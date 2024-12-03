Missy Cummings, an ex-Navy F-18 Fighter Pilot nicknamed “Shrew,” published an animated GIF of her knocking Billionaire Elon Musk out of his chair, presumably because, as a government bureaucrat, she could take away the popular AutoPilot feature away from Telsa owners as being unsafe.

Missy Cummings has left flying F-18s for the Navy, and was now working for Duke University in the Human And Autonomy Lab. She engineered her professorship into a senior position on the NHSTA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)

Mary "Missy" Cummings is an American academic and one of the world's leading experts in the fields of robotics, autonomous systems, and human-computer interaction. She is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Duke University, where she directs the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory (HAL). Her research focuses on the integration of humans and autonomous technologies, aiming to improve system design for better human-machine collaboration.

Perhaps is Missy Cummings would have had AI, her animated GIF of her knocking Elon Musk out of his chair might have been more specific.

Before her academic career, Missy Cummings was one of the U.S. Navy's first female fighter pilots. She served as a naval officer and military pilot from 1988 to 1999, flying the F/A-18 Hornet. Her experiences in the Navy significantly influence her research, particularly in understanding how humans interact with complex systems under high-stress conditions.

Cummings holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Space Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.

In addition to her academic roles, she has served in advisory positions for various government agencies. In 2021, she was appointed as a senior advisor for safety at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), where she focuses on policies related to autonomous vehicles and transportation safety.

Missy Cummings, in her position at Duke, had called Musk cars “killer robots” and said students test-driving Tesla should get hazardous duty pay. Now, Missy Cummings was going to NHSTA in 2021, where she could shut down Tesla’s AutoPilot for customers who had already purchased a car—a throat punch if there ever was one.

Musk made the mistake of going to Twitter (or is that just free speech) with the bias Cummings brought from her Duke position to NHTSA. Musk didn’t mention it, but Cummings was on the Advisory Board of a company seeing a light radar technology called “LIDAR” in Sweden by the name of Veoneer.

Musk didn’t say it, but it appeared that Veoneer was paying Cummings to blackmail Musk into using LIDAR technology in Tesla cars. Cummings then published the animated GIF of a SuperGirl knocking a business executive out of his chair, an obvious reference to Musk and Tesla.

So how was it that this F-18 Navy pilot, posting this “knock you to Mars” picture of her send Musk over the Moon animated GIF became the victim last night on CNN with Kaitlin Collins and Donie O’Sullivan. Easy. Donie’s MO is to throw all the facts in the trash, conjure up a bunch of fake death threats, and make the aggressor and blackmailer the victim.

How do I know? I have been a victim of exactly the same treatment in March 2020 when our Potomac Group reported that CoronaVirus was a Military Live Exercise.

We simply asked how it was possible for an Armed Diplomatic Security Service contingent with high-ranking officers to show up with antibodies for a new, novel CoronaVirus that was not supposed to exist yet.

How could the military athletes arriving in Wuhan from the Defense Threat Redution Agency, a place where vaccine countermeasures are developed, have developed antibodies for a new, novel CoronaVirus that didn’t exist yet? Unless there was a joint virus and vaccine development program already underway.

It appeared the officers and Armed Diplomatic Security Services contingent from Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, had a new, novel Nano-Ferritin vaccine for the CoronaVirus, a virus that had never caused a human pandemic before.

Why the need for this vaccine? It seems the Ft. Belvoir contingent had prior knowledge they would be stepping into a coronavirus-infected area, whereas other enlisted personnel from other US bases did not.

If the officers and Armed Diplomatic Security Services officers were protecting themselves and not the enlisted men, what did they know at Ft. Belvoir that the others did not?

Our Potomac Group charged that the Defense Threat Reduction Agency was in a ten-year partnership with the Chinese Academy of Science to develop CoronaVirus through a program called USAID PREDICT and DARPA ADEPT.

About a third of the Western athletes attending the 2019 Wuhan Military Games were sick, while the Chinese dominated the Games. Our Potomac Group charges it was a Military Live Exercise test of the vaccine. The response - several death threats from a US State Department diplomat who was an ex-Navy weapons officer saying he would “Waco” my family and “Jonestown” my family with flamethrowers. Nice.

Donny O’Sullivan of CNN would turn this story and these facts into me accusing a vaccinated Armed Diplomatic Security Services office of spreading the CoronaVirus (somehow from taking a vaccine) and then suffering death threats from my followers. Herein lies the success of Donie O’Sullivan. If you make up death threats to make reporters seem like aggressors, the world will rally to your side.

DARPA ADEPT bids in 2019, which proved apparent foreknowledge of mRNA vaccines to be pushed, were thrown in the trash by O’Sullivan. USAID PREDICT evidence of ten years of joint Gain of Function CoronaVirus development with US Universities was thrown in the dumpster. The story now turned real death threats to me and my family from Ken Hale into fake, anonymous death threats to create a victim, with me somehow being the perpetrator.

A new 520-page report from Congress now confirms much of our reporting, long after the bat and pangolin stories had etched themselves into the American Psyche. People only remember the fake, anonymous death threats, not the specific provable texted death threats from US State Department official Ken Hale.

Now, Elon is going through the same thing. Veoneer was the LIDAR shakedown from the beginning, trying to get Tesla to license the LIDAR technology.

And if Musk didn’t license LIDAR, Donie O’Sullivan would always be there to make up anonymous death threats to reframe the story.

