George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne's avatar
Jeroen Hubenet de Bruïne
2h

Oh my goodness, let’s hope ALL these things get lots of exposure and we rise up against this “EVIL!” Thanks G.W ( all my twenty plus hars of !)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture