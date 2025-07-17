George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

that little tiny bit of DNA was found in the very recesses of the female-half of the button-snap....now anyone who's ever handled or watched a person handle a knife and sheath knows you don't handle it by the innermost part of the female portion of the button-snap. this is ludicrous beyond measure but Idaho is not only the Mesirah State but it's also the Hillbilly State....so yeah dip dip dirp. the man who claims to have discovered the sheath was a 2-yr rookie who arrived 4 hours late to the scene. the sheath wasn't seen when he and another officer inspected the room (again 4 hours after everyone else)...yet miraculously, there it was, when he entered the room alone the next time. 2 yr-rookie cop...in his original police report Officer Payne stated the sheath was 'placed' underneath Maddie. not the sharpest of Hillbillies that one.

