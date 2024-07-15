So close was the Trump sniper here in Butler Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday; the first thing you wonder is, “How did he miss?”.

After going to the Trump Assassination site here in Western Pennsylvania, about an hour north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, you are left with only one thought. How could the shooter miss being so close with a semi-automatic AR-15?

Maps that have reconstructed the sniper vantage point don’t do justice to how close it feels when you actually visit the assassination site.

I interviewed two Vincent sisters who attended the event, and their reaction was the same. Everyone is surprised at how close the shooter’s roof and building are to the stage Trump was on.

Our Pittsburgh Neighborhood News correspondent, Tyrone Sargent, reacted similarly to the Vincent sisters’s reaction about the close proximity of the sniper’s nest to Trump.

Everyone I interviewed felt the shooter’s perch was surprisingly close to the Trump stage and certainly should have been under constant scrutiny and review by the Secret Service.

Reports have been circulating that the Secret Service snipers may have waited several minutes before engaging with the sniper pointing his rifle at Trump. Why Trump was not rushed off stage or why the sniper was not neutralized is a mystery to everyone who is asked here.

We are developing information on the ground here about whether the alleged shooter, Thomas Cooke, was recruited by the Antifa terrorist group here in Pittsburgh. Questions still remain about the possibility of a second, far more skilled sniper being involved. An unexplained bullethole in Trump’s jacket remains unexplained.

A top US Army sniper I personally interviewed showed me a picture of his .308 caliber sniper rifle with a muzzle fire suppression device, which he said only made the clicking sound of a loud camera. No information is available about a second gunman at this time.

I will include more in a paid addition to this post later this afternoon. But for now, that is the big takeaway. The front desk clerk summed it up perfectly. “I could have made that shot easily, and I am not even good.”

Neighborhood News will be delving deeply into Antifa recruiting activities in nearby Pittsburgh this week. We will look at how snipers are developing in the Antifa recruiting program, especially here in the Pittsburgh cell of the national organization.

I'll discuss this further later. One thing is for sure: When it comes to assassinations, an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.