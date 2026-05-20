Hunter Biden will soon interview with Candace Owens to explain how his father was wronged by a letter George Clooney wrote recommending Kamala Harris as the 2024 Presidential Candidate, rather than his father, Joe Biden.

Instead of juggling hypothetical scenarios about whether a cognitive challenge, Joe Biden would have defeated Donald Trump in 2024, Candace should focus on Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian Azov Battalion and the possibility of their being deployed again for election operations, as they were on January 6th.

Candace Owens has already dismissed the media decoy of three or four Hunter Biden laptops with Hunter’s three-word denial, “That was bullshit”. Yes, I agree the “lost Hunter Biden laptops”, how many did he lose again, three or four, anyway, yes, these were media distractions away from the device that connected him to the Ukrainian Azov network - his military-grade encryption Blackberry.

The Hunter Biden Blackberry, not his many lost laptops, are the monkey paw to the Ukraine crime gang network he deal with for some many international arms deals.

We have spent no less than ten years researching the real reports of Joint Special Operations Command personnel (JSOC), that a super tunnel exists under the direct watch of Ft Huachuca, and the drug surveillance operation there deliberately looks the other way.

The key enforcers of the network are mostly Sinaloa drug cartel members, according to the JSOC interviewee, but there are compromised US Army Special Forces soldiers directly involved in the drug trade.

George Webb at Ft Bragg, where his research partner, Task Force, claimed was the caudex of a drug operation at Fort Huachuca, run by a Mossad General named Danny Rothschild.

Most of the money from these operations is funneling into purchasing black market weapons, and funding covert overthrows overseas like Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen, and Egypt, among others, according to my source, a 30-year Senate fixture I gave the moniker “Deep Blackberry”.

The chilling aspect of having an illegal money flow going to a Ukrainian criminal named Igor Kolomoisky is Ukraine's long history with bioweapons manufacture and export. And the metadata is increasing, signaling a bioagent attack in the United States is becoming more imminent.

Most of the illicit money from drug tunnel operations seems to go to funding for the Ukrainian warlord Igor Kolomoisky for the shipment of covert weapons and stockpiling bioagents. But what if Ukraine’s Azov Brigade, so chummy with Hunter Biden and the DNC, decided to turn these bioagents on the US for political operation, to force mail in ballots for instance.

In the livestream, I describe how Hunter Biden was compromised by the Ukrainian mob by being caught on camera with several Ukrainian and Russian OCONUS LURES, beautiful women acting as honeypots for compromise. The opening scene of the movie Charlie Wilson’s War describes this same hot tub filled with nude prostitutes scene, and Charlie Wilson started a chain of events that would result in forty years of war for the United States.

Illicit Ft Huachuca money has also purchased weapons for caching in the US to prepare for an event of civil insurrection, prepositioning Kalnikov AK-47 and ammunition around the US in mosque fronts.

What is needed is a network approach to crime-solving by finding the Ft. Huachuca Tunnel, thereby clamping down on the weapons-caching supply and possible bioagent utilization.

Just like icebergs, at least 80% of the wrongdoing lies below the waterline. ‘Our investigator focuses on the deeper network for meaningful crime solving at a network level of high-ups.

Of course, alternative media and mainstream media will try to get us to focus on leaves and branches as we focus on the taproot of the network.