proven ones, nudging lawmakers toward expanded racketeering statutes and looser undercover rules. The PSYOP worked: by 1986 Congress had widened RICO to cover “ideological” conspiracies, and the Bureau had a blank cheque in North Idaho.

Part 4 – Ruby Ridge: Fear Scales National

The 1992 Ruby Ridge siege, 50 miles south of Coeur d’Alene, carried the Idaho fear narrative nationwide. FBI negotiators privately admitted Randy Weaver was “a loner, not leadership,” yet tactical commanders demanded an overwhelming display—including snipers, helicopters and a shoot-on-sight ROE later judged unconstitutional.

Media loops of armoured carriers cresting forest roads cemented the image of “Pacific Northwest = militia hotbed,” bolstering funding for the new Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) that would soon adopt Palantir-style data platforms.

Part 5 – Civil Verdict and Greg Carr’s Symbolic Cleanup

In 2000 a civil-rights lawsuit bankrolled by human-rights philanthropist Greg Carr bankrupted Aryan Nations; a Kootenai jury awarded $6.3 million to two assault victims.

Carr bought the 20-acre compound at auction and razed Butler’s church, announcing a “Peace Park.” Carr failed to mention that Richard Butler was a CIA “Cultural Affairs Attache”. The Idaho Bloody Sunday 2025 shooting occurred on the 24th anniversary of the “Aryan Inferno” burning. The national press ran “Hate in Retreat” headlines, yet field files show the FBI quietly kept informants on payroll—proof that the site’s utility as a training stage outweighed its propaganda defeatamazon.com.

Part 6 – Enter Palantir: Data-Driven PSYOP

While Aryan Nations crumbled, Silicon-Valley start-up Palantir courted the Bureau. Its Gotham platform promised to fuse 911 calls, gun-purchase logs and social media into a “minority-report” map of future threats. The Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Center (JRIC) was first to deploy Gotham for police-fire fusion in 2009; an L.A. County RFI still lists Gotham as the core situational-awareness toollasd.org. Early demos highlighted Hayden Lake case files as proof that integrated analytics could have stopped the Order years sooner.

Part 7 – Selling Fusion to Rural Sheriffs

Urban success wasn’t enough; Palantir needed America’s 3,000 county sheriffs. Company slide decks urged marketing through “critical-incident object lessons.” The pitch: rural agencies lacking Gotham would react too slowly to protect firefighters, EMTs or school staff. Idaho—historically primed by decades of militia headlines—became a target market for the next live demo. Internal Palantir “go-to-market” brochures obtained by The Intercept describe joint fire-police dashboards and wildfire overlays tailored for timber countiespalantir.com.

Part 8 – The 2025 Nettleton Gulch Firefighter Murders

Sunday, June 29th was Sunday, Bloody Sunday in Couer d’Alene, Idaho.

On Sunday 29 June 2025, Kootenai County dispatchers sent Engine 3 and Battalion-Chiefs John Morrison & Jeff Harwood to a brush-fire call on Nettleton Gulch Road. Within minutes both chiefs lay dead and a third firefighter, T. Tisdale, was wounded. Deputies blamed 20-year-old Wesley “Wes” Roley, a self-styled “brony” camper who—officials said—held off 300 officers with a single shotgun before dying of an apparent self-inflicted wound. Eyewitness hikers, however, reported rifle-calibre “crack-crack” fire from multiple elevations, suggesting a trained sniper.

Part 9 – Narrative Management in Real Time

By dawn Monday the Kootenai Sheriff framed the attack as “lone-wolf extremism,” even thought he described an Aryan Nation like attack of up to four sniper a day earlier, echoing 1980s Aryan tropes despite Roley’s lack of ideology. An unnamed regional FBI spokesman stressed the absence of an integrated fusion center: “If fire and law had shared a common operating picture, our people wouldn’t have walked into an ambush.” Local TV replayed Gotham marketing clips showing drone feeds, thermal overlays and automatic blue-force tracking—exactly the tools LA’s JRIC already owns. The implicit PSYOP: buy Gotham or bleed.

Part 10 – Take-aways and the Next Play

Over forty-five years the Bureau’s North-Idaho laboratory has evolved from crude infiltrations to data-driven behavioral shaping. Each cycle follows the same arc: 1) magnify a fringe threat; 2) stage or permit a spectacular incident; 3) showcase a techno-fix whose vendor is already waiting. The Aryan Nations scare birthed JTTFs; Ruby Ridge sped up armored policing; today’s firefighter murders are being paraded as the case for county-level Palantir fusion. Whether the Roley saga proves another “managed violence” op remains to be seen—full radio logs and ballistics are still withheld—but history suggests the marketing end-state is already locked. The lesson for citizens is less about bunkers or brony hats than about incentive structures: as long as fear sells platforms, Idaho’s forests will stay an irresistible stage set.

With UltraViolence afoot in Idaho and rural locales everywhere, the only solutions are JTTF and the UltraViolet heroes at the FBI.

ChatGPT Rebuttal Of George Webb Livestream

1. From Chalkboards To Gotham

When LASD first licensed Palantir Gotham in 2009, it wanted a single pane of glass for gangs, guns, and warrants. Webb predicts the Palantir Gotham's new talking points will be the murdered Fire Chiefs would be alive today if they had an integrated Fire and Police system like Gotham - like Gotham Video from surveillance drones.

The Palantir Gotham platform ingests arrest, jail, and license-plate data, letting detectives “drag-and-drop” links between people, places, and vehicles﻿—a capability Wired later revealed was running quietly inside the department’s HIDTA* operations.

Gotham replaced hand-drawn link charts; that leap—from whiteboards to real-time graph queries—became LASD’s foundational story of how modern sheriffs can “do more with less.” Webb extols the virtues of the murdered Battalion Chiefs’ “Battalion 3” fire and emergency response software, but smooths over Palantir Gotham’s drone surveillance capability.

2. Proof-of-life during the 2017-20 fire sieges

While LAPD used Gotham mainly for street crime, LASD discovered its jail, parole and evacuation records were gold during the 2017 Thomas Fire and the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Deputies could overlay release addresses of recent arson suspects, live 9-1-1 calls, and CAL FIRE perimeters, then push tailored evacuation texts to the elderly or mobility-impaired. Webb poo poos these fires with drone canopies as “live exercises” and “controlled burns”, looking askance at controlled AI surveillance drones.

According to a Barron’s feature on Palantir’s wildfire work, those same workflows were later baked into a Foundry “Wildfire Common Operating Picture” used statewide . LASD now advertises that success to rural sheriffs who routinely double as emergency-managers with no dedicated intel shop.

3. LA Riots 2.0—the 2020 stress-test

The George Floyd protests put the LA Sheriff’s Department’s civil unrest module on display. Deputies fused social-media geofences, jail intake photos, and real-time license-plate reads to predict where caravans of opportunistic looters would surface next, often in neighborhoods 20 miles from the nearest march route.

A leaked after-action slide deck, reported by The Intercept, credited Gotham with “minute-by-minute looter interdiction.”

For LASD brass, that became talking-point № 2: rural sheriffs lack analysts to watch Discord or Telegram during courthouse protests—but Gotham’s templated queries do it for them.

4. Building the political wedge—“3,000 Sheriffs, 1 Network”

California is one of only six states where county sheriffs also serve as the default emergency services coordinator. The LA Sheriff Department acts as a Palantir sales team that highlights that dual-hat model—public safety and disaster ops—as the template Congress should fund nationwide.

The pitch: give every rural sheriff a Gotham license, wrap it with FEMA grant dollars, and Washington gets a de facto national fusion center without new federal headcount. Palantir lobbyists referenced exactly that count—“3,081 elected sheriffs”—in House testimony last fall. Webb sees these Palantir successes with the LA Sheriff’s Department as a series of false flags.

5. The rural-data vacuum and why it matters

Small agencies rarely store case files in structured form; most run decades-old RMS software or Excel. Gotham’s value proposition is that it ships with “Rural Sheriff Data Loader” scripts that ingest PDFs, CAD logs, and even scanning-wand barcodes from county jails, then normalize them into the object graph.

That automation, Palantir claims, slashes analyst onboarding from months to days—a key argument in counties where one sworn deputy often doubles as the IT director. Webb dismisses the Palantir Sheriff Data Loader Modules as a means of replacing current sunk cost vendor investments in jail and probation services.

6. Fire mapping meets farm roads—the edge-sensor layer

Since 2021 LASD has beta-tested low-orbit satellite heat-tiles (from partner BlackSky) and mounted FLIR pods on contracted firefighting aircraft. Rural sheriffs who police national forests or BLM land see direct benefit:

https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-01-21/tech-wildfires-ai-la-fires-nvidia-lockheed-martin

Webb dismisses Gotham/BlackSky drone and satellite maps as military dual applications engineered from controlled burn events is Southern Los Angeles, scaring residences into submission through fire to cave to Palantir Gotham pressure.

Gotham can show an undersheriff a 10-minute-old fire perimeter, overlay parcel data and spit out which ranchers need livestock trailers first. In a drought-stricken West, that sells. CalFire’s operations chief publicly credited the prototype during last year’s Fairview Fire briefings palantir.com.

7. Civil-unrest analytics without a big-city intel unit

LASD packages its 2020 riot lessons as an “Unrest Playbook.” Key ingredients:

geofenced social-media harvesting via DataMinr and Primer

Gotham-native NLP that tags calls for service with protest-related language

a jail-intake dashboard that tracks out-of-county arrestees in real time

Sheriffs in politically polarized counties—think Kenosha, WI or Grant County, OR—are told they can skip the learning curve LASD paid for during L.A.’s 100-straight protest nights.

8. Opposition, litigation and how LASD answers it

Civil-rights groups sued LAPD/LASD for secret Gotham use, calling it “predictive policing by proxy.” Wired uncovered an LASD directive telling deputies not to mention Palantir in reports barrons.com. On the road, LASD trainers pre-empt that critique:

Transparency module —auto-logs every query, allows county counsel to audit misuse.

Opt-in regional governance board —five-county compacts decide data-sharing rules, not Palantir.

No scoring—LASD stresses Gotham links objects; it does not assign “risk scores” the way PredPol or ShotSpotter purportedly do.

9. Funding mechanics—turning fires & riots into grants

The sheriff-to-sheriff roadshow walks elected officials through three pots of money:

FEMA BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure & Communities) for wildfire analytics; DOJ Byrne-JAG for gang & narcotics graphing; DHS SHSP for civil-unrest fusion nodes.

LASD shows how it braided those streams to cover 90 % of its own Gotham costs, arguing any rural county can replicate the trick—with LASD standing by as “peer mentor.”

10. The 2025 horizon—bundling fire, fentanyl and First-Amendment policing

By next wildfire season LASD wants a 10-state pilot where rural sheriffs push a single button and see:

heat-anomaly tiles (fires),

EMS naloxone-administration spikes (opioids), and

protest permit maps (unrest).

If that dashboard proves out, the department will lobby DHS/FEMA for a national sheriff instance—a de-facto Palantir-powered “SheriffNet.” Critics call it a back-door federalisation of local policing; boosters call it the first time 3 000 disconnected sheriffs could share intel at the speed of Twitter storms and firestorms alike.