Hijacking Charlie - Posthumous Identity Theft
The New Rothschild Method For Handling Dissent - Kill You Then Reap The Profits In Your Afterlife?
Part 1 — Hijacking Charlie
Was the plan all along to kill Charlie and hijack his posthumous identity as a martyr for fundraising and for national security tracking. And what I kept seeing this bigger than life phenomenon happening —again and again: when a public figure dies, the attention doesn’t stop. It accelerates. Donations spike. Traffic surges. Content multiplies. The name becomes more active in death than it ever was in life.
That’s not a theory. That’s a pattern we’ve seen across media ecosystems. Coverage of high-profile deaths routinely drives massive engagement and monetization across platforms. Major outlets have documented how attention surges after public tragedies reshape media economics. (Example: coverage patterns around celebrity deaths have been widely analyzed by outlets like The New York Times.)
And that’s where I started asking the question:
Who benefits when a name keeps working after the person is gone?
Part 2 — The Economy of Grief
Grief is real. But it’s also measurable.