Part One: When I Went To Butler, I Didn’t Start By Critisizing Trump For Turning His Head

When I started investigating the attempted assassination and failure at Butler, I found Crooks was hired on as a volunteer sniper at Beaver County, who was supposed to cover that roof.

The responsible parties who failed were sniper Greg Nicol and his boss, Sheriff Tony Guy. That was only a few days after the assassination attempt.

ABC instead made Greg Nicol out to be a hero. A complete reversal of truth. Been there before with mainstream media.

Because when something breaks at the highest level of government—when a man under full federal protection comes within reach of danger—you don’t begin with politics. You begin with the process. You begin with what went wrong. Joe Kent somehow made it Trump’s fault anyway on Mario Nafal’s podcast.

What went wrong was that Beaver County was supposed to cover the roof, and all the Beaver County counter-snipers went to the vending machine at the exact same time Crooks took his position on the roof and fired. Unlike most of the pundits like Joe Kent, I actually went to Butler for a month and interviewed witnesses.

And what I found wasn’t subtle. It was acknowledged—even by the people responsible. After the 2024 assassination attempt, Kimberly Cheatle called it “the most significant operational failure in decades.” But it was only partially correct. The plan was for Crooks to shoot Trump, and then for Nicol to shoot Crooks.

But Secret Service’s partial admission of culpability covered up the assassination plan. Congress agreed that only the Secret Service was to blame, and the assassination team walked. And yet, what followed wasn’t clarity—it was fog. Nobody got to the truth we uncovered of what happened at Butler.

Now fast forward. Another incident. Another breach. Another close call. And suddenly the same voices—the ones who were inside the system—are outside it, pointing fingers. Not inward. Outward. And the guy who armed ISIS, Joe Kent, is the leading critic.

That’s where I stop. That’s where I look harder. I burn shoe leather and get the truth. Joe Kent just blames Trump.

Part Two: The People Who Failed Now Narrate the Failure

I’ve watched this pattern before. The people who were closest to the machinery when it broke become the loudest commentators once they step away from it. Joe Kent knew Iranian Merchant was trying to hire a young American assassin like Crooks in April of 2024 through July 2024, and yet said nothing to Trump as his campaign security adviser.

After the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, former officials and insiders immediately began criticizing security arrangements, warning of systemic issues. They’re not wrong to raise concerns. But here’s the question nobody asks:

Where were those concerns when they had authority? The same man who single-handedly made an Al Nusra warlord the de facto ruler of Syria through head-chopping American journalists, Joe Kent, is the lead critic on the Cole Allen assassination.

Because the same system they now critique is the one they helped build, supervise, or defend.

So we hear the criticism now from not an American war hero, but a war hero for ISIS, Joe Kent. I don’t ignore it—but I measure it against silence then.

Part Three - Introducing The “Blame The Victim” Manifesto

Not satisfied with arming our ISIS terrorist enemies and being indirectly responsible for the murders of female journalist Shifa Gardi and Serena Shim, Joe Kent doubles down on his Blame The Victim Manifesto.

Interesting how Joe Kent’s foldable AR rifles for American mercaneries in Syria showed up in Butler during the Trump assassination. The inventor of the foldable AR, Roger Yearick, even got tagged by an explosives-smelling beagle on the day of the Trump assassination in Butler. Are those your same Syria operatives of Hooper and Maxwell Yearick now acting out as Antifa in America Joe?

Funny how Joe Kent forgets that citizen journalists’ intervention in Indio, California, during the Trump campaign led to a foiled assassination attempt for Trump. I am sure Joe Kent is getting around to crediting the citizen journalists responsible for the save very soon.

Well, at least citizen journalists have outlined Joe Kent’s threat matrix of ex-Syrian warlord mercenaries to hire yet another Trump assassin like Merchant, Fakeri, Ardestani, and Farahani. I am sure Joe Kent will get around to briefing the President soon on all these Iranian assassins that he looked the other way on.

We know the celebration of Cole Allen as a hero, and the deification of his manifesto is coming soon, with his media influencers, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes. I can’t wait for that. We will bring you all the hypocrisy in living color, Joe Kent style.