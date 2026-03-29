Part 1 — Hijacking Charlie

Was the plan all along to kill Charlie and hijack his posthumous identity as a martyr for fundraising and for national security tracking. And what I kept seeing this bigger than life phenomenon happening —again and again: when a public figure dies, the attention doesn’t stop. It accelerates. Donations spike. Traffic surges. Content multiplies. The name becomes more active in death than it ever was in life.

That’s not a theory. That’s a pattern we’ve seen across media ecosystems. Coverage of high-profile deaths routinely drives massive engagement and monetization across platforms. Major outlets have documented how attention surges after public tragedies reshape media economics. (Example: coverage patterns around celebrity deaths have been widely analyzed by outlets like The New York Times.)

And that’s where I started asking the question:

Who benefits when a name keeps working after the person is gone?

Part 2 — The Economy of Grief

Grief is real. But it’s also measurable.