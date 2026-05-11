Every time a new pandemic approaches, like Hantavirus, to traumatize the population, we immediately go to pull the taproot of the military Live Exercise to deactivate the network behind the mass trauma.

Most news analysis settles for leaf-trimming, but we focus on pulling up the taproot of the nefarious network. That requires network analysis before knee-jerk leaf trimming.

The collection operations of Faces and Phones by Turning Point USA, for instance, are complementary to these mass-trauma health events. The Faces and Phones collected by TPUSA create frames and dossiers for individuals who need to be tracked and also potentially undermined for their farms, factories, and ranches.

Who runs the family farm, ranch, or factory when the founder becomes ill? The folks collecting the information frames are in the best position to pick up land and assets for pennies on the dollar. Here is the four-minute summary of the two-hour-and-thirty-minute livestream.