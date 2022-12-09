George Webb’s Co-Defendant In The Southern District Of New York, Chris Bouzy, Is Prominently Featured In The Netflix Trailer For The New Harry and Meghan Documentary.

Just as the Wellcome Trust - Erasmus Lab - Fauci Corona Coverup emails surface, a new Royal Family documentary about Harry and Meghan surfaces. I will explain how that toxic mix got me dragged into Court with the star of the new Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary.

The Wellcome Trust-Erasmus Lab emails with Fauci prove claims made by Author George Webb in his 2020 and 2021 books.

I have never done a story on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. I have never tweeted about them. I did a lot if stories, however, about Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Phillip. Prince Phillip started the World Wildlife Fund with Prince Bernhardt of IG Farben fame, as a thinly veiled cutout for funding eugenics schemes for the British possessions, mainly in Africa.

In the Summer of 2022, Author George Webb Wrote “ Saving Private Farben”.

In the article, I traced Prince Phillip and Prince Bernhardt’s fascination with bioagents and the scientists who made them for IG Farben. Some may remember Prince Phillip saying he wanted to come back in his next life as a virus to rid the British possessions of overpopulation.

Journalist George Webb only did stories on Prince Phillip and the World Wildlife Fund, not on Prince Harry or Meghan.

I focused on the “Maison Rouge Plan”, executed by Prince Bernhard, a young Henry Kissinger, and Klaus Schwab’s father to move IG Farben scientists to Holland and Switzerland after World War II. I never connected any Royal Family member past Prince Phillip with this scheme.

Author George Webb tied Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab to CoronaVirus with his books “Deep State Mate” and “Royal Dutch Virus”.

I had also done numerous books connecting Kissinger and Klaus Schwab to the Erasmus Lab and CoronaVirus, but never to a current member of the Royal Family. I did, however, connect Prince Phillip to the Wellcome Trust and the Pirbright Institute with the complicit cooperation and funding from Lord Jacob Rothschild.

George Webb wrote about the Erasmus Lab’s key involvement in gain of function for influenza, SARS, MERS, and SARS-2.

Author George Webb wrote about Rothschild and British state sponsorship of bioagent programs at the Pirbright Institute and the Wellcome Trust.

A few days ago, the big story broke about the Wellcome Trust and the Erasmus Lab suppressing evidence of a possible lab engineering of the CoronaVirus, complete with Ron Fouchier emails, who happens to be on the cover of my 2020 book about Erasmus Lab. (See Spray It In Dutch above).

George Webb called out Marion Koopman’s close connection to Chinese bioweapons and intelligence officers, and her close proximity to the SARS breakout in China in 2003, and her inside track knowledge of MERS infectivity of camels.

Marion Koopmans from the Erasmus Lab is also featured in my 2020, and she is also a prominent player in the Corona Coverup emails. Jeremy Ferrar was also featured in the Corona Coverup emails.

I have written extensively about him as well and a potentially fake email he used to rig vaccine bids for the Wellcome Trust. I travelled to the Wellcome Trust in London as well to speak to former employees as well.

Former Wellcome Trust employees say they never heard of Jeremy Farr’s potentially fake employee that received May 2019 CoronaVirus mRNA bids.

So on the verge of cracking the biggest news story in modern memory about the biggest medical fraud in history, I get named as a Co-Defendant of the guy who made the Harry and Meghan documentary. I smell dirty pool here, and I think this is yet another diversion from the Corona Coverup emails.