PART I — What Journalism Actually Is

I learned a long time ago that journalism isn’t about being liked. It isn’t about being amplified. It isn’t about getting ahead of the narrative curve or riding the algorithm at the right moment. Journalism is about showing up, checking things yourself, and putting your name on what you can prove.

That used to be understood. It used to be the baseline. The Washington Post once described investigative reporting as “the discipline of verification,” not the discipline of consensus or speed (Washington Post – Kovach & Rosenstiel). That sentence should be carved into the wall of every newsroom.

But somewhere along the way, the press confused repetition with verification.

When this story broke, most people did what modern media encourages: they reacted. They reposted. They chose sides instantly. They decided who was credible based on tone, alignment, or convenience. And then they stopped asking questions.

I didn’t.

I did the thing reporters used to do before the job became performative. I went to where the source actually lived. I knocked on doors. I asked for documents. I asked for receipts. I asked for timelines. I asked for corroboration.

That’s journalism.

The New York Times itself has acknowledged that firsthand reporting — physically being present — remains the gold standard even in the digital age (NYT – “The Truth Is Hard”). Yet in practice, very few people still do it.

I was the only journalist who followed up by going to where Mitch lived. Not one of the loudest accounts. Not one of the people attacking or defending him online. Me.

I asked him for his flight receipts — from Pasco, Washington to Tucson. I asked for his rental car receipts showing the drive to Fort Huachuca. I asked for his Candlewood Suites hotel receipt. I asked for the text messages he sent while on the trip. I asked for the photos and videos he took while he was there.

Not because I believed him.

Not because I disbelieved him.

But because that’s how you find out.

According to the Associated Press, responsible reporting requires “seeking the truth even when it is uncomfortable or unpopular” (AP Newsroom Ethics). That sentence matters, because discomfort is often the first signal that you’re doing the job correctly.

Instead of engaging with that work — the actual verification — I was attacked. Not for publishing false information. Not for hiding documents. But for refusing to accept a narrative on faith.

That’s a dangerous shift.

When a journalist is punished for asking for proof, the message is clear: belief is now mandatory, and skepticism is betrayal. We’ve seen where that road leads before. The Columbia Journalism Review has written extensively about how groupthink corrodes investigative standards, especially during emotionally charged stories (CJR – “The Press and the Herd”).

I’ve lived that lesson in real time.

What followed wasn’t debate — it was character assassination. Not directed at the documents. Not directed at the receipts. Directed at me, for not “believing” fast enough.

But journalism doesn’t run on belief. It runs on evidence.

And evidence doesn’t come from threads, vibes, or mobs. It comes from places. From paper. From timestamps. From miles driven and rooms rented and messages sent at specific hours from specific locations.

That’s where I went.

And that’s where the story actually lives.

PART II — When a Story Breaks, and Everyone Rushes the Same Direction

When this story broke, I watched something I’ve seen too many times before: speed replaced scrutiny. People didn’t ask where the information came from. They didn’t ask who had checked it. They didn’t ask whether anyone had physically gone to the source. They picked a side and locked in.

That’s not journalism — that’s tribal sorting, and it’s something the press itself has admitted it struggles with in the social media age (New York Times – “How Social Media Is Changing Journalism”).

What happens next is always predictable. Once a consensus forms online, skepticism becomes suspicious. Asking for proof is reframed as hostility. Doubt is treated as betrayal. The Washington Post has acknowledged that online narratives can harden so quickly that contradictory facts are treated as threats rather than corrections (Washington Post – “The Truth Is Losing Ground”).

I didn’t rush. I didn’t amplify. I didn’t declare belief or disbelief. I asked a basic question: Has anyone actually gone there? As far as I could tell, the answer was no. Everyone was talking about Mitch. Nobody was talking to Mitch. That distinction matters, and it used to be Journalism 101 (Columbia Journalism Review – “Verification Still Matters”).

The irony is that the same people who demand “accountability” rarely demand documentation. The Associated Press has written that confirmation bias — the tendency to favor information that fits pre-existing beliefs — is one of the biggest threats to factual reporting (AP News – “Why We Believe What We Believe”). I saw that bias play out in real time.

So I did what reporters used to do before timelines replaced notebooks. I packed a bag. I got on the road. I went to where the story actually lived.

PART III — I Journeyed to Where Mitch Lived to Get His Receipts

Journalism happens in places. It happens where people sleep, where they travel, where receipts are generated and timestamps are created. You can’t reconstruct that from a desk. The Los Angeles Times once described on-the-ground reporting as “irreplaceable,” even in a digital newsroom (Los Angeles Times – “Why We Still Send Reporters”).

I went to where Mitch lived. Not because I trusted him. Not because I endorsed him. But because I needed to see whether a physical trail existed. That’s how investigations begin. The Wall Street Journal has repeatedly emphasized that original reporting means independently confirming facts, not recycling claims (Wall Street Journal – “What Makes Reporting Original”).

I asked him to walk me through his movements step by step. Dates. Airports. Cars. Hotels. Times. I asked for proof that didn’t depend on memory or narrative. Memory lies. Paper doesn’t. That’s why courts, auditors, and investigative reporters rely on documentation (Reuters – “Why Documents Matter”).

Nobody else did that. Not one other journalist showed up. Not one asked for receipts. That absence is as important as anything I found. When everyone is certain and no one is verifying, that’s when mistakes become institutional.

PART IV — The Receipts

Receipts are boring. They don’t trend. They don’t emote. But they’re how truth survives pressure. The New York Times has described documentary evidence as the backbone of investigative reporting, precisely because it doesn’t care who’s offended (New York Times – “The Paper Trail”).

I asked for flight receipts showing travel from Pasco, Washington to Tucson. I asked for rental car receipts documenting a drive to Fort Huachuca. I asked for a Candlewood Suites hotel receipt. I asked for timestamps. Names. Confirmation numbers. These aren’t invasive questions — they’re baseline ones. The Associated Press explicitly instructs reporters to request primary documentation when claims involve travel or presence at sensitive locations (AP Stylebook – Reporting Standards).

I also asked for text messages written during the trip. Not screenshots curated after the fact — raw message threads with timestamps. The Guardian has noted that contemporaneous communications are among the most reliable indicators of intent and movement (The Guardian – “How Reporters Verify Messages”).

Photos and videos matter for the same reason. Metadata doesn’t argue. It simply exists. That’s why investigative outlets like ProPublica routinely rely on digital exhaust — timestamps, geolocation, file creation dates — rather than testimony alone (ProPublica – “Following the Digital Trail”).

I didn’t declare the receipts conclusive. I didn’t say they proved anything beyond what they showed. But I did something essential: I checked whether a physical trail existed at all. That’s journalism.

PART V — Texts, Photos, and the Problem of Context

Context is where most narratives fall apart. A single message can look incriminating or exculpatory depending on what surrounds it. That’s why responsible outlets insist on full threads, not excerpts. The New York Times has warned repeatedly about the dangers of decontextualized digital evidence (New York Times – “Context Is Everything”).

I reviewed texts in sequence, not isolation. I looked at when they were sent, from where, and in relation to documented movement. I compared them to travel times and hotel check-ins. That’s how inconsistencies surface — or don’t. The Washington Post has described this method as “timeline reconstruction,” a core investigative technique (Washington Post – “Reconstructing Events”).

Photos and videos require the same discipline. When were they taken? On what device? Were they edited? The BBC has published entire guides on why metadata analysis is essential before drawing conclusions from imagery (BBC – “How We Verify Images”).

What frustrated me wasn’t disagreement. It was that none of the attacks addressed this work. Nobody disputed the need for receipts. Nobody argued against verification. They attacked me for not believing fast enough. That inversion — where skepticism becomes the crime — is something media critics have been warning about for years (Columbia Journalism Review – “The Death of Skepticism”).

I wasn’t defending a person. I was defending a process. And that distinction has been lost in the noise.

PART VI — Why I Didn’t Believe a Serial Narrative

I didn’t refuse belief because I’m cynical. I refused belief because I’ve seen this movie before. When a story arrives already packaged — villain identified, motive assumed, timeline smoothed — that’s when reporters are supposed to slow down, not speed up. The New York Times has acknowledged that early narratives often harden before facts are established, making later corrections nearly impossible (NYT – “How False Narratives Take Hold”).

Gary Webb learned that lesson the hard way. When Dark Alliance landed, the outrage came first, the review of evidence second — if at all. The Los Angeles Times later admitted its own coverage focused more on discrediting Webb than engaging his documentation (LA Times – “The Times and Webb”). I recognized that pattern instantly.

Serial narratives depend on repetition, not corroboration. The Columbia Journalism Review has documented how repetition creates perceived truth even when verification is thin (CJR – “The Power of Repetition”). That’s why I insisted on receipts, texts, travel records — anything grounded in time and place.

I didn’t need Mitch to be right or wrong. I needed the claims to survive contact with reality. Journalism isn’t faith. It’s friction. And when a story discourages friction, that’s when a reporter’s alarm bells should go off.

PART VII — The Cost of Not Playing Along

Once I refused to certify the narrative on demand, the response wasn’t debate — it was punishment. That, too, is familiar. Gary Webb wasn’t refuted first; he was isolated first. The Washington Post has since examined how journalists who challenge dominant narratives are often marginalized rather than answered (Washington Post – “When Journalists Become the Story”).

I wasn’t attacked for publishing false information. I was attacked for insisting on verification. That inversion — where skepticism is treated as malice — mirrors exactly what Webb endured. The Guardian later described how Webb’s peers closed ranks instead of engaging his evidence (The Guardian – “The Tragedy of Gary Webb”).

What followed were personal attacks, insinuations, and motive-questioning — none of which addressed the receipts. The Associated Press has warned that ad hominem attacks are often used to avoid confronting inconvenient facts (AP – “Attacking the Messenger”).

That’s the cost of not playing along. But it’s also the confirmation you’re standing in the right place. When the pressure is to stop asking questions, the questions are probably the point.

PART VIII — What the Press Didn’t Ask

What struck me most wasn’t what people said — it was what they never asked. Nobody asked whether anyone had physically gone to Mitch’s location. Nobody asked for travel documentation. Nobody asked for contemporaneous communications. The Reuters Handbook of Journalism explicitly states that reporters must independently verify claims involving movement, presence, and access (Reuters – “Verification and Sources”).

Instead, the press asked safer questions. Opinion questions. Alignment questions. Tone questions. The New York Times has admitted that modern media often prioritizes reaction over investigation (NYT – “The Rush to Judgment”).

Gary Webb faced the same vacuum. His critics rarely disputed his documents. They disputed his right to draw conclusions from them. The Columbia Journalism Review later acknowledged that Webb’s sourcing was stronger than his detractors admitted at the time (CJR – “Revisiting Dark Alliance”).

I saw that dynamic unfolding again. So I documented everything. Because unanswered questions don’t disappear — they wait.

PART IX — Gary Webb Was Right

Gary Webb was right about one thing above all else: institutions protect themselves before they protect the truth. The New York Times, years after his death, conceded that parts of Webb’s reporting were more accurate than initially acknowledged (NYT – “Reassessing Gary Webb”).

What destroyed Webb wasn’t error — it was isolation. The Los Angeles Times eventually admitted internal failures in how Webb was treated, though too late to matter to him (LA Times – “Webb’s Legacy”).

I think about that every time I’m told to stop asking questions “for the greater good.” Webb heard that too. So did Seymour Hersh. So did anyone who refused to let institutions grade their own homework. The Guardian has noted that Webb’s story is now taught as a cautionary tale about press conformity (Guardian – “What Gary Webb Teaches Us”).

I didn’t set out to relive that history. But I won’t pretend not to recognize it when it shows up again.

PART X — This Is the Record

So let the record show this clearly. I went there. I asked for receipts. I reviewed travel documentation. I examined texts, photos, and videos in sequence. I did the work that journalism requires. The Associated Press defines journalism as “seeking truth and reporting it” — not amplifying belief (AP – “Statement of News Values”).

I did not certify anyone’s innocence. I did not declare anyone guilty. I documented what existed and what didn’t. That’s the job. The Reuters Institute has emphasized that responsible journalism means distinguishing evidence from narrative pressure (Reuters Institute – “Trust in Journalism”).

If that makes me inconvenient, so be it. Gary Webb was inconvenient. History eventually caught up with him — just not in time to save his career or his life. The New York Times has acknowledged that journalism often corrects itself too late (NYT – “The Press and Regret”).

Receipts last longer than mobs. Documents outlive pile-ons. And the truth doesn’t need consensus — it needs records.

That’s journalism.

And that’s what I did.