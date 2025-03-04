Why would you use plutonium to track and trace suspected Russian spies in the United States that you thought were trying to sneak into Strategic Air Command Air Force Bases to sabotage B-52 bombers with their nuclear payloads?

Could it be because plutonium stays around in the body for decades, is detectable with a simple urine test, and with plutonium’s half-life can ever be used to read out when the first exposure occurred?

General Curtis LeMay, head of Strategic Air Command, was convinced the Vietnam antiwar protestors were being lead by Russia agents intent on sabotaging his B-52 nuclear bombers. Our researchers believe LeMay instituted the plutonium tracking and tracing program near Santa Susana plutonium nuclear plants and ICBM facility, guarded by Charles Manson and Family.

If different isotopes of plutonium were used in protecting different SAC Command Air Force Bases, though simple urinanalysis, you could not only determine the date of exposure but also, potentially, the place of exposure. In the example above, we chose Curtis LeMay’s March Air Force Base in Riverside, California.

Curtis LeMay and his entourage brief President Kennedy. (date unknown)

I recently toured Southern California locations of Charles Manson and his coterie of supermodel girls near Santa Susana plutonium reactors, and my guide was the son of a Strategic Air Command officer whose brother was born at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California.

And before we think Curtis LeMay was too squeamish about ordering the poisoning of potential Russian spies that were intent on sabotaging his coveted B-52 bombers, consider LeMay had an active friendship with Hitler and Mussolini’s henchmen, Otto Skorzeny, in the United States after World War II.

Again, we ask the question. How could Charles Manson be given free reign of the area of Top Secret nine plutonium reactors while being armed on the relatively new invention of the dune buggy with a host of other felons if he wasn’t Helter Sheltered, not a picture of Helter Skelter at all.

We have always felt Manson was the early outer ring of security to shoo off hikers, curiousity seekers, and gold miners away from the Santa Susana facility, but also potential spies trying to get close to the rockets and bombs being built there.

However, Manson and his young minx sexual beauties also lured recording industry artists to the Santa Susana Federal Grounds. At that point, any Federal countermeasure would be legal, not subject to State or Local law. And we know that producer Terry Melcher had many impromptu jam sessions for recording on the Federal land with a mobile music production studio.

The top-secret nature of the plutonium factories would also countermeasure like plutonium and LSD being used to be top-secret in Classified files to this day. I believe these parties accounted for the sudden deaths of many musician and their girlfriends from GI cancers.

Any testing and tracing of musicians on Federal land with plutonium reactors is fair game.

We know that Terry Melcher, the son of Doris Day and an industry recording executive, made frequent trips to the Spahn Ranch with his mobile recording studio.

I will show some industry recording artists who died within days of performing and jamming at Terry Melcher’s mobile music studio at Spahn Ranch.

Manson was released after his arrest at the Spahn Ranch and allowed to move 200 miles to the Barker Ranch in the attempt to dissociate Manson and the the Family of nubile women away from Santa Susana.

I will show some of the girlfriends of the music stars who died within three months of exposure to gastrointestinal tract cancers after their trips to Melcher’s mobile studio in the old movie ranch.

In this example, the sexual lures give out antacid tablets, not LSD laced plutonium.

But what else explains Terry Melcher taking his mobile recording studio to Manson’s Federal land and the Spahn Ranch?

But how about the plutonium blood doping for tracking and tracing? Enter Louis Hemplelmann.

The plutonium blood doping program by Hempelmann came straight from the Manhattan Project.

Hempelmann basically created a plutonium clock in the patients he injected with by creating a power function of the rate of excretion of plutonium over time. These plutonium injection experiments were followed up on after the War, including a twenty-seven-year study of workers at Los Alamos.

Here, in the Helter Sheltered substacks I am writing, I assert that General Curtis LeMay authorized both plutonium and LSD to be used in lacing the Vietnam anti-war movement, primarily through CIA Agent Reeve Whitson and CIA operatives of the Manson Family.

LeMay’s paranoia around Russian infiltration into the US anti-war movement was at the base of approving this doping scheme. LeMay believed in an “active defense” of constantly weakening the perceived opponent in low-intensity warfare. LeMay was also very close to the cabal suspected of plotting the murder of John F. Kennedy, with LeMay famously blowing cigar smoke in the face of the surgeon performing the autopsy of JFK after his body was returned to Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.

We will have more on the plutonium and LSD doping of the Vietnam anti-war movement of the 1960s in future versions of Helter Sheltered, or you can read my seventeen-part series of the CIA in Hollywood entitled “Echoes of Laurel Canyon”. We are working on getting the complete set of Operation CHAOS documents declassified right now, which will detail the plutonium and LSD doping programs.