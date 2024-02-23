I Will Go On Until I Have No More Money
Seems Like All The Criticism Is Reserved Dor Those Doing All The Work.
Recently, I’ve come under fire for attending the fake Blackberry whistleblower trial in Las Vegas and researching DNC scams against GOP donors in Orange County, California. Here are my responses.
I try to maximize every dollar that I receive to provide the highest news value I possibly can for my subscribers. I would never ask money from someone if I already hadn’t put $750,000 into this endeavor for more than a decade.
George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I started nomoreinformants.com more than 12 years ago to look at the problem of the FBI signing on so many informants that were in the business of selling drugs, and getting people to move from softer drugs, like marijuana, to harder drugs that were addictive, like fentanyl. I predicted a rash of overdose deaths if this practice did not stop.
We now are at over 100,000 overdose that’s a year. At that time I think we were around 25,000 deaths a year in 2012-2014.
And I find it amazing after the kind of week our research group had with the kind of news we delivered. There’s more criticism of the cut rate plane flights that I take than an FBI informant making $6 million in his bank account.
It is obvious that I have been stalked by an NSA person who had six relatives that work for NSA as well, who stalked me for a year before I that resources are unlimited in this matter. This NSA stalker I’m mistakenly got into a relationship with and I did visit many secure Navy bases, that I otherwise would not have had access I regret the decision.
This person‘s father not only worked at the NSA, but also worked for DARPA, which gave me a valuable knowledge that I use every day with regard to my investigations into DARPA. Furthermore, we frequently have NATO veterans who see how these military technologies are being turned against the people United States, and they are willing to underwrite our meetings, because they know truth is the result.
I think the investment pays off in the tens of thousands to one in terms of value, and I am going to continue doing what I do until I no longer can do what I do financially. I’m not gonna compromise the quality and excellence of our reporting by trying to do news from my grandmother’s basement. American people are owed more than that. They are owed the best news versus the fake news.
I’m going to continue to choose my new stories as I see fit and I think my record is pretty good being in the right place at the right time.
And someone has to provide the counterbalance against the CNN’s, the Donie O’Sullivans, and the fake news networks of the world. That’s gonna be me until my last dime. I have withstood national news attacks on a day after day basis from CNN, 60 minutes AP, Reuters, Forbes, and many others. I haven’t backed down yet.
And notice who they come after when the ships are down.
here is a comment from a longtime subscriber who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hi, George!
Your show with Peter yesterday was really amazing! Peter seemed to be so excited about the publishing of his new book, and you were there to support him every step of the way.
Looking back, George, as the days and years have gone by, you have always “been there” to help the people with whom you have been connecting. Your national and international audience members have been inspired as they have enjoyed seeing your very generous spirit in action, George. For just a few highlights:
You helped Jason to reach many more viewers on his channel as you invited your audience members to join you both on your very exciting adventures together.
You generously donated to Lee’s citizen journalism scholarship program, as you were spotlighting his academy.
You made a generous donation to help Robert David Steele.
You collaborated with Taskforce in your mutual investigations.
You helped John to establish his channel
You helped Mark to establish his channel
You helped the Neighborhood News Team to establish their organization.
You helped Addy to further his career and you helped him to increase his earnings.
You collaborated with Paul, you helped him to reach more viewers on his channel, and you helped him to navigate through his academic twists and turns.
You helped Tommy to reach more viewers on his channel.
You have made more appearances than any other guest on Jesse’s Missing Link show, and you have helped Jesse to reach more viewers on his channel.
You helped your friend to receive her transplant.
You have been helping
the Breggins and Dr. Ruby as they have had to endure the injustices of tactical lawfare.
You helped Karma Doc through a horrifically devastating time in her life, and you helped her to restore her family farm.
You are helping Veterans with therapy horses—including “Sterne the anthrax horse.”
You have been helping Peter to reach more viewers on his channel with your awesome 3 X per week show.
And yesterday you helped Peter to introduce his first book. It was really great fun for your audience members to watch yesterday’s show, George, and to share in all of the excitement going on there!
Rock on, George!
You’re The Greatest!
God bless you!
George, I've followed you for years, so I know how on the money you've been on so much, way ahead of the curve, your dedication, and your sacrifices. And this is from someone old enough to be your mother.