George Webb: The Hollywood “Retorter”

Following the script from the screen to Washington—and answering it with the record

Why Hollywood Needs A Retorter

By George Webb

Hollywood has plenty of reporters. It needs a retorter. Since I have done that for decades all over the county and five years in DC, I figure it is time I got upstream all the way to Hollywood where all the Psy Ops start.

Someone has to answer back when the credits roll and the most important questions remain outside the frame. Who supplied the story? Who financed it? Who became the villain? Who supplied the reassuring voice of authority? And who walked out of the picture without ever having to explain himself?

That is the assignment I see taking shape in my reporting from Southern California. I am bringing the questions I have asked in Washington, at laboratories, outside courthouses, and along international supply chains into the movie theater.

My working thesis is that movies and television help establish the expectations Washington later draws upon: the emergency that demands obedience, the expert who must be trusted, the lone individual who absorbs the blame, and the powerful institution that survives the ending.

From my archive: 1. Start Here · 2. My Investigative Case File · 3. Some Truths Are Too Big to Tell · 4. The Danger of Being First · 5. Operation Hollywood

The reporting follows the story west

My recent broadcasts and Hollywood writing keep returning to three connected problems: preserving the reporting, answering a narrative before it hardens, and examining how influential storytellers decide where the public should look.

In my October 27 livestream, I moved among Real News Cafe, election commentary, laboratory investigations, and the Charlie Kirk investigation. Those subjects have different evidentiary requirements. What connects them is my insistence that readers should be able to return to the documents, the locations, and the original reporting.

My Hollywood review draft carries that approach into the theater. When I discuss Digger, Musk, Theranos, LISK, or Laurel Canyon, I want to examine the construction of the story alongside its subject.

A camera can show you something real while directing your attention away from something else equally important.

From my archive: 6. The LISK Emergency Call · 7. Return to LISK · 8. Epstein Research Receipts · 9. Epstein Files · 10. Epstein—Russia

Who taught us what authority looks like?

In Washington, I ask what an official said and whether the record supports it. In Hollywood, I also ask how the audience learned what a trustworthy official is supposed to look and sound like.

We recognize the calm scientist. We recognize the reckless businessman. We recognize the intelligence officer who breaks the rules because only he understands the danger. We recognize the lone criminal whose capture allows the institution to declare the problem solved.

Those roles can help an audience follow a complicated story. They can also make complicated institutions seem simpler than they are.

My job is to examine the choices. Did the filmmakers follow the evidence? Did they compress uncertainty into certainty? Did a production agreement, consultant, financier, or access arrangement influence what viewers were allowed to see?

Those are reporting questions with potentially discoverable answers.

From my archive: 11. CIA in Hollywood · 12. The Real Chinatown · 13. Laurel Canyon Summary · 14. Laurel Canyon, Chapters One–Five · 15. Laurel Canyon, Part Twelve

The billionaire arrives already cast

My discussions of Digger and Musk ask how Hollywood handles concentrated wealth. Does the production investigate specific conduct, or does it assign its central figure a moral identity and organize everything around that choice?

A billionaire deserves scrutiny. So does the person selling me a story about the billionaire.

I do not need a film to succeed or fail at the box office to ask those questions. Ticket sales cannot establish whether a documentary is accurate. A crowded theater can applaud a distortion; an empty theater can screen a worthwhile investigation.

The useful retort identifies the disputed scene, the missing context, or the unsupported claim. It then gives the reader something better than my irritation: a document, a complete quotation, a timeline, or a correction that can be checked.

From my archive: 16. Laurel Canyon, Part Thirteen · 17. Part Fourteen · 18. Part Sixteen · 19. Helter Sheltered · 20. Fort Huachuca

Keep the camera in the Theranos boardroom

My Theranos criticism begins with a simple request: keep the camera in the boardroom.

Elizabeth Holmes’s voice, clothes, ambition, and explanations make compelling television. But I want to examine how the company acquired credibility and what the influential people around it actually did.

Henry Kissinger’s or George Shultz’s presence raises questions about endorsement, oversight, and responsibility. Their names alone do not establish that they directed fraud. I need to identify their roles, their statements, what they knew, and what the available records support.

Otherwise, I would simply be replacing one personality story with another.

My retort should widen the inquiry while sharpening the evidence. If a production makes the institutional network disappear behind the individual defendant, I want to show the reader precisely what disappeared. The answer is going to be Kissinger and George Schultz by the way.

From my archive: 21. MKULTRA Questions · 22. Uranium Starter Pack · 23. Who Is Deep Uranium? · 24. Still Validated · 25. The Braverman Prophecy

Follow the production trail

My Operation Hollywood work brings me to producers, consultants, financing, locations, and institutional relationships. My writing about Arnon Milchan, LISK screen treatments, and Laurel Canyon belongs within that inquiry.

But I have to keep different kinds of connections separate. Similar titles do not establish common producers. Similar themes do not establish a shared operation. A fictional romance involving wealth and sex does not, by itself, connect its production to an actual missing-person investigation.

The stronger assignment is concrete: obtain the credits, examine the financing, identify the consultants, and compare script decisions with the source material.

If an intelligence relationship influenced a particular production, I want to identify the relationship and the decision it affected. That is how a provocative question becomes a reportable finding.

From my archive: 26. Zodiac Mitch · 27. The Missing Story · 28. Candlewood—Lost and Found · 29. Metadata Doesn’t Mourn · 30. The Metadata War

Why I return to Tom Clancy

Tom Clancy gives me an extensive fictional record to compare with the security narratives that later surround real emergencies.

For clarity, I am discussing the eighteen novels originally authored or coauthored by Clancy, through Command Authority. I am excluding his nonfiction, separately written branded series, and later continuation novels by other writers. The official catalog provides a starting point.

I do not regard eighteen novels as eighteen proven predictions. Their relevance varies. Some examine military vulnerabilities; others concern covert authority, terrorism, biological danger, or intelligence manipulation.

What interests me is how these stories make specialized knowledge persuasive. The reader sees an institution from inside, learns its vocabulary, and comes to understand why a character believes extraordinary action is necessary. That dramatic experience deserves examination.

From my archive: 31. Nine Years at Fort Huachuca · 32. Mena to Waco · 33. NCTC Roots · 34. Awan—Minutes to Midnight · 35. BlackBerrys Did Matter

The early Clancy novels

The Hunt for Red October (1984) turns on interpreting an adversary’s intentions. Red Storm Rising (1986), coauthored with Larry Bond, connects energy insecurity, military planning, and escalation. Patriot Games (1987) brings political violence into family life. The Cardinal of the Kremlin (1988) centers intelligence penetration and strategic competition.

Clear and Present Danger (1989) confronts covert action, authorization, and accountability.

Clear and Present Danger was filmed at Ft. Huachuca and was about the military getting into business with the Mexican drug cartels. Like tunnels. Sound familiar?

Across these five books, I see a recurring question: how much authority should specialized knowledge confer on people whose actions the public cannot inspect?

I want to separate competence from legitimacy. Someone can understand a weapons system, an intelligence network, or a military threat and still make an unlawful or disastrous decision. Technical detail can establish realism without resolving the moral and political questions.

From my archive: 36. Epstein Investigation · 37. Epstein and the Larger Network · 38. Epstein Connections · 39. Barak, Wexner, and Epstein · 40. Epstein and Palantir Questions

Catastrophe moves to the center

The Sum of All Fears (1991) makes catastrophic terrorism a route to misinterpretation and escalation. Without Remorse (1993) examines clandestine violence and the authority granted to an effective operator.

Debt of Honor (1994) culminates in an aircraft attack on America’s political leadership. Executive Orders (1996) follows the resulting emergency and includes a biological attack. Rainbow Six (1998) places counterterrorism alongside a concealed biological extermination plot.

These five novels supply some of the strongest comparisons with later public fears. They also demand precision.

A similar mechanism does not identify the same perpetrator. A plausible vulnerability can be imagined by a novelist, discussed by specialists, and later exploited by someone else. If I argue for a deeper connection, I have to supply the evidence connecting those stages.

From my archive: 41. The Octopus Murders · 42. Epstein and Maxwell · 43. Epstein Reporting · 44. Iran-Contra Connections · 45. The Last Jarrah

Networks become the battlefield

The Bear and the Dragon (2000) examines resources and great-power conflict. Red Rabbit (2002) returns to Cold War intelligence. The Teeth of the Tiger (2003) introduces a clandestine counterterrorism network. Dead or Alive (2010), coauthored with Grant Blackwood, extends the pursuit of terrorist networks.

Against All Enemies (2011), with Peter Telep, combines terrorism and criminal trafficking. Locked On (2011), Threat Vector (2012), and Command Authority (2013), with Mark Greaney, explore covert personnel, cyber conflict, intelligence manipulation, and geopolitical confrontation.

Those eight complete my eighteen-title scope.

The recurring issue is responsibility within interconnected systems. I want to know whether a story helps the audience understand those systems—or allows one heroic character to stand in for an institution that deserves a much harder examination.

From my archive: 46. Real J6 Series · 47. Banning Isn’t Investigating · 48. Charlie Kirk Investigation · 49. The Lone Gunman Story · 50. The Ziklag Infiltration

Debt of Honor and the aircraft question

I cannot overlook Debt of Honor. Its ending imagined a passenger aircraft devastating the U.S. government years before September 11. The publisher’s description of Executive Orders confirms the preceding catastrophe and Jack Ryan’s succession.

The resemblance is striking at the level of an aircraft weapon and national trauma. The fictional targets, perpetrators, motivations, and operational details differ from the historical attacks.

What the novel establishes is that the mechanism was imaginable before 2001. It does not establish Clancy’s foreknowledge.

My follow-up questions concern institutional imagination. Who considered aircraft attacks? Which warnings circulated? What protective decisions followed? If the possibility could be imagined in popular fiction, I want to examine how the institutions responsible for prevention evaluated it.

From my archive: 51. Real Corona Live Exercise · 52. Operation Lockstep—The White Paper · 53. CoronaThrax · 54. NATO, DARPA, WHO · 55. Royal Dutch Virus

Biological danger and the emergency response

Executive Orders and Rainbow Six give me two different fictional models of biological danger. One places an epidemic emergency inside a presidency already shaped by catastrophe. The other conceals mass killing behind a purportedly higher purpose.

I am interested in how those stories distribute expertise, secrecy, vulnerability, and power. Who understands the threat? Who controls the response? What does the public know?

But a fictional engineered pathogen cannot establish the origin of SARS-CoV-2. The analogy has to remain an analogy unless additional evidence connects it to an actual event.

My reporting question concerns both biology and storytelling: which claims were supported, which uncertainties were concealed, and how did the public learn to associate emergency with particular forms of authority?

From my archive: 56. Four Grandmothers · 57. Leads in the Fauci Investigation · 58. Meet the Paul Revere · 59. Operation Lockdown—The Resolution · 60. Resolution—Day Two

Northwoods gives us an actual document

With Operation Northwoods, I move from fiction to a historical planning record.

The March 13, 1962 Joint Chiefs memorandum proposed manufactured pretexts for intervention in Cuba, including staged incidents and a simulated civilian-airliner shootdown. The National Security Archive publishes the document and identifies its provenance.

I need to describe it accurately. Northwoods was a Joint Chiefs proposal within the wider anti-Castro planning environment. The proposed operation was not carried out. Calling it an executed CIA operation would misstate the record.

What makes it significant is what senior officials were willing to contemplate: deception that would assign responsibility to an adversary and help justify military action. I do not have to embellish that document to explain why it deserves public attention.

From my archive: 61. Fauci and Me · 62. Erasmus Blood on the Floor · 63. The Email Trail · 64. We Now Have an Ending · 65. Operation Lockdown Resolution

Why I compare Northwoods with 9/11

The structural resemblance concerns civilian aviation, public shock, attribution of blame, and the political consequences of an attack.

Northwoods establishes that manufactured pretexts were contemplated at a senior military level. It gives me grounds to reject the argument that such deception is inherently unthinkable.

It does not establish that September 11 was a continuation of Northwoods. The 9/11 Commission attributes the attacks to al-Qaeda and describes the plot’s personnel and financing. If I challenge a particular finding, I have to address the evidence behind it.

That is where the comparison becomes a reporting assignment. Which record am I disputing? What contradicts it? What remains missing? A historical precedent can justify scrutiny without answering every later question in advance.

From my archive: 66. Kissinger Skates Again · 67. Deep State Mate · 68. What If There Was a Deep State? · 69. Chasing the Signal—Chapter Two · 70. Chapter Three

Contagion came first

Contagion appeared in 2011, years before COVID-19. Its outbreak investigation, social disruption, scientific authority, and vaccine demand make it an obvious comparison.

There is a documented production connection worth examining. Participant’s published material discusses scientific consultation and describes the film as a way to draw attention to pandemic vulnerability. Its statements about storytelling openly connect entertainment with social impact.

I regard that as an invitation to investigate influence. Which experts supplied the assumptions? Which responses did the story make seem necessary? How did those assumptions compare with later policy?

The chronology establishes that the film preceded the pandemic. The consultation establishes an effort to inform and influence awareness. Neither fact establishes that its creators planned an actual outbreak.

From my archive: 71. Chasing the Signal—Chapter Four · 72. Chapter Six · 73. Chapter Seven · 74. Chapter Eight · 75. Chapter Nine

Examine the exercise records

Event 201 took place on October 18, 2019. Its organizers describe a tabletop exercise involving a hypothetical coronavirus pandemic, public-private coordination, and simulated news material. Their January 2020 statement says it was not a prediction of the emerging outbreak.

My description of COVID-19 as a “military live exercise” is my investigative hypothesis. Event 201 alone does not establish that hypothesis, and a tabletop simulation does not demonstrate deliberate pathogen release.

I still want the scripts, participant lists, recommendations, and communications examined. Exercises can reveal institutional assumptions and preferred responses. The question is what the records demonstrate about knowledge, intention, and subsequent decisions.

The similarities begin the inquiry. The documents have to carry it forward.

From my archive: 76. Chasing the Signal—Chapter Ten · 77. The Rothschild Effect · 78. Suchir Balaji Reporting · 79. Metadata Comparisons · 80. Knockin’ on Assassins’ Doors

Television makes the emergency familiar

A movie has a few hours. Television can return to the same assumptions for years.

Surveillance becomes urgent. Secrecy becomes necessary. The exceptional protagonist repeatedly resolves a crisis that ordinary oversight supposedly cannot handle.

I see those conventions as subjects for investigation. Establishing their actual effect on policy requires more than recognizing them. I would need audience research, testimony, correspondence, or other evidence connecting a production to a consequential decision.

My broader argument about control programming also requires a clear definition and a comparison with other sources of influence.

I can begin with something manageable: one episode, its production history, its factual premises, and the decisions it asks viewers to accept. That is a concrete place for a retorter to work.

From my archive: 81. The Operation Lockdown Song · 82. The Seven COVID Suicides · 83. Less Tragedy, More Hope · 84. No Left Turn at Albuquerque · 85. Assassins v George Webb

My retort has to be inspectable

This is why I keep returning to the archive.

A reader should be able to inspect the scene I criticize, the source I rely upon, and the correction I propose. My interpretation needs to remain distinguishable from the underlying document.

The hundred links distributed through this article lead into my published reporting and arguments. They are related reading, not a hundred independent confirmations. Their inclusion should help readers navigate the work, while the evidence supporting each specific claim must still be examined.

I want to avoid the same weakness I criticize in a polished production: a confident presentation that moves faster than its evidence.

If I ask Hollywood to expose how it constructed a story, I should expose how I constructed my retort.

From my archive: 86. YouTube Erased the Reporting · 87. Restore the Archive · 88. Spoliation Notice · 89. Freedom of Speech · 90. Two Narratives

Bring the audience into the newsroom

Our citizen-journalism gatherings give me a practical model for answering a powerful production.

People can compare notes, obtain different records, preserve conflicting testimony, and pursue separate leads. The value comes from the work they produce. Repetition of a shared suspicion does not independently verify it. Separate records that converge on a finding can materially strengthen a case.

I want viewers to help identify source documents, check credits, annotate scenes, and flag errors in my account as well as the production’s account.

That would turn a movie review into something more durable: a public record of how a story was assembled and where it needs correction.

The audience does not have to leave its questions at the theater door.

From my archive: 91. A Newsroom Worth Defending · 92. Swing State Studios · 93. Two Schools of Thought · 94. Still Alive · 95. Courage More Than Penmanship

Keep the camera running

My reporting assignment is expanding. Washington remains on the map. Hollywood becomes another place where I ask how power acquires a persuasive public story.

Clancy supplies varied fictional comparisons. Northwoods supplies a documented proposal for manufactured pretexts. Contagion supplies an earlier pandemic narrative with acknowledged scientific consultation. Event 201 supplies an actual exercise record.

I can compare those materials while preserving the differences among them.

The next step is to select a production, obtain its source trail, identify a consequential distortion, and publish the comparison. If I believe Washington borrowed a script, I need to show the borrowing. Where the connection remains a hypothesis, I need to keep investigating.

Hollywood gets to tell its story. I intend to answer with the record.

That is why Hollywood needs a retorter.

From my archive: 96. Chasing the Signal · 97. The Final Chapter · 98. Election Hacking · 99. The Rhodes Demoralization Plan · 100. Rocking Chairs vs. Palantir