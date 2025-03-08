The first question the police should have asked Charles Manson when they arrested him on August 16th, 1969 at the Spahn Movie Ranch is, “How is you were allowed to live here and party right next to a Top Secret Atlas Missile Test Site without the Government moving you off?”.

Instead of asking Manson who his “snipers in the bushes” friends were that he threatened police with, they instead released Manson three days later to move 120 miles away to the Death Valley Barker Ranch.

Even though Manson was violating parole as a felon, stashing many automatic weapons.. And of course, harboring many underage girls.

It seems like a State Sponsor interceded in the arrest and said, “Get Manson away from the missiles”.

Manson was outfitted with dune buggies and automatic weapons to patrol the outskirts of the Santa Susana Missile Test Site.

Because the Atlas ICBM rockets unlock the murders that followed Manson’s arrest, and the murders of JFK witnesses while Mandon was still in prison before he got to the missile test site.