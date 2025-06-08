I will never forget the day in November 2017 when our Process Server in Washington, DC, served CEO Kim Fritts of the Podesta Group. We wanted to serve Tony Podesta, who was the CEO earlier in the year, but he quickly stepped down, leaving Kim Fritts to hold the bag.

My ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, AKA Task Force, would walk by the Podesta Group daily on G Street in Washington, DC, and we noticed very unusual activity at the Podesta Group the night we served them.

Task Force and I noticed the unusual activity THAT NIGHT at the Podesta Group on G Street in the Podesta Group’s building, engaging a gaggle of Congressional Page types loading up a moving van. A few days later, the Podesta Group would be closed, lock, stock, and barrel. Task Force and I made a film celebrating this night in front of the Watergate Hotel on the Potomac. This YouTube, along with 4,000 other YouTube on-site reports in Washington, DC, were destroyed on order of Senator Mark Warner from a demand letter he sent them, citing Section 230.

https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/district-of-columbia/dcdce/1:2017cv02330/190971/59/

We thought the Podesta Group was secreting away the Russia ARMZ documents critical to my lawsuit against the DNC. We had no idea they were folding the Podesta Group, supposedly the most powerful lobbying group in Washington, DC.

Our case was simple. We not only accused Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and Huma Abedin stealing all the DNC donations intended for Bernie Sanders in 2016, but we alleged they had also engaged in a conspiracy with Ukrainian criminal billionaires to sell the uranium of the old Soviet Union stored in Ukraine to Iran to close the Iran Nuclear deal in 2015.

We believed a Clinton company called “Resources For The Future” was the key money laundering for the diverted uranium money for Hillary Clinton’s run for President in 2016.

We made jokes about Mikhail Prokhorov, a Russian billionaire aligned with Hillary Clinton in Brooklyn, New York, as the key agent to “broker off” the Russian uranium.

Hillary Clinton was trying to blame her Uranium One and Middle East Marshall Plan deal of 2015 on Donald Trump’s campaign in 2017 for “Russia, Russia, Russia”. This Middle East Marshall Plan for thirty nuclear reactors to the Sunni Kingdoms of the Middle East was done in 2015, not in 2017, as Michael Flynn later tried to act out.

https://themoscowproject.org/explainers/seychelles-uae-george-nader-michael-flynn-middle-east-marshall-plan/index.html

We also cited the Podesta Group for brokering off uranium to the Saudi government. We later discovered General Michael Flynn’s involvement in the “Middle East Marshall Plan,” which included UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain as uranium recipients.

We knew the Russian uranium, which should have been stored in Piketon, Ohio, never made it to Piketon. We knew it ended up in the Middle East, brokered off by Hillary Clinton and John Podesta to Iran and the Sunni Kingdoms in 2015 for Hillary’s “Resources For The Future”.

Neighborhood News and I have hosted no less than four citizen journalist news gathering events, we call charrettes, near Piketon, Ohio, looking for witnesses tying the missing uranium to the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Julie Tauber McMahon, nicknamed the “Energizer Bunny”, ran “Resources For The Future” financials and Energy Pioneer Solutions with Seth Rich, but we believe this was a front for the Clinton Foundation and uranium payments.

In the next part of the series, we will cover how Q believing retarded people mix up our reporting of Tim Alefantis of Glaxo Smith Klein of universal flu vaccine fame and a potential 2017 plandemic with James Alefantis of comment pizza and Pizzagate fame.