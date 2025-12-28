PART I — Why Informants Change the Direction of Stories

I’ve been doing this long enough to know that the most powerful way to derail an investigation is not to stop it, but to redirect it. You don’t silence a journalist outright. You introduce a character. You add emotion. You complicate the timeline. You force the reporter to defend against a side story instead of advancing the main one.

That tactic is not speculation; it’s documented. The New York Times has reported repeatedly on how intelligence and law-enforcement agencies have historically used informants not just to gather information, but to shape narratives and steer attention away from institutional exposure (New York Times, “The Informant Economy”:

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/07/us/informants-law-enforcement.html).

I have been questioning the use of Federal Informants to create fake False Flags and disrupt investigations since 2010 with my blog www.nomoreinformants.com.

That context matters here, because what I observed was not the collapse of an investigation — it was its diversion.

Candace Owens was not originally investigating an individual. She was investigating institutions, money, and power. Specifically, she was circling two unresolved questions tied to the final days of Charlie Kirk’s life: his stated desire for a DOJ audit of Turning Point USA, and reports that a powerful industrial figure had made a last-minute financial overture to him.

Then, abruptly, the story changed.

PART II — The Moment the Charlie Kirk Questions Went Quiet

Journalists know the sound of a story losing oxygen. It doesn’t vanish; it just stops moving forward. Questions that were being sharpened suddenly aren’t asked anymore. Sources dry up. Attention shifts.

The Reuters Handbook of Journalism describes this phenomenon plainly: sustained investigative pressure is often broken not by rebuttal, but by the introduction of a competing narrative that absorbs time and emotional energy (Reuters, “Dealing With Sources and Informants”:

https://www.reuters.com/journalism/standards/).

Only one journalist went to Pasco, Washington to seek the story and receipts of “whistleblower” Mitch Snow.

That’s what I watched happen.

Instead of pressing forward on:

what Charlie Kirk reportedly wanted done with TPUSA,

whether a DOJ audit was contemplated,

or why a billionaire industrial figure would be engaging in last-minute negotiations,

the focus turned almost entirely to one man and one claim: whether an individual named Mitch Snow had seen Erica Kirk at a Candlewood Suites near Fort Huachuca on the night of September 8, and whether her head of security was present there the following morning.

The investigation became a tug-of-war over presence, not power.

PART III — How Mitch Snow Entered the Narrative

I want to be precise here, because precision is the difference between reporting and rumor.

I am not asserting that Mitch Snow is an intelligence operative. I am stating that he was introduced into the narrative in a way that redirected investigative focus, and that his background and claims warranted verification.

The Associated Press Stylebook is explicit: when a source’s claims materially alter the direction of a story, reporters are obligated to seek primary documentation and corroboration (AP Stylebook, “Anonymous and Confidential Sources”: https://www.apstylebook.com/).

That didn’t happen broadly.

Instead, a large amount of public energy was expended debating whether Mitch was telling the truth — without establishing where he actually was, when, and with what documentary trail.

That’s where I stepped in.

PART IV — What the Receipts Show — and What They Don’t

Receipts are boring. They don’t trend. They don’t emote. But they’re how truth survives pressure.

The New York Times has described documentary evidence as the backbone of investigative reporting precisely because it doesn’t care who’s offended (New York Times, “The Paper Trail”:

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/14/insider/documents-reporting.html).

So I did what reporters are supposed to do.

I asked for:

flight receipts showing travel from Pasco, Washington to Tucson,

rental car receipts documenting travel to Fort Huachuca,

a Candlewood Suites hotel receipt,

timestamps, confirmation numbers, and names.

These aren’t invasive questions. They’re baseline ones. The AP explicitly instructs reporters to request primary documentation when claims involve travel or presence at sensitive locations (AP Stylebook, “Verification”: https://www.apstylebook.com/).

When those receipts were not forthcoming publicly, I went to Pasco, Washington myself — within a mile of where Mitch lives — to ask directly.

That’s journalism.

PART V — Why Fort Huachuca Matters in Intelligence Doctrine

Fort Huachuca is not a random place on a map. That’s not conjecture — it’s documented history.

The New York Times and Washington Post have both described Fort Huachuca as a central training and operational hub for U.S. Army Intelligence, cyber operations, and information warfare doctrine (New York Times, “At Fort Huachuca, the Army Trains for the Information Age”:

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/10/us/fort-huachuca-army-intelligence.html).

Because of that role, Fort Huachuca has appeared repeatedly in reporting on:

psychological operations,

influence campaigns,

and domestic information environments.

So when a story suddenly hinges on events allegedly occurring at a hotel adjacent to Fort Huachuca, journalists have an obligation to slow down, not speed up.

The question is not “Is this true or false?”

The question is: Does this fit a known pattern that deserves scrutiny?

That is the long lens I applied — not because I had conclusions, but because I had context.

PART VI — Documented Church Infiltration Movements and the New Apostolic Reformation

Long before this story ever surfaced, I had already been reporting on the intersection of intelligence doctrine, religious movements, and political influence. That context matters, because what looks implausible in isolation often becomes legible when placed inside documented historical patterns.

The New York Times has reported extensively on the rise of the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) as a decentralized but politically potent movement operating through megachurch networks in conservative states (New York Times, “A New Christian Movement With Political Clout”:

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/07/15/us/politics/15religion.html).

What makes NAR relevant here is not theology — it’s structure. The movement explicitly emphasizes dominion, replacement leadership, and strategic positioning inside existing institutions. Those concepts overlap uncomfortably with secular influence doctrines.

The Associated Press has documented how NAR-affiliated pastors and networks have embedded theselves within broader right-wing political organizations over the past two decades (AP News, “The Religious Right’s New Strategy”:

https://apnews.com/article/religion-politics-christian-right-).

I am not asserting that Fort Huachuca trains religious operatives. I am stating that documented influence movements exist, and that any claim placing political actors, informants, or intermediaries at intelligence-adjacent locations deserves scrutiny through that lens.

PART VII — Ziklag as a Psychological Influence Hypothesis

The term “Ziklag infiltration,” as I use it, is not an official program name. It is my shorthand for a psychological influence hypothesis — a pattern in which religious narratives are mobilized to sustain geopolitical policy goals, particularly long-duration foreign conflicts.

The Atlantic has reported on how modern influence campaigns increasingly rely on values-based persuasion rather than overt propaganda, especially when targeting religious or identity-driven communities (The Atlantic, “How Influence Campaigns Actually Work”:

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2020/01/propaganda-influence-campaigns/604212/).

Separately, the Guardian has documented how Christian Zionist movements in the United States have been leveraged to maintain unwavering public support for foreign policy positions related to Israel and regional conflict (The Guardian, “The Christian Zionist Movement”:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/03/christian-zionism-israel-us-politics).

My working hypothesis — clearly labeled as such — is that certain diversion narratives function to hold coalitions together when underlying policy questions become uncomfortable. That does not require conspiracy. It requires incentives.

PART VIII — Why Diversions Protect Institutions

Institutions don’t panic when individuals are accused. They panic when processes are questioned. That’s not opinion — it’s institutional behavior. The Columbia Journalism Review has analyzed how investigative reporting that targets systems is far more likely to trigger aggressive countermeasures than reporting focused on personalities (CJR, “Why Institutions Fight Back”:

https://www.cjr.org/analysis/institutional_defense_mechanisms.php).

That’s why the shift in focus mattered. The moment the investigation centered on whether a single individual saw another individual at a hotel, the institutional questions went quiet. The DOJ audit question disappeared. The financial leverage question disappeared.

Gary Webb experienced this exact maneuver. His critics focused relentlessly on peripheral errors while avoiding the structural implications of his reporting. I assert the Federal Building in Oklahoma City was dropped to end the Iran Contra Investigation.

The Los Angeles Times later acknowledged that this dynamic distorted public understanding of his work (LA Times, “Reconsidering Dark Alliance”:

https://www.latimes.com/projects/la-me-gary-webb/).

Merrick Garland was rewarded with the False Flag that ended the Iran-Contra Investigation with the Oklahoma City Bombing.

Journalist George Webb wrote “Enron By The Sea” in 2019.

Diversions don’t need to be false to be effective. They need to be absorbing.

PART IX — What My Pasco Reporting Established

This is where I separate what I know from what I suspect.

I traveled to Pasco, Washington. I placed myself within a mile of where Mitch lives. I asked him directly — in person — for documentation of his movements. I asked for receipts, timestamps, and corroboration.

That is not harassment; it is reporting. The Reuters Handbook explicitly endorses in-person verification when narratives hinge on travel and presence (Reuters, “On-the-Ground Reporting”:

https://www.reuters.com/journalism/standards/reporting-from-the-field/).

Undersecretary of War Brian Harsell takes photo ops on September 9th at Fort Huachuca after “Backpack Bomber” Live Exercise.

What I established was not guilt or innocence. What I established was that the evidentiary trail was incomplete, and that the public conversation had raced far ahead of the documentation.

That gap matters. Journalism does not exist to vindicate belief. It exists to test it.

PART X — The Questions That Still Haven’t Been Answered

So I end where I began: with questions, not conclusions.

Why did the focus shift so abruptly from institutional accountability to individual presence? Why were receipts treated as hostility rather than baseline verification? Why did documented intelligence-adjacent locations become narrative centers without contextual scrutiny?

The New York Times has acknowledged that journalism often fails not through malice, but through narrative exhaustion — when reporters stop asking hard questions because they’ve become inconvenient (New York Times, “When the Press Looks Away”:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/05/opinion/media-blind-spots.html).

Gary Webb paid dearly for refusing to look away. History eventually caught up with him — but only after the damage was done. The Guardian has described his legacy as a warning about what happens when institutions are protected at the expense of inquiry (The Guardian, “Gary Webb’s Uncomfortable Legacy”:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2014/dec/10/gary-webb-dark-alliance-contra-crack).

I didn’t ask for belief. I asked for receipts.

And until those receipts are examined, the story isn’t finished.

That’s journalism.