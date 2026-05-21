While Candace Owens will platform Hunter Biden today, delivering Bible quotes from a hot tub filled with Russian prostitutes, we will be following Hunter Biden’s contacts to Burisma, a Ukrainian billionaire oligarch closely connected to the DNC, the Atlantic Council, and the NATO cabal.

And IP addresses don’t lie, and we published IP addresses for Alan Apter of the Atlantic Council using the same IP as Azov criminal runners Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas over seven years ago, when communicating with Hunter Biden. We also have a witness, whom I named Deep Blackberry, who said that’s exactly what the encrypted Blackberrys were doing on Capitol Hill, and he had known Joe Biden for over three decades.

Yes, Hunter Biden’s encrypted BlackBerry has launched a lot of investigations over the last few years. But the predictions that came true from those investigations bear out the Ukrainian criminal Azov gangs' involvement in the military Live Exercise called CoronaVirus, involvement in the J6 and Justice for J6 false flags, and Azov’s election operations every two years with sponsorship from the DNC.

We have tracked the thirty-five Congressmen in this illegal criminal network for nine years as well. Some investigations end in Minnesota, where we called out Keith Ellison and Somali aid programs there, funding a weapons caching program at a Muslim mosque through Ellison’s Muslim Brotherhood connections.

We also called out Congressman Andre Carson’s connections to weapons caching at the Islamic Society of North America when no one cared to look.

Hunter Biden was a patsy in the DNC’s weapons caching network, but his encrypted device still provides a monkey paw into the DNC’s paranoia about right-wing, gun-toting activists taking over the government by storm. The DNC reaction - bring in survivors from foreign conflicts, like child soldiers from Somalia, to be at the ready to counter any flare-up of Patriot violence. Same for Syrian refugees who became a standing army in the US. The same will be true at the end of the Ukraine war with their refugee youth.

Unbelievably, Hunter Biden’s Blackberry is even more connected to Ukrainian biological weapons and laboratories than the Azov Brigade mercenaries.

Biological event in America delivers the DNC their nirvana - mail-in balloting.

We have investigated the Utah State Lab for the Hanta spike and the Rocky Mountain Lab for all the Erasmus bioweapon engineers from NATO, who are standing ready with their aerosolized pathogens.

We have analyzed the high profile soft targets, including this weekend’s Indianapolis 500.

We have analyzed the vape vector as the most likely vector, mostly likely recapitulating the EVALI Live Exercise, but we haven’t ruled out drones or just plain ground mules of Iranian or Chinese students coming through the Canadian Border either.

We have outed Hunter Biden as the media decoy for some kind of DNC false flag, like the fake hack of the DNC or the fake pipe bomb at the DNC. Once you see Hunter, you know the green flag is being waved for DNC false flag attack.

The Indy 500 is already assembling crowds for time trials. The hour is upon us. It is time to start data-fencing the phone and doing facial recognition for known Azov operatives, and throw in Iranian and Chinese students coming from Canada with a sudden interest in auto racing. We saw this before with the Chinese New Year in San Francisco, with Nancy Pelosi encouraging young people to come out and rage while also saying the coronavirus would kill 20 million.

Kash Patel, get thee to Indianapolis. Set up a War Room. Deal with this in real-time with FBI Agents who can personally take command of. The DNC is waving its false flags again. Take notice.