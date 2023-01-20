A while back, I pointed out that Bob Malone’s boss appeared to be meeting with a Mossad Agent and a US Special Forces Ranger on the morning of September 11th, 2001. The Mossad Agent met with Nick Jacobs, CEO of the Windber Research Institute at an 8 AM meeting about a possible Anthrax attack. Interestingly, Flight 93 which crashed near Shanksville, PA, 16 miles from the Windber Research Institute, didn’t leave Newark Airport until 8:42 AM.

That’s pretty good timing to be looking into anthrax detection equipment BEFORE the 9/11 attacks! What’s interesting is Dr. Robert Malone never wants to talk about where he was on 9/11. Wouldn’t this anthrax equipment be used to test the paramedics that went out to the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville?

Wouldn’t Dr. Robert Malone have been put in charge of testing the paramedics when they returned to the Winber Medical Center? Why doesn’t he talk about this? Everyone knows where they were on 9/11, and everyone usually can recount their story easily. Why is it so difficult for Bob? We do know Bob went right to work at Ft. Detrick for DynPort, a CIA-connected company doing military countermeasure vaccines.

Dr. Jane Ruby, is getting sued by Robert Malone for $25 Million dollars, because, Malone asserts, Dr. Ruby accused Malone of having US intelligence connections. I decided to do a show with Dr. Jane Ruby to set the record straight on Malone's hidden past associations like the Vapor Bar, Leidos (formerly SAIC), and Alchem, a countermeasure defense contractor in Florida. You can see the episode here.

https://rumble.com/v25wktw-live-7pm-legalized-murder-prep-act-big-tobacco-and-robert-malone.html?mref=1b8qxb&mrefc=2

In an interview with Courtenay Turner, Courtenay reported to me that Robert Malone had said both his father and father-in-law were in the CIA, but he had chosen to “help humanity” by developing countermeasures for warfighters for the DoD and DTRA.

https://rumble.com/v234sk8-digital-id-conspiracy-theorist-and-whats-next-for-global-emergencies-wgeorg.html?mref=1b8qxb&mrefc=4

I had already made an appearance on the Stew Peters Network to explain to Stew Peters how a Biden whistleblower explained to me how the Bidens conducted energy deals with the highest levels of the Chinese and Russian governments while Joe Biden was Vice President. The Biden whistleblower had also explained the House Democrats did the weapons deals with the same top Chinese and Russian officials which may have included bioagents like CoronaVirus and Anthrax.

https://rumble.com/v255c4u-criminal-biden-broke-records-law-secret-docs-on-ukraine-and-iran-found-at-c.html?mref=1b8qxb&mrefc=3

Indeed, the “Chairman” in Hunter Biden’s encrypted Blackberry text messages may have been Chairman Xi himself. Chairman Xi appears to have used Chairman Ye of the Chinese energy firm CEFC as the go-between for Hunter and Joe Biden. I had an ex-cop research partner who had numerous whistleblowers at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency where Robert Malone worked, who said that DTRA had a long relationship with China through Pakistan. My research partner had strong evidence Rahm Emanuel in the US House of Representatives ran an exfiltration campaign of bioagent secrets to China through Pakistan.

My research partner, who I called Task Force, had outlined a deadly BSL-4 lab owned by Rahm Emanuel and Emanuel’s Congressional aide’s father, a two-star general in the Pakistan ISI Intelligence Services. This lab near Faisalabad Pakistan worked directly with the Wuhan Lab in China on pathogens like Anthrax and CoronaVirus. This long-denied BSL lab was finally admitted to exist by Pakistan in November of 2022. I wrote two books in 2020 about this bioagent pipeline from the US Congress to Pakistan to China called “Anthrax 9/11” and “Corona 9/11”. The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA, worked directly with Pakistan’s Defense Science and Technology Office, DSTO, to effect these transfers.

The Pakistan Government is finally admitting the DSTO link to the Wuhan Lab for work on CoronaVirus and other “far more dangerous” pathogens. According to my research partner Task Force, prisoners in both Pakistan and China were being exposed to pathogens, and their invaluable antibodies that resisted the invasion were being harvested both in China and Pakistan. These “harvest antibodies” were then clones for vaccines in China, Pakistan, and by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Task Force also felt these antibodies had been harvested in various State prison systems in the United States such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania.

My research partner, Task Force, made many trips to DTRA and Ft. Belvoir, and I have returned there many times to talk with DTRA people knowledgeable about vaccine development there.

New research has been contributed on the Robert Malone links to DTRA at Ft. Belvoir by researcher Mark Kulacz. Kulacz has outlined Dr. David Hone as a key connector to Robert Malone, Ft. Detrick scientist and lab leaker, Sina Bavari, and Heinz Feldman.

https://rumble.com/v26bmug-hone-malone.html?mref=1b8qxb&mc=26b0e.

Kulacz reports the relationship between Robert Malone and Dr. David Hone may go all the way back to graduate school when they stayed in each other’s homes. Malone seems to concede to this relationship in his recent article in Brownstone magazine.

We will have more on the long-time China connections of Robert Malone and his long-time associate, Michael Callahan in the next post. Until then, check out the episodes at the above links!

Do the Malone Callahan connections in Wuhan go back to 2009 when David Hone introduced Michael Callahan to Robert Malone as a “CIA operative”?

David Hone introduced Robert Malone to Michael Callahan in 2009 as a “CIA operative”.

Robert Malone’s Alchem specializes in countermeasures for DTRA include nanoparticles for nicotine.