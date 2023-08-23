A two decade long NATO program under the diplomatic cover between the Royal Dutch family and China resulted in 20,000 weaponized, aerosol spikes for NATO’s little shop of horrors - the Erasmus Lab.

Here is the ChatGPT synopsis of the book I wrote in April of 2021.

So enjoy my April 2021 book, “How China Got The Virus”.

How China Got The Virus

George Webb

George Webb has spent the last five years in Washington, DC researching and reporting on biological weapons, and their use by intelligence agencies to topple governments and pacify populations. Webb believes the current CoronaVirus pandemic is a man-made phenomenon resulting from the creation of a series of deadly airborne pathogens. In addition to the creation of a deadly pathogen, Webb also believes a plan has been executed to create worldwide panic to generate trillions of dollars for the development of emergency vaccines.

“When a man cannot choose, he ceases to be a man.”

― Anthony Burgess, A Clockwork Orange

Prologue

Fair warning - I have been called a conspiracy theorist by CNN and 60 Minutes for saying deadly pathogens are made in deadly pathogen labs. I have also been called a conspiracy theorist by both of these news outlets because I have said military organizations like NATO start wars and carry out wars. Finally, I am the poster boy of an attack on the First Amendment in the United States by Senator Elizabeth Warren called “Section 230”.

I, George Webb, network analyst turned citizen journalist, had no desire to produce the most informative and provocative videos and books regarding the CoronaVirus that took China by storm in March of 2020 that were suppressed in the Western media. This is my CoronaVirus story.

1

Deadly Pathogens Come From Labs That Make Deadly Pathogens

Viruses are like houseguests - they don’t want to kill their hosts. A virus lives off its host for the energy of replication. The common cold is a CoronaVirus strain. Yes

it infects, and yes it mutates from year to year if vaccines are employed against it, but it rarely kills.

Viruses that kill are the equivalent of house guests that kill their hosts. There is no reason to do this. The relationship is symbiotic between the virus and the host. No natural force makes a virus a deadly pathogen.

The truth is that deadly viruses are created in laboratories - military laboratories. These labs take animals that have died by disease, grind them up, and then inject them into other animals to make them sick and make them die. And then these military labs repeat this process with the injected animals that die, and they inject another round of animals. And this process can be repeated any number of times to make a deadly virus. That’s the truth. It’s called serial passaging.

You can also reverse the process by culling for animals that live and create a vaccine. That’s why the military labs that do this serial passaging to create these bioweapons are also in the best position to deliver the vaccines.

Later, you will learn about a scientist that “passaged” CoronaVirus ten times from bats to humans. His name is Ron Fouchier and his lab is called the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam, Netherlands. I wrote a book about the lab called “Spray It In Dutch” and “NATO’s Little Shop of Viruses”.

You can be assured that book writing is equivalent to taking a vow of lifelong poverty and my previous career of network engineering is orders of magnitude more profitable than book writing. My only motivation is for the CoronaVirus madness to stop. And it won’t stop unless we understand who is creating these viruses.

While I don’t have a medical degree, I can also assure you this book is based on scientific facts. I quote scientific studies, not pet-personal theories. Here is but one scientific study that calls into question that our current SARS-COV2 CoronaVirus occurred naturally.

This short book is going to tell you the truth about CoronaVirus.

This is the story of how the CoronaVirus got to China.

(I publish only a summary here with no graphics due to ongoing legal cases)

2

“Gain of Function” Means It Kills Better

Deadly military labs hide behind phrases like “gain of function”. Imagine the worst plague-ridden animal that is about to die. Now imagine chloroforming the animal and performing an autopsy on the animal to find the organs with the most infected cells. Now grind those organs up into a paste and separate the blood carrying the disease. Now start injecting other animals that are closer and closer to humans. This is serial passaging that you learned about in the last chapter.

Now we will add “gain of function”. After passaging the pathogen through animals with similar lungs to humans, we splice out the deadly genes we have isolated and put them into another mild virus like the common cold CoronaVirus. Voila, we have created a deadly pathogenic virus that can now fly through the air to infect far more people. This is a “gain of function” in the virus because now the virus can spread in the air like seeds from a dandelion.

Only military laboratories are interested in making deadly pathogens airborne. The research has no other justification. And yet, that is exactly what the Erasmus Lab has been doing with CoronaVirus and the close relatives SARS and MERS since its inception in 2003.

We are not picking out Ron Fouchier or the Erasmus Lab here. The Erasmus Lab really is the one trying to make deadly influenzas airborne. The scientific community shut down the gain of function research for four years from 2015 to 2019.

It really was an incredibly bad idea to restart the gain of function research. Unbelievably, the key individual at the Erasmus Lab that started the NATO Gain of Function program with the Chinese in 2002, was put in charge of the investigation of the origins, Marion Koopmans!

As you can see, the condemnation did not just come from scientific journals. Other researchers from around the world were nearly unanimous that this gain of function (GOF) research was a very bad idea.

My strategy to stop really bad ideas that can be used to create “nuclear winters” in our economies and lives is to expose really bad ideas. And name the individuals who are promoting these really bad ideas.

CNN and 60 Minutes would have you believe I am making up the fact this manufactured gain of function virus could be used to create a “nuclear winter” of the world’s economy just so I can sell books. I could say the same about NATO’s desire to topple governments and sell emergency vaccines. I have pennies to gain for every book I sell. The Erasmus Lab and NATO have billions to gain for every vaccine they sell.

Journalist George Webb at the Erasmus Lab in Rotterdam.

To demonize the journalists who write stories about the Erasmus Lab and NATO’s profit motive of vaccines, 60 Minutes ‘personalized” the NATO virus vaccine story by not reporting that China’s Foreign Ministry had accused the US Army athletes of bringing the COVID-19 virus to Wuhan. Instead, 60 Minutes recast my reporting as an attack on a Dutch Armed Diplomatic Security Services Army Reservist who had worked for the Supreme Allied NATO Commander.

Supreme Allied Commander James Jones went on to run the Atlantic Council, NATO’s slush fund for geostrategic investments including Hunter Biden and Cofer Black’s Burisma.

It is interesting to note that the same reporters accusing George Webb of falsely reporting the Chinese Foreign Ministry had accused the US Army contingent of bringing the COVID-19 virus to Wuhan were the same reporters accusing President Donald Trump of working with the government of Russia to create disinformation in political campaigns.

We will find out more about how the SARS-COV-2 virus got to China in the next chapter.

3

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Says The US Army Contingent Brought COVID-19 To Wuhan

On March 5th, 2020, Zhao Lijian, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman for China, was asked to apologize for the CoronaVirus coming from China. On

March 11th, he saw CDC Director Robert Redfield testifying about a mystery pneumonia that was brought out in US military forts around Washington, DC in August of 2019. Redfield testified that the CDC had not done any autopsies of those who died from the mystery illness. Lijian exploded on Twitter, asking why the US Army athletes coming to Wuhan from the DC area in October 2019 had not been tested.

Lijian asked why the American athletes had not been tested, and why this information was not shared with China. MSM immediately labeled Lijian’s dozen tweets on the topic as a conspiracy theory that US athletes brought the COVID-19 virus to China.

I had been researching and reporting biological weapons programs at Ft. Detrick in Maryland and Ft. Belvoir in Virginia with my research partner, a woman ex-cop named Jenny Moore from Tracy, California.

We interviewed numerous participants in Dr. Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield’s experimental vaccination programs at the two US Army forts. Jenny Moore died in a low-rent motel we were both staying at on the outskirts of DC in August of 2018 under circumstances still not fully explained. But when a White House reporter informed me of the Redfield-Lijian story in March 2020, I immediately suspected experimental vaccine experiments that Redfield had conducted with US Army soldiers with the help of NATO biosurveillance personnel.

60 Minutes and CNN have attacked the self-financed citizen journalism of George Webb repeatedly.

Both Jenny Moore and I had interviewed doctors as well as vaccine recipients at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital. We both had been informed that unethical experiments were going on in both locations, possibly testing without informed consent with both soldiers and patients at Veteran’s Administration Hospitals located in the Washington, DC area and in West Virginia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

A large outbreak of vaping deaths occurred in 33 US States just before the outbreak of CoronaVirus in the US.

As soon as I saw Redfield was covering up the “mysterious pneumonia deaths” at the US Army forts, I immediately suspected that Lijian was right. NATO had been long used as a testing partner since President Richard Nixon’s ban on the development of biological weapons in 1969. The key NATO location in the US for bringing biosurveillance personnel from NATO in Europe was the Allied Command Transformation located in Norfolk, Virginia or ACT.

The Allied Command Transformation (ACT) is a warfare development command that frequently includes the development of biological weapons from the Erasmus Lab including “gain of function” experiments. Seed funding was being provided to the Erasmus Lab’s research partner, the University of Wisconsin for biological warfare projects, and then the lion’s share of funding was being provided through NATO to avoid the US ban on the development of biological weapons.

Yoshi Kawaoka runs the University of Wisconsin’s gain of function lab.

I was very familiar with the US State Department granting diplomatic “cover” for those NATO personnel involved in the development of these bioweapons, so my antennae was tuned for any NATO diplomatic folks working in the Fort Detrick or Fort Belvoir area near Washington, DC before the Lijian-Redfield Twitter explosion about the US Army bringing COVID-19 to Wuhan.

Journalist George Webb on one of his many trips to Ft. Belvoir.

Remember, Redfield at the CDC had not bothered to research COVID-19-like deaths, the sort of deaths you would have if you tested Erasmus Labs SARS and MERS variants on US soldiers at Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir in August of 2019. The only possible reason for this mind-boggling negligence in my mind was to ascribe a dark motive to Redfield. Redfield knew the death results from his illegal testing with Fauci, and the Chinese Foreign Minister Spokesman Lijian was calling him out on it.

I was currently hosting a citizen journalism symposium near Washington, DC on the Potomac River when a White House producer from a Japanese television told me about this story. We immediately refocused the symposium of citizen journalists on finding the NATO-State Department folks in the US contingent to the Wuhan Games.

I have been criticized in the mainstream media for immediately going after the “NATO component” or the “NATO contingent” to deflect blame from the US athlete soldiers going to the NATO Wuhan Games in October 2019. I had been a college basketball athlete and a semi-professional basketball player in Europe, and I was well aware of athletic teams being used for cover for diplomatic hanky pinky.

At the first whiff of a Redfield-Fauci coverup from Lijian, I did indeed bore in on the telltale “NATO continent”, really a NATO-US State Department contingent, embedded inside the US military athletes going to Wuhan in October of 2019.

Journalist George Webb was pilloried for associating Ukrainian Billionaire Igor Kolomoisky with bioagents, but the US State Department later sanctioned him. Webb was vindicated with the Bidens all using encrypted Blackberrys as well for Ukraine and China dealings.

I had literally predicted at the World Series of 2019 that Kolomoisky might use Ukrainian athletes to spread pathogens at world athletic contests.

Literally, within minutes of starting to look for the NATO-embedded continent within the US military athletes going to Wuhan, we found a 52-year-old, Dutch Armed Diplomatic Security Services for the US State Department who had worked for the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel were always the telltale sign of people protecting the diplomatic core of these missions to foreign countries.

As we “workshoped” the NATO-embedded continent names on a whiteboard that we were live-streaming, we reported these initial findings, rhetorically asking if we had found Lijian’s “Patient Zero” embedded in the American team. In retrospect, I regret livestreaming the

event which gave me no chance to mask the Armed Diplomatic Security Services person’s name. When our group quickly found the 52-year-old Dutch woman’s husband also worked for the State Department at the Pentagon as a liaison to NATO, we reported that too. Again, I regret not prerecording the event and masking his name.

But remember, both my investigative partner Jenny Moore and I had done our homework on Fauci and Redfield with their experimental vaccines. We had authors come to our previous citizen journalist symposiums to testify to the group about that fact.

We knew Fauci and Redfield were covering up the COVID deaths at Ft. Detrick and Ft. Belvoir in August and September of 2019 before the athletes left for Wuhan. We found out one of the NATO-State Department contingents with the US military athletes worked at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

Two black doctors who were Colonels in the US Army who worked for Hillary Clinton at Ft. Belvoir and checked out the athletes who went to the Wuhan Games, were murdered in their front yard in Fort Belvoir, Virginia shortly after I wrote this book.

Perhaps out of an innate desire to see the truth come out, I wrote the name on the whiteboard. I had no idea that the video would be retweeted and viewed in China over 655,000 times in the next few hours before it was removed by YouTube

Shortly thereafter, my YouTube channel of 105,000 subscribers was taken down, destroying four years and four thousand on-site video reports with a sixty-second warning. I wrote several bestselling books on Amazon that were quickly banned, again charging me with harassing the Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel who worked for the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. I still smile wryly when I consider the absurdity of this “harassment”. In actual fact, my family was threatened to be “Jonestown’d” and “Waco’d” with flamethrowers by this US State Department attache the month before I conducted the March 2020 Potomac Charrette. Here is part of the assassin’s resume.

If I published with naming the Armed Diplomatic Security Services personnel's name, the mainstream media would accuse me of making up with story. With the name, I would be accused by both CNN and 60 Minutes of harassment.

In a future book, I will outline in detail the US Air Force’s Project Baseless which has concerned itself with spraying biological weapons from low-altitude drones since the 1950’s, developing and testing viruses and vaccines at US Army locations. For now, I owe it you, the reader, to tell you what group brought the COVID-19 virus to China - Fauci and Redfield, and they used US military athletes to do it.

