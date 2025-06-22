In the Braverman Prophecy, we predicted seven years ago that Iran would respond to hitting its nuclear sites by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, blocking all the OPEC nations from shipping their own to foreign markets.

The Braverman Prophecy is unfolding like Origami Art when the AC goes out at the Met. First, the airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, then the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

That blocking of Hormuz from the Braverman Prophecy has now occurred, so we will actuate the rest of the story now. The short answer is we have “Funky Cold Medina”, a cold blooded pipeline running across Saudi Arabia for both oil and gas.

We reminded the world of the Petroline (and gas line), pouring like Funky, Cold Medina through the Islamic pilgramage site of Medina to bypass the Hormuz.

The Petroline was built the year I graduated from Miami University in 1982, and George HW Bush referred to the hostaging of the world by OPEC. The CIA had been working with Saudi Arabianon the Petroline for years in the planning in case of a Hormuz cutoff.

George HW Bush, standing in front of the Miami U graduates in 1982, knew he had the “Funky, Cold Medina” option if the Hormuz was ever shut down.

It is hard for me not to imagine George HW Bush, electric guitar in hand, shreddingnthe power chords to “Funky, Cold Medina” as he duckwalks across the Miami U stage, knowing Iran is going to shutndown the Hormuz.

Having heard George Bush’s speech about the workaround if the Strait of Hormuz was ever blocked, I find it difficult he did not collabote with Tone Loc in 1989 when he became President on the final vinyl for “Funky Cold Medina”. After all, Bush had created the Bloods and Crips in Compton to protect a Dresser Industries pipeline when Bush started in the oil business.

You may remember my series, “GHWB In Compton” where we outline GHWB’s gang-counter gang strategy for oil pipelines in LA. With that kind of strategic thinking in the 1980s, you knew GHWB had a plan in the Hormuz was blocked.

Perhaps that’s GHWB singing background when Tone Loc belts out, And if they ever close the Strait, we got Funky, Cold Medina”.

Now the first three Iranian Nuclear Sites are probably destroyed, our thoughts turn to the fourth secret site at Iavanki, 100 kilometers Southwest of Tehran that no one seems to believe exists.

You may remember our coverage of Sina Oil Company, and yes, this tritium site for hydrogen bomb weapons was built right underneath it. One Hydrogen bomb can ruin your whole day, and we recommend that President Trump take this plant out if the Iranian Navy goes ahead to blockade the Hormuz.

Maybe a little Vitamin B2 is in order for the Rainbow Nuclear Facility if Iran shuts down the Hormuz?

Why does the pipeline gas go “Funky Cold” from Riyahd to Medina? I don’t know, but GHWB sure did.

Funky, Cold Medina