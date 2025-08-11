I was the first investigative journalist on the scene to document the blood from a single bullet in the death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji. I spent my New Year’s Eve photographing the scene, and I published the photos on New Year’s day.

Compare the Suchir Balaji blood scene to the Idaho Four pictures released today, almost three years after the fact. Again, I published in one day. The Moscow Police waited almost three years to publish. Why? Because the lack of blood makes it nearly obvious the three girls were killed off-site from the supposed murder scene.

Just one gunshot produced a huge amount of blood in Suchir Balaji’s bathroom, which spilled out onto the living room floor. By contrast, over seventy stab wounds were inflicted on the three women in the Idaho Four case, and stab wounds usually bleed much more.

The metadata of a loud thud makes sense from the killings as Maddie or Kaylee were dropped into the bed, with both girls being dropped into the smaller of the two beds.

I also publicly presented the photos in Silicon Valley, and I took questions, comments, and criticisms from the crowd three days after I published the pictures. The Moscow Police has still not had a press conference to answer questions about the crime scene photos, almost three years later.

Tiny splashes of blood are more indicative of a murderer placing bodies in a house, and touching doorways as they moved through the house.

The fact that all the lights were left on with all the doors open is another indicator that bodies were rushed into the homes as fast as possible.

I would expect about ten times as much blood and massive amounts of spatters and blood smears all over the walls in a real fifty stabbing life struggle for Xana and a thirty stabbing life struggle for Kaylee.

The Door Dash delivery was a Door Dash delivery of three bodies, it appears. Ethan was probably shot slightly before 3 AM at 2:52 AM with copious amounts of blood flowing to the floors and even outside the house.

The Door Dash driver, MM, went down around to the front of the house to act as a lookout while the three girls bodies were being brought into the house.

This would also explain why the two roommates did not call 9/11. There is also a good chance the Door Dash driver knew the victims since dog Murphy did not back until he was returned to the home after the last thud of the body. This would also explain Maddie Mogen’s DNA from three different males under her fingernails in defensive wounds.

I have seen a one-shot murder scene with blood everywhere like a public pool. This eighty-plus stabbing murder of four people, including gunshots, is as farcical as the location for these three women’s murders.

