Part I — “Chalk Talk” The Assassination

Okay, team: I’m going to say this as simply as I can. A successful assassination isn’t magic; it’s installation. Just like football. You don’t walk onto the field and improvise a post route and a screen at the same time. You install the plays. You line people up. You assign roles. You burn the sequences into muscle memory.

From Day One I’ve said this is a team. And like any team, it had a playbook and a week of walk-throughs. Quarterback, coordinator, special teams, the works. If you’re still clinging to a lone-gun fairy tale, you haven’t watched enough tape.

Part II — Roles, Not Rumors

Here’s how I framed it on the space: Tyler is the field general—the quarterback calling tempo and timing. That doesn’t mean he pulls the trigger; quarterbacks don’t kick field goals. A quarterback marshals the crew, makes the reads, moves the ball.

You’ve also got a coach—the walk-through boss who rehearses the sequence so nobody freelances. You’ve got a trigger (the shooter), a spotter (eyes, angles, confirms), a patsy (the decoy body the cameras can see), and logistics (rides, clothes, comms discipline). None of that is exotic.

That’s just what a team looks like when you stop pretending the band kid wandered into the Super Bowl and accidentally called a perfect two-minute drill.

Part III — The Practice Field

Where do you practice? On a field you control. In this case, I argued the team staged near BYU—under the big white “Y”—and cycled through meet points that blend with college traffic. Think in terms of reps: arrive, huddle, break, disperse.

You give the unit a week of repetitions so the sequence runs under stress without head-fakes or panic. The point isn’t to “hang out.” The point is to groove timing—who moves first, who lingers, who exits on the second count, who checks the clock.

Football people get this instantly. If you’ve been in a two-minute offense, this all sounds familiar.

Part IV — Study The Practice Film To Get Ready For Game Day

Any team that’s serious about game day watches film. I said it live: there should be cameras everywhere—stadium systems, practice-field poles, transit, parking lots. If we’re honest about recovering the timeline, those feeds will show the unit—not just a face. Every forensic test after the Charlie Kirk shooting shows us there was an additional smaller-caliber shot in addition to the loud covering bang of the Mauser at 150 yards.

The wrong way to “investigate” a team sport is to zoom in on a single player and ignore the rest of the formation. The right way is all-22: see the whole pattern. If the tapes are clean and unpressured, you’ll watch plays being walked through—same corners, same benches, same timing cycles—because that’s how rehearsals look.

Part V — Walk-Through Week

I said the team did a walk-through week: install on day one, polish by day five, crisp by day seven. Nobody runs a goal-line package once and calls it live. You do it over and over until the motion man stops false-starting and the back knows exactly when to slip the B-gap.

Translate that to this operation: the outside unit rehearses pathing and posture, the inside unit rehearses “after-action control”—who touches the body, who handles the paperwork, who hustles a narrative into circulation. If you’ve coached, you can smell the rhythm of this.

Part VI — Inside Team, Outside Team

This is the part people stumble on, so I keep hammering it. Inside Team: owns the aftermath—custody, chain-of-care, “who gets the body and when.” They don’t need to know trigger details; they lock down the narrative when the whistle blows. Tyler Robinson encrypted and unencrypted messages, will bear both of these teams out.

Outside Team: does the field work—bait, placement, shock, and exit. The clean way to compartmentalize an op is to keep those two groups blissfully ignorant of each other’s specifics. That way, when you tug on one thread—say, a surrender phone call—nothing else unravels. That’s not a theory. That’s standard play-segmentation any varsity coach would admire. We are waiting for the discovery of the unencrypted Discord messages and the metadata of the encrypted messages.

Part VII — The Special Teams Coach and the Chalkboard

Every team needs a coach—the person who slows it down, points to the chalkboard, and says, “Again.” This is the walk-through voice who tells the spotter where to stand, tells the runner when to look up, tells the decoy which door not to use so the camera sees them at the right beat.

I never said “the dad runs everything.” I said there’s a walk-through leader—call him a coordinator—who keeps the unit from stepping on its own lines. If you watched my breakdowns, you heard me call out that role over and over. A team without that voice looks like backyard ball. This didn’t.

Part VIII — The Misdirection Plays

Good teams script misdirection. Football fans know the type: show sweep right, leak tight end left. Here the misdirection is the alibi trail—the clean little breadcrumb that says, “Couldn’t be us, look, we were here.” You seed a timestamp, you nudge a camera, you let a friendly leak harden into “fact.”

It’s what I called the false trail—a decoy Dairy Queen here, a “challenger sighting” there, a timestamp with no context. You don’t need to buy my theory to see the coaching principle: good coordinators give the defense tape to chase while the offense is already on the bus.

Part IX — Game-Time and the Two-Minute Drill

On game day, everything compresses into a two-minute drill: no phones, no freelancing, just the scripted drive. One unit executes; the other unit secures the aftermath. If something breaks—a camera angle, a passerby—the quarterback adjusts cadence but sticks to the sequence. After the op is over, destroy the rendevous point. We think it happened at this DQ across from the BYU stadium.

After the snap, you don’t debate the play call; you run it. That was my point about Tyler’s role: command presence and timing, not necessarily the trigger. You don’t ask your QB to long-snap and hold. You ask your QB to run the clock and get the unit off the field.

Part X — Why I Keep Saying “Team”

I keep saying “team” because every observable piece acts like a team: the repetition week, the tight roles, the misdirection, the immediate narrative control, even the strangely courteous surrender choreography. We have previously examined the ARCAS Sync Shot technology by Elbit.

Lone actors don’t rehearse a campus-adjacent loop for a week and then glide through a tidy two-phase aftermath. Coordinated units do. And coordinated units practice—with a coach pacing the sideline, clapping the cadence, running the same play until the timing is clean.

That’s the whole ballgame I’ve been drawing for you. We can argue about names and affiliations all day, but the footprint is unmistakable. This wasn’t street improv. This was a practiced offense, running its script.

Final word

I’m not here to romanticize any of this or hand out a how-to manual. I’m here to describe what I see in first person: the rhythm of practice, the presence of a coach, the fingerprints of install, walk-through, execute.

If we want truth instead of bedtime stories, we have to study this like coaches study film—see the formation, not just the face. That’s why I keep coming back to the same line: this was a team, and teams practice.