Early attempts by Hollywood Directors to cast Joe Biden as a wartime leader hero like Winston Churchill in World War II have fallen on cognitive dissonance hard times, generating unintended images of President Joe Biden.

Director Steve Spielberg and a phalanx of Hollywood Directors are working on crafting the “Joe Biden Story” for debut this Wednesday in Atlanta in Biden’s faceoff with Donald Trump with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash of CNN moderating in an empty studio.

Early attempts by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks at Normandy failed to cast Joe Biden as a Churchill-like character as a wartime leader missed their mark, evoking the prospect that Biden might put American boots on the ground in Ukraine in his next term.

Instead of equating current financial sacrifices for Ukraine now with life and limb sacrifices of Normandy Beach in World War II, most Americans saw similar graveyards for their sons and daughters in Ukraine in Biden’s next term.

Instead of harkening to Winston Churchill’s ruddy resolve in Number Ten Downing Street in London, most Americans, wary of recent escalations on longer-range missiles in Ukraine, saw images of Joe Biden tending to a graveyard of dead soldiers in his next term.

Staying with the World War II theme, perhaps a remaking of “Casablanca” is in order with “Cabeza Blanca” or “Blank Mind” in English.

Spielberg and Katzenberg may want to stay with the trenchcoat theme in case of wetness—just a thought.

Continuing with the incontinence theme, “Citizen Stain” is most certainly ruled out for telling the Biden story.

The film noir classic “He Walked By Night” might describe Joe Biden at the White House if Spielberg and Katzenberg want to add a French cinema verite quality to the debate.

Using war imagery is a tricky business with a weary American public that has already pumped $200 Billion into Ukraine for President Zelensky with a slew of mansions, a breathtaking one billion dollars of personal wealth, and a father who is in business with the leader of a neo-Nazi Azov Brigade, Igor Kolomoisky. Most Americans see this as a nice, big bowl of Hypocrisies.

Anyone familiar with the Ukrainian criminal warlord Igor Kolomoisy, the creator of President Zelensky and his current puppeteer, can add cra-cra bananas to President Zelensky’s bowl of Hypocrisies. The current Ukrainian situation seems crazy bananas and crazy hypocritical all beyond control.

Igor Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade adds the crazy bananas to Zelensky’s bowl of Hypocrisies.

Spielberg may want to combine the themes of World War Two with the theme of Insanity Defense in “From Here To Insanity.”

Perhaps the Hollywood Dreamworks crew can add appeal to Joe Biden by casting him and Zelensky as victims of circumstances; regular guys are just trying to do their best while everything is falling apart around them. How about Tom Hanks's “Money Pit,” for example, where a young couple puts their life savings into a bottomless pit of a money sink in their fixer-upper?

Or perhaps cast Uncle Joe and Little Zelensky in the madcap comedy, “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” blaming everyone else but themselves for how things turned out in Ukraine? Or perhaps blame Joe Biden’s mental state on the reckless and thoughtless throwing at Billions at problems the Administration created by putting Biolabs on the Russian Border with a new remake of Home Alone at the White House?

Perhaps Steven Spielberg and Jeffery Katzenberg will take a different tack, just going for all-out pity on Biden as a catch-all excuse for everything.

If you put yourself in Steven Spielberg’s shoes, you can see you don’t have a lot of storytelling options here. Perhaps “Quagmire” as a movie title with Biden sinking in quicksand is the most honest title that the dream machine mechanics can come up with.

The debate is coming to Atlanta on Wednesday. We will then see what the dream spinners develop for Joe Biden.

George Webb is an investigative journalist who leads a group of International researchers to validate, verify, and deep-dive news stories from the Mockingbird Media. Webb’s researchers meet in person over forty times all over the United States (and sometimes in Europe) to work on news deep dives for a week to ten days.