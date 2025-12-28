George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

VentiValentineValerie
1h

Investigative journalist George Webb has once again used his considerable experience to write a piece explaining how purposeful misdirection has derailed past investigations. By applying this historical wisdom to Candace Owen’s current investigation of Charlie Kirk’s murder, and requesting receipts from “Whistleblower Mitch” in person, George has proven him to be merely an intentional distraction from the former trajectory of the investigation. The focus of the investigation should therefore now be returned to the two previous leads; the Doge audit, and Pierre DuPont.

Sara Boyd
1h

That’s why I waited for you to sift through bs like only you seem to consistently do. Thanks curious George !! You’re the real deal . That same eyes of my X wife was too much drama for me . A side diversion I learned to spot from you since Seth Rich and streets of DC follow . Happy New Year old friend .

