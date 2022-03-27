George Webb’s

Blackberrys From Hell

July 2022 Edition

Citizen Journalist George Webb has reported since May of 2017 that US State Department encrypted Blackberrys were used by the Bidens for energy deals in Russia, China, Kazakstan, and other Eastern European nations.

George Webb’s reporting about the Biden encrypted Blackberrys being involved in the dark weapons trade in Ukraine since 2017 has been born out by recent disclosures of Hunter Biden’s laptop. However, Webb maintains Hunter Biden in the patsy in these transactions for Cofer Black of Burisma, long-time CIA operative.

Well, Hunter Biden lost yet another laptops to the Russians. That’s three now.

Funny, Hunter never seems to lose his encrypted Blackberry that pints to Metabiota and Battelle Labs. Those encrypted Blackberrys always seemed to be smashed by a hammer or dripped in toilets on Capitol Hill.

Hunter Biden’s Metabiota is a front company for long time bioweapons maker, Battelle Labs in Colombia, Ohio that also manages Ft Detrick

Journalist George Webb has tirelessly said the “special” US State Deprtment encrypted Blackberrys lead to bioagent and uranium covert project in Ukraine since May of 2017.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in April of 2022 provided extensive proof of Metabiota’s involvement in the building of numerous biolabs in Ukraine where Hunter Biden was a key investor.

Most mainstream and alternative journos seem to be more interested in Hunter’s bum than where the encrypted Blackberrys lead.

Ukraine had the most to gain from provoking a war with Russia as a recently revealed $750 Billion Dollar “Reconstruction” Plan shows.

Ukraine also had the most to gain for the worldwide lockdown since the Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisku who controls the puppet Zelensky also is heavily invested in Swiss pharmaceutical companies.

I also had a whistleblower at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency telling me that “Whistleblower Nate Cain” had an FBI Top Secret Clearance as a courier for nukes and bios from Kazakstan in the Old Soviet Union, and that is where his operative Felix Sater was sourcing the bios and nukes to be brokered around the world for the Clinton Foundation.

Enjoy this continuation of the Hunter Biden Blackberry series

© George Webb

Blackberrys From Hell - April 2022 Edition

Citizen Journalist George Webb has been a five-year target of CNN, CBS, Reuters, Forbes, two US Senators, and many other left-leaning news organizations. The targeting of Webb has continued from a high watermark of May 2020 into 2022 with Senator Mark Warner.

Donie O’Sullivan at CNN never mentioned the primary investigation was another woman named Virginia Benassi that was getting the vaccine bids for the WellcomeTrust for CoronaVirus. CNN also failed to mention Virginia Benassi was the name of the mother-in-law of Maatje Benassi. Virginia Benassi had also written a key WHO Blueprint for CoronaVirus and other “expected” viruses with Sina Bavari who has just left Ft. Detrick after a “leak” had shut down the key biodefense facility for the first time.

Virginia Benassi had written a key WHO blueprint for “expected” viruses with Sina Bavari, a man who ruled biodefense lab, Ft. Detrick, with an iron hand.

Press attacks culminated with CNN in May 2020 when CNN devoted exclusive coverage and many hours of CNN panel discussions with Jim Sciutto, Poppy Harlow, and Brian Stelter railing against Webb, holding vigil until Citizen Journalist George Webb’s YouTube platform was removed.

In May of 2017, George Webb reported that the Bidens used the same type of encrypted Blackberrys used by Hillary Clinton. orchestrated topples like Libya and Syria. A Biden confessor, however, said the Bidens did questionable energy deals with the encrypted Blackberrys, but no dark weapons deals with Ukraine.

Citizen Journalist George Webb believes Hunter Biden’s Blackberry is of the same ilk as the encrypted Blackberry used by his brother Beau Biden in Kosovo in 1999.

When YouTube capitulated, five years of on-site, citizen journalism reports were destroyed. Four thousand video clips as source material for a citizen journalism documentary were destroyed. Webb’s tireless, ex-cop research partner in Washington DC had already died two years before. It would have been a perfect time to give up. But George Webb didn’t give up.

George Webb went on to write forty-two, 100-page booklets in the next nine months, twenty of them bestsellers in their category on Amazon.

Again, a perfect time for quitting the fight after the loss of Country availed itself. And again, Webb responded by getting to the bottom of the conspiracy that froze the world with a bioweapon.

All 42 of George Webb’s books have been banned on Amazon including two dozen best in category books and best-selling books.

Now, the sojourner who went from town to town to gather truths gives you the summary of that juggernaut. And it is a message of hope and a chance to win the Country back.

George Webb

1671 West Stearns Road

Temperance, Michigan

Foreword

Meeting The Biden Confident That Has Been My Guide For Five Years

On May of 2017, I met a man who claimed to be a four-decade confidant and advisor of Vice President Joe Biden, later to become the President of the United States. This one source, although I only met him twice, was about to give me the Rosetta Stone to corruption of the DNC, the dark weapons kickbacks to the US Congress, and the exact methodology of how it was achieved technically. I named this source, who did not want his name to be known, Deep Blackberry.

George Webb believes Deep Blackberry to be a relative of Ukrainian Ambassador Bill Taylor.

Over the last five years, I have investigated the use of devices used by US Department of Defense, the US State Department, the US Congress, NATO forces, and even terrorist groups for covert communications - the venerable and now somewhat anachronistic Blackberry mobile communications device.

I have seen over and over how Deep Blackberry’s sage roadmap has led me to uncover new truths again and again. The press reaction is just as predictable, at first calling the finds conspiracy theory, then going through the stages of acceptance - shock, disbelief, anger, grudging acceptance, and then the final claim of authorship.

A deceased research partner of George Webb’s, an ex-cop named Jenny Moore, believed a bioweapons project being run by Cofer Black in Afghanistan and Ukraine was called Operation Blackjack for the stealth monitoring and targeting it enabled.

But before we get into this amazing story of Hunter Biden’s laptop and Blackberrys, first, let me tell you a little about myself. I had left a successful, three-decade-long career in high tech on the West Coast of the United States to try my hand at investigative reporting.

Budding Citizen Journalist George Webb covered the CIA’s legacy of bioweapons with Sidney Gottlieb in Montreal, Canada in May of 2017 in the beginning in his search for Hillary Clinton’s encrypted Blackberrys.

I had decided to go on the road to Canada, New York, and Washington, DC to find out more about what I knew about the people at the center of the DNC “hack”. I knew the Russian man at the center of the Clinton email scandal named Dmitri Alperovitch, and he was now unbelievably leading the Clinton email investigation with a firm called CrowdStrike, conspicuously not the FBI.

One problem, Dmitri was no hero investigator. He was a hacker and virus writer in a twelve-person hacking firm from Moscow that we bought at Network Associates in 2000. Dmitri immediately started writing “backdoors” for a private company we bought called PGP. “Backdoors” are illegal spyware access points added to communications software.

George Webb believes the Ukrainian biolabs are just part of repurposing of old Soviet bioweapons into what he calls a “virus vaccine game”.

Hillary Clinton used encrypted Blackberrys to keep covert actions in countries like Libya and Syria from US State Department records.

But critically, I knew that Dimitri configured the key encrypted Blackberry devices that Hillary Clinton and John Kerry made famous at the US State Department in the Clinton email scandal. That greatly simplified my search for these Blackberry devices.

Dmitri Alperovich, the medical darling of the Clinton email scandal, was no darling at Network Associates more than a decade earlier. Alperovich configured the key encrypted Blackberry devices that allowed Hillary Clinton’s State Department to keep covert actions secret.

Journalist George Webb has long believed Dmitri Alperovitch’s encrypted Blackberrys have enabled a dark weapons backchannel to Ukraine for the US Congress.

On my second trip to Washington, DC, after gaining a YouTube audience of over 40,000 consistent viewers, I had a long, three-hour meeting with a Biden confidant that most DC reporters can only dream about. A middle-aged man in his 50s with silver rim glasses and salt and pepper hair met me at an Irish restaurant in Arlington, Virginia. What was supposed to be a short meeting with no food or alcohol turned into a long meal followed by numerous glasses of wine. This was the man I call Deep Blackberry.

I had a three-hour meeting with a man claiming to be a longtime Joe Biden confidant who provided encrypted Blackberries to keep the US State Department emails secret.

The Biden advisor quickly had proven his bona fides with me immediately by proving how he knew all the key details of DNC Chairwoman’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s key IT consultant, Imran Awan. The Biden advisor told me Imran Awan had come to Capitol Hill working for Representative Wexner through an organization called InterAmerican.

Deep Blackberry, this presumed long-time Biden advisor, continued to prove his bona fides with me by detailing how Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s key IT consultant, came to a $165K a year Capitol Hill job from a small village in Pakistan.

Most importantly, the Biden advisor confirmed I had successfully found the US State Department Blackberrys configured by Imran Awan for “nefarious purposes” by Hillary Clinton at his home in Lorton, Virginia.

My meeting with this apparent Biden advisor confirmed to me that the Congressional Blackberrys I had found at the home of Imran Awan were indeed configured for “nefarious” activity in the US Congress.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s aide, Imran Awan, had five other associates making large salaries on Capitol Hill for no-show jobs. The key information that the Biden advisor gave me was that the US State Department Blackberrys used by the Bidens and Senators for negotiating United States treaties were being repurposed for “nefarious purposes”. I told the Biden advisor I would give him the code name Deep Blackberry to keep his confidences from that night forward. I still do not know his name to this day in April of 2022.

Journalist George Webb believes US State Department Ambassador William Taylor or a close relative look alike meet with him in Arlington, Virginia in May 2017.

As my meeting with the Biden advisor moved from our meal to after-dinner Merlots, more details of the “nefarious activities” done by Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her fellow encrypted Blackberry carrying Congressmen and Congresswoman began to flow.

George Webb followed up on the intelligence given to him by a long-time Biden advisor including the potential subject of covert actions encrypted by US State Department Blackberrys.

The long-time Biden advisor admitted that there were energy deals in China and Russia somehow related to Warren Buffet and pipelines, but he was adamant that the “nefarious activities” were solely the bailiwick of Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The last five years I have spent in Washington, DC following up on these leads has been what I have spent my life savings on. My books now are the summation of that work.

Journalist George Webb has spent the past five years following up on the intelligence given to him by long-time Biden advisor Webb called Deep Blackberry.

George Webb

March 27th, 2022

London, England

George Webb has followed the Ukraine bioweapons lab story to England and MI6.

George Webb has cited Ukrainian billionaire gangster Igor Kolomoisky as the key individual financing bioweapons in Ukraine.

About the Author

Author George Webb enjoys avoiding sharks off Little St. James Island while researching the Biden’s lookout house on Water Island and Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar submarine explorer. He has written forty-two books, twenty of which are Amazon bestsellers, and six of which have been banned.