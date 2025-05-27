A mother drone missile is fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California, into outer space and returns to earth, leveling out at an altitude of 327,360 feet, the height of the famous Karman Line, where the US Space Force can conduct operations without the knowledge of any other branch of the Department of Defense.

This Space Force Mission would avoid the steep parabolas of ICBM flight of the St. Louis Arch variety. The only requirement for this mission would be that most of it would need to be above the Karman Line to maintain its Special Access Program (SAP) status and hide the true purpose of the operation from the other branches of the US Military.

Using a Space Shuttle type of vehicle with pod bay doors that could open in flight, the Shuttle would slow near the target site of the richest uranium mine in the world at Shinkolobwe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In order for the US Space Force to have dominion over the mission, its origin would have to be “Blue” above the Karman Line. If the mission did not have a “Blue Origin” above the Karman Line of 327,360 feet, there would be no Special Access Program secrecy. Before you dismiss this scenario as science fiction, consider the new space plane, the X-37B.

https://www.twz.com/space/secretive-x-37b-spaceplane-to-use-aerobraking-maneuvers-to-rapidly-change-orbit

The payloads deployed from the X-37B resemble Amazon delivery boxes that can burn away with air friction, allowing autonomous drones to fly and hover toward the target zone.

This is Space Force’s new “Orbital Warfare”, but even the soldiers and airmen in the Space Force, known as Guardians, don’t know what there payload is about. The “Guardians” only need to know about the target zone.

Over the target, the deployment of autonomous drones is all about how many “packages” reach “deployment” just as children would unwrap toy drones from Amazon boxes around a Christmas tree.

However, over the target zone, it is all business. The drones need to spray villages near the Shinkolobwe uranium mine, the richest in the world. Drones to target, drones to target, don’t bother the Guardians with anything else during this operation phase. Nowhere on the X-37B is Katy Perry worrying about lip gloss, or lip injections, or “Creating Space” speeches that yawn into the nothingness of Space.

The X-37B shuttle pilots now return toward home base with piloting the autonomous drones to AI algorithms under satellite control.

Today’s mission will be to mist the villages surrounding Shinkolobwe again with an aerosolized spike carrying an experimental vaccine.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has aerosolized the experimental vaccine, starting with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Anktiva's “BioShield.” Today’s mission will test whether the aerosolized vaccine will indeed protect the villagers below who work in the richest uranium mine in the world. The plan is to have Michael Callahan of the CIA parachute into the Shinkolobwe villages with his UN staff and “discover” an aerosolized Ebola spraying from a week earlier.

After the next rainy season, plans have already been made to test an aerosolized form of the HIV at a Rare Metals mine in Zimbabwe.

The Guardians of the Karman Line have a busy launch schedule now that the X-37Bs are rolling off the assembly line. Let’s just hope Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s “BioShield” works.

The basic outline of this scenario was explained to me by my ex-cop research partner, Jenny Moore, for Joint Special Operations contacts she had for an Operation known as “Blackjack”. It is a little scary how her predictions have come to pass.

X-37B Guardians are already flying missions.

Since Department of Defense aerosolized pathogens are stored at the Rock Island, Arsenal on the Mississippi River in Illinois, I wrote a book entitled “Rock Island Virus”. My ex-cop research partner Jenny Moore described a distributed network of drone and missile bases in the US for spraying operations which she felt were targeting at “Red States” or concentrations of “Deplorables”.

Our researchers have had several news gathering charrettes at near Vandenburg Air Force Base. We also have researchers in the Bay Area studying Long COVID experiments at the University of California San Francisco and with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Anktiva Bio-Shield in El Segundo, CA.

Our researchers believe the X-37B satellite and drone deployment mission planning and rehearsal occur at Nant Studios in El Segundo, CA.