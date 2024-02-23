Recently, I’ve come under fire for attending the fake Blackberry whistleblower trial in Las Vegas and researching DNC scams against GOP donors in Orange County, California. Here are my responses.

I try to maximize every dollar that I receive to provide the highest news value I possibly can for my subscribers. I would never ask money from someone if I already hadn’t put $750,000 into this endeavor for more than a decade.

I started nomoreinformants.com more than 12 years ago to look at the problem of the FBI signing on so many informants that were in the business of selling drugs, and getting people to move from softer drugs, like marijuana, to harder drugs that were addictive, like fentanyl. I predicted a rash of overdose deaths if this practice did not stop.

We now are at over 100,000 overdose that’s a year. At that time I think we were around 25,000 deaths a year in 2012-2014.

And I find it amazing after the kind of week our research group had with the kind of news we delivered. There’s more criticism of the cut rate plane flights that I take than an FBI informant making $6 million in his bank account.

It is obvious that I have been stalked by an NSA person who had six relatives that work for NSA as well, who stalked me for a year before I that resources are unlimited in this matter. This NSA stalker I’m mistakenly got into a relationship with and I did visit many secure Navy bases, that I otherwise would not have had access I regret the decision.

This person‘s father not only worked at the NSA, but also worked for DARPA, which gave me a valuable knowledge that I use every day with regard to my investigations into DARPA. Furthermore, we frequently have NATO veterans who see how these military technologies are being turned against the people United States, and they are willing to underwrite our meetings, because they know truth is the result.

I think the investment pays off in the tens of thousands to one in terms of value, and I am going to continue doing what I do until I no longer can do what I do financially. I’m not gonna compromise the quality and excellence of our reporting by trying to do news from my grandmother’s basement. American people are owed more than that. They are owed the best news versus the fake news.

I’m going to continue to choose my new stories as I see fit and I think my record is pretty good being in the right place at the right time.

And someone has to provide the counterbalance against the CNN’s, the Donie O’Sullivans, and the fake news networks of the world. That’s gonna be me until my last dime. I have withstood national news attacks on a day after day basis from CNN, 60 minutes AP, Reuters, Forbes, and many others. I haven’t backed down yet.

And notice who they come after when the ships are down.