The “canary trap” is an intelligence tactic used to identify a leaker by sharing a highly specific, fabricated story with a limited group of suspects to see if and where that information becomes public. Here is the four-minute explainer video.

In the case of Joe Kent, this method was allegedly used to expose him as a mole leaking information from within the National Security Council (NSC).

According to the sources, the trap involved two distinct, fabricated narratives:

The Cuba Trap: Tulsi Gabbard allegedly planted a highly specific story within the NSC claiming that Marco Rubio was going to liberate Havana and liberate Cuba, and that the invasion of Cuba was imminent.

The Bibi Netanyahu Trap: A second false story was circulated within the same small circle, claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu was dead.

These stories were shared with a very restricted group of people, which included Joe Kent. Shortly after the meetings, both of these fabricated narratives were leaked and began appearing online, circulated by specific commentators (referred to in the sources as “Diligent Denison” and figures like Candace Owens).

The “Bibi is Dead” was almost certainly a “canary trap”.

There is good chance the “Bibi is dead” trope started as a leak by Joe Kent, sealing the case against him as a leaker of Classified Information.