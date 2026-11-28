Hacking to Keep the War Going

I made this prediction from the beginning of the war. In March 2022, while I was on the Ukrainian border—and on every Ukrainian border I worked—I said the same thing: the networks that were already provoking Russia with the bio labs on the border would use hacking to keep the war going, no matter what diplomacy a U.S. president later tried.

Election hacking, or hacking of financial systems and transportation systems. That was the forecast I put on the record then, and it is the same warning I have made for 25 years about Dmitri Alperovitch and the Azov hacker gang.

Public records almost never capture secret deals or covert digital campaigns in real time. The paper usually arrives years later, sometimes decades later. That is the normal sequence. My track record has been that the pattern is visible on the ground long before the paperwork catches up.

The prediction made on the borders in March 2022

In March 2022, while the full-scale invasion was still new, I was on the Ukrainian border. On each of the three different borders I worked, I made the same prediction.

Actors linked to the Azov milieu—the same circles using the bio labs on the border as a provocation against Russia—would try to keep the war open by hacking.

March 2020 Azov Crime Board On The Potomac - Military Live Exercise Charrette

If a U.S. president later moved to change course, they would use disruption of American elections, or of financial systems, or of transportation systems, to force a retreat. I called it a veto by cyberhacking disruption.

I went back to that forecast in February 2024 and put the war itself in the headline. What would happen if Donald Trump moved to end U.S. support for the war as it was being conducted?

What if Vladimir Putin separately ordered Russian forces to stop offensive operations? Who would still have the ability to make stopping harder? The answer I had already given on the borders in March 2022 was the Azov-linked networks and the cyber operators around Alperovitch.

That is the same morning I have been on for 25 years with those names.

The forecast in my archive

Will Azov Intercept Trump in the Skies to Keep Ukrainian War Going? · ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking · Chasing the Signal, chapter two · Chasing the Signal, final chapter · Introducing Chasing the Signal / Full Book

Start with the president at a microphone announcing a change in policy. The order still has to travel. Treasury has to know what rules apply on Monday. The intelligence agencies have to know which instructions govern their work.

Carriers and insurers have to decide which routes they can serve. Each institution has records of what it was told and what it did. My interest is in that interval between the announcement and the first day someone can verify that the decision took effect.

A speech is easy to date. Implementation takes shoe leather. That interval is exactly where the hacking I predicted on the borders in March 2022 would land—on elections, on banks, on planes and ports.

How I put an investigation on the record

The reporting roadmap · The case file · Three stories from the archive · Two Schools of Thought · The Danger of Being First and Correct

Three decisions that get called peace

A Russian halt, a Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire, and a U.S. decision to change support are three separate events. Suppose Putin orders Russian forces to stop their offensive operations. We would still need to know the terms, whether Russian units obeyed, and what Kyiv agreed to do.

A U.S. president can direct aspects of American policy within statutory and funding constraints. A president in Washington can’t issue an order that binds the Ukrainian and Russian armies. The political pressure I’m talking about would be directed at what Washington actually controls. That is the pressure I said, from the borders in March 2022, would be applied through hacking of elections or of financial and transportation systems.

March 11, 2025 gives us an example of the distinction. In Jeddah, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire if Russia accepted and implemented it concurrently. The United States also agreed to resume intelligence sharing and security assistance. Those are two decisions in the same statement.

Record the conditions on the ceasefire and the timing of U.S. assistance separately. If you collapse the two, you can make a policy change look like a reversal when it was announced as part of the same deal. Joint statement from Jeddah.

My earlier writing on Ukraine and NATO

Ukraine at a Tipping Point · Wag the Shark · The NATO motive inquiry · Ukraine Family Robinson · The Ukraine branch of the Crooks inquiry

I’ve used “NATO war” as shorthand for the scale of allied involvement. Russia launched the full-scale invasion in February 2022. NATO allies supplied extensive help to Ukraine, which is a partner and remains outside the alliance’s membership. That distinction fixes the map of authority. If I’m looking for a change in U.S. intelligence sharing, I need a U.S. decision and the corresponding agency record. If I’m looking for a Russian withdrawal or a Ukrainian ceasefire order, I need different records. The first question after any claimed veto ought to be simple. Which decision, by whom, on what date? NATO’s account of support for Ukraine. The prediction I made on each border in March 2022 was that Azov-linked actors and the Alperovitch circles would try to veto the American half of any such decision.

Earlier essays on intelligence and political pressure

What If There Was a Deep State? · The Loyalty Trap · The Joe Kent column · The Carter Page interview piece · Investigations Interrupted

Put Azov on the right line of the ledger

Azov is a name that can refer to the original formation, the present 12th Special Forces Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, or a broader political milieu. When I was on those three borders in March 2022, the bio-lab infrastructure on the border was already part of the same network’s operating picture—the one that treated Russian concerns as something to escalate rather than manage. That is the milieu I predicted, on each border, would treat any U.S. attempt to wind down the war as a threat to be vetoed by hacking elections or by hacking the financial and transportation systems.

In June 2024 the U.S. State Department said the brigade passed a Leahy vetting review, clearing the way for U.S. military assistance. That decision belongs on the timeline with its actual scope. Associated Press on the brigade and the review.

The claim I advanced from March 2022 is that identifiable connections to the brigade or its associated circles would appear in specific intrusions aimed at keeping U.S. policy locked in place. An authentic statement of intent would matter. So would independently verified incident findings and records showing who authorized or coordinated the conduct. Public records of covert digital work almost never arrive on the same day as the disruption; they arrive later, if they arrive at all. My 25-year track record with the Alperovitch and Azov names has been that the pattern is visible to someone watching the ground and the money long before the paperwork does.

My earlier Azov questions and related case notes

Where Will Azov Regroup? · The Demolition Ranch inquiry · For Whom Ukraine Tolls? · The earlier pipe-bomb question · The Kirk–January 6 comparison

I’ve written about several cases in which disputed timelines and metadata were offered as shortcuts to attribution. The most useful thing to carry forward from that reporting is the insistence that a timestamp has an owner and a history. Find out who created it, whether it was copied and when it first appeared. The same discipline applies to my own work. If another reporter can trace a claim only as far back as my previous article, we have one source on the claim, however many times it has been linked. That is how early reporting usually looks—until the later records catch up. The March 2022 border predictions are part of that early record.

From the archive on metadata and field reporting

The Thanksgiving Capitol column · Double Cross Lacrosse · The Metadata War · Nine Years of Reporting at Fort Huachuca · The Fort Huachuca retrospective

Kolomoisky, PrivatBank, and the Bidens

I followed Ihor Kolomoisky because the story of a powerful Ukrainian banker belongs in any serious inquiry into how political and financial power intersected there. Start with PrivatBank. It was nationalized in 2016. In July 2025 the High Court in England handed down a judgment in the bank’s civil case against its former owners, Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Boholyubov. A court record gives us parties, claims, findings and dates. High Court judgment.

My archive on Ukraine’s money and energy

Hunter Biden, Phone Home. To Ukraine. · The Geneva finance reporting on Kolomoisky and Pinchuk · The southern gas route to Europe · The Braverman Prophecy series · The land rights and ownership story

Hunter Biden’s board seat at Burisma is another documented relationship. Joe Biden’s vice-presidential role in U.S. policy toward Ukraine is another. In the Devon Archer interview, there is testimony about calls involving Joe Biden and about the value of the Biden name to Hunter’s business dealings. Devon Archer interview transcript. I have not found a contemporaneous public record tying either Biden to the cyber campaign I hypothesized from the borders in March 2022. That is the ordinary state of affairs for influence operations that prefer to stay off the public ledger until years later.

What did I learn from following the money? Usually you get better answers by insisting on smaller questions. A board appointment can be dated. A stated policy can be checked against a published document. If you want to say that the same financial interests drove both decisions, you owe the reader the records that connect them. I want readers to be able to follow the argument as far as the evidence goes and put their finger on the place where I make an inference—while remembering that the full paper trail on covert digital work and wartime financial arrangements usually appears long after the political effect has already landed.

Earlier reporting on influence and ownership

Copper Kings and Bullion Queens · The lectures essay · The Rothschild Effect · The Russia narrative essay · China Whispers

Dmitri Alperovitch, Viktor Zhora, and the Atlantic Council

Dmitri Alperovitch co-founded CrowdStrike and later co-founded Silverado Policy Accelerator. Viktor Zhora served as a senior official in Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. I raised both names in earlier reporting because I was trying to understand where American private-sector cybersecurity and Ukrainian state cyber defense intersected. Their public roles are documented. Alperovitch’s Silverado biography and Zhora’s Warsaw Security Forum profile. The same warning I have made for 25 years about Alperovitch and the Azov gang is the warning I repeated on every Ukrainian border in March 2022: these circles would use hacking of elections or of financial and transportation infrastructure to keep the war going. I have no independently verified public incident evidence linking either man to a specific campaign against U.S. institutions. That is what the public record looks like while an operation is still useful.

Earlier questions about technology and government

Awan Minutes to Midnight · Awan Minutes to Midnight, part three · The AI Rider introduction · The OpenAI timeline · The DARPA and NATO essay

The Atlantic Council has published work on how governments and private technology companies supported Ukraine’s digital defense. Atlantic Council on technology firms and wartime Ukraine. A report can give you the name of a program or the date a partnership was announced. It gives a reporter a place to start asking about scope, contracts, oversight and who made the policy decisions. I have seen no public evidence that the Atlantic Council directed an operation of the sort I predicted on the borders in March 2022. Overlapping worlds of contractors, officials and think-tank voices are ordinary. The paper that would show direction of a specific disruption usually arrives later, if it arrives at all.

More from the archive on institutional access

None Dare Call It DARPA · The security clearances inquiry · The Kennedy nuclear-policy essay · The Palantir conference inquiry · The uranium research guide

What a flight freeze can and can’t tell me

I called the simultaneous-outage scenario the “Azov Freeze Frame.” Imagine a passenger at a gate when departures are stopped and nobody can give a reliable time for the next update. At a different airport, a carrier can’t process an ordinary transaction. On television someone says they’re looking into a cyberattack. What should I do first? Write down the times, preserve the original notices, and find out which services actually went down. A grounded plane, a check-in outage and a disruption to an air traffic function are different observations. That is the transportation-system half of the prediction I made on every Ukrainian border in March 2022. See also Air Traffic Control And Banking Hacks Too - Azov - “Freeze Frame” and Azov Freeze Frame: When Everything Stops at Once.

My archive on aviation records

The diplomatic overflight inquiry · The Utah aircraft comparison · The reported flight count · The Wilmington flight story · The follow-up on flight metadata

In January 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused domestic departures during an outage of the Notice to Air Missions system. The agency’s preliminary review said contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working on synchronization between the primary and backup databases. FAA incident statement. In July 2024, a CrowdStrike software update caused a separate worldwide outage. Microsoft estimated that roughly 8.5 million Windows devices were affected. Reuters on Microsoft’s estimate. Both events demonstrate that a disruption can have very broad effects, and both give us concrete explanations to test against the war-veto theory I first laid out on the borders in March 2022.

Air travel makes for memorable video. Freight makes for a better measure of how long the consequences last. If a carrier misses a delivery, when does the next shipment arrive? Did the port close or was there a delay at one terminal? Ask what moved, who absorbed the cost and when the normal records resumed. The incident report and the human story ought to line up. Public attributions for sophisticated digital events routinely lag the event itself by years.

Earlier work on timestamps and communications

Metadata Doesn’t Mourn · Follow the Comms · The surveillance balloons installment · The intelligence center history inquiry · The Last Jarrah

Banking, insurance, and the cost of a delay

A bank, an insurer and a freight company each leave a different record. At the bank I’d ask whether payments actually failed or whether customers temporarily lost the ability to see their balances. At the insurer I’d ask whether a premium rose, a policy was suspended, or an underwriter chose to stop covering a route. At the freight company I’d ask whether cargo sat still because a system was down or because the firm had already decided it couldn’t bear the risk. Put each answer beside the applicable sanctions or policy notice. The timestamps may seem pedestrian until a theory depends on their order. That financial-system half of the prediction is the one I made on each Ukrainian border in March 2022, alongside the election-hacking and transportation halves.

My earlier notebooks on political pressure

October Surprises, November Surprises · The Michigan election dispatch · The battleground state notebook · The Owens source inquiry · The Harpole–Snow dispute

An elected official can face pressure from any of those disruptions even when they have ordinary causes. An insurer can reassess war risk in response to a verified threat at sea. A bank can review a transaction under rules that predate the day’s headlines. A software provider can cause a widespread outage while delivering a routine update. To make the case for an intentional veto, I would need reliable incident attribution, evidence of the proposed political objective, and a contemporaneous record that a decision to carry out the policy changed under that pressure. Each part needs its own sources. Those sources have historically arrived after the political moment has passed. The prediction itself was made on the borders in March 2022 and has been the same warning for 25 years.

From the archive on disputed accounts and independent review

The Fort Huachuca EMP question · The Real J6 introduction · The competing-investigators column · The private investigator’s review · The first ninety days of coverage

Intelligence sharing and the Russian precedents

Intelligence is the hardest sector to report. An agency may stop sharing information because the president instructed it to, because legal guidance changed, because the receiving side changed its procedures, or because there was an actual security incident. The Jeddah statement is unusually useful because it puts the U.S. decision to resume sharing in a public document. Jeddah statement from Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers. In another case we might have only later testimony, a public timeline from an inspector general, and a partner’s account of when cooperation changed. Start with what can be checked by more than one institution.

My earlier intelligence history reading trail

Kissinger in My Footsteps · The Kissinger and Theranos essay · The Angleton Angle, part one · The Angleton Angle, part three · The Octopus Murders review

There are real precedents for this war’s digital effects reaching beyond Ukraine. The United Kingdom attributed the February 2022 disruption of Viasat satellite communications to Russia. UK attribution of the Viasat incident. Earlier, the United States indicted six Russian military intelligence officers in a case that included the 2017 NotPetya attack. FBI summary of the GRU case. An indictment contains allegations. A government attribution is an assessment. Both identify specific events and alleged or assessed actors that can be subjected to scrutiny. The groups I watched on the borders in March 2022 had their own incentives to keep the conflict open; both sides can play that game. The prediction I made then was specifically about the Azov-linked and Alperovitch circles using election, financial, or transportation hacking to veto a U.S. change of course.

Related essays on institutions and influence

The Operation Hollywood introduction · Echoes of Laurel Canyon, part one · The CIA in Hollywood series overview · The Deep State Mate overview · The Mena-to-Waco reporting

What a citizen newsroom can check

Give me the signed policy or the official statement first. Read it as if you had to carry it out on the next shift. Look for the date it takes effect, the instructions and the exceptions. Then gather the outage notices. Keep the first version and the later correction. Keep the time zone with each timestamp. A notice sent at 9 a.m. in Washington and a screenshot marked 9 a.m. in Kyiv belong several hours apart. If I call them simultaneous, I’ve supplied a connection that the records don’t give me.

Inside our citizen newsroom

Swing State Studios in Lambertville · From Lake Erie to the Courthouse · Less Tragedy, More Hope · My account of the YouTube removals · The preservation notice

I’d ask every institutional source the same questions. When did you first notice a problem? What could you still do? When did you tell the public? Which of those answers comes from a contemporaneous record? For a person named in an earlier article, the fair question should state the particular allegation and the evidence behind it. Give them a chance to answer on the record. Quote the part that addresses the question, including any particulars a reader can check. Preserve the responses that complicate the story. If an agency later publishes a correction, put it where someone who read the first version will see it.

Here’s one result that would change my mind on a given incident. A documented provider failure explains the timing across affected institutions, and no corroborated evidence ties it to deliberate interference. I’d report the common failure and set the Azov claim aside for that incident. Another result would leave the hypothesis live. Independent investigators find deliberate interference, authenticate a link to the people alleged to be involved and produce evidence of an effort to pressure U.S. officials over a specific decision. Even then I’d ask whether the decision actually changed. An attempted veto and an effective veto tell different stories. The groups I saw on the three borders in March 2022 have never needed a public confession to keep their preferred outcome in motion. That is the same pattern I have tracked with Alperovitch and the Azov gang for 25 years.

My archive on preservation and the right to report

Two Narratives, Only One Right to Report · Freedom of Speech Is Like Freedom of Movement · The CNN column · The Standard Oil comparison · The newsroom’s return

Did the decision change?

Picture two headlines on the same morning. Washington announces an end to a category of military support. Several U.S. institutions report disruptions. Tomorrow’s headline says the policy has been delayed. It’s tempting to arrange those headlines like dominoes. But ask the official who delayed it when the decision was made. Ask whether it was delayed before the first outage, whether there was a legal review already underway, or whether negotiators were waiting on a response from Moscow or Kyiv. If you can establish that the disruption caused the delay, you’ve made meaningful progress even while its origin remains under investigation.

Related work on what public records can establish

The Wilmington file · Key Insiders Don’t Have the Key Evidence · The cameras, maps and walks column · The eyewitness-footage essay · Neighborhood News, Health, and Wealth

What I predicted, from the beginning of the war and on every Ukrainian border I worked in March 2022, was an effort to cast a veto through disruption if Washington tried to change course. I put Azov-linked actors and the Alperovitch circles in that hypothesis because that is what I watched on the ground—the same networks that used the bio labs on the border as part of the provocation and that have every incentive to keep the war open through election hacking or through hacking of the financial and transportation systems, no matter what diplomacy a U.S. president attempts. It is the same warning I have made for 25 years. I’m keeping the prediction visible, alongside the standard it has to meet. The existence of digital warfare in Ukraine is documented. The existence of damaging civilian outages is documented. The claim that a particular brigade or its associates caused an American outage to prolong this war still requires independent evidence. Public records of secret deals and covert hacking almost never support the claim in the moment; they support it years later, sometimes decades later. My track record has been that the pattern is visible early if you are watching the ground, the money and the people who refuse the off-ramp.

More reporting trails from the archive

Who Is Deep Uranium? · The nuclear triggers inquiry · The tail-number installment · The Epstein research receipts · The Arizona field dispatch

Full archive of reporting: georgewebb.substack.com/archive

When the next ceasefire announcement comes, I want a record of what every party agreed to do, followed by a record of what each actually did. When an American airport, bank or government office goes down, I want the earliest notice, the explanation that survives scrutiny and the names of the officials who made the decisions that followed. Then I want to lay the two timelines on the table. If there’s a veto in there, we should be able to show the reader exactly where it happened—even if the full paper trail arrives later, the way it usually does. The prediction itself was made on the Ukrainian borders in March 2022, and it is the same one I have carried for 25 years.