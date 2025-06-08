George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
4h

Awesome all this c.r.a.p. ( excuse my Dutch!) needs exposing and GW does it masterfully!

Happy pentacost !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TVO's avatar
TVO
4h

Memories of hard working researchers..Rest in Peace Task Force 🥀🦅🇺🇸🦅🗽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture