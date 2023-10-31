The State of Ohio just conducted a simulation of an anthrax attack in Columbus for their Halloween day civilian exercise.

George Webb’s piece argues that the 2001 “Operation Dark Winter” small-pox war-game—conducted at Fort McNair’s National Defense University—foreshadowed a real-world replay two decades later, when COVID-19 (his “Corona 9/11”) triggered lockdowns, emergency powers, and mass vaccination campaigns. Wikipedia

Webb contends that the Biogen leadership conference in Boston (26-27 February 2020)—later linked by genomic studies to hundreds of thousands of U.S. infections—served as the functional “Anthrax 9/11” spark that created public panic and justified unprecedented controls. NBC BostonScience

Webb traces the pandemic’s key decision-makers back to the post-9/11 biodefense world: Drs. Robert Malone, Steven Hatfill, Michael Callahan, and CIA contractor Darrell Galloway all worked on anthrax counter-measures at Fort Detrick, Windber Research Institute, or DARPA, then resurfaced in early-2020 on the White House “DOMANE” drug-repurposing task force. WikipediaFactCheck.orgPMC

Webb adds a geopolitical layer, alleging that Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky and Azov-linked operatives could deploy drone-borne bio-agents at mass gatherings—much as Dark Winter simulated extremist attacks on sporting events. Al JazeeraWikipedia

Behind the scenes, Webb claims, longtime intelligence figures (James Woolsey, John Brennan, Dov Zakheim, Bill Richardson) and charitable fronts (Henry M. Jackson Foundation, Gates Foundation) knit military, health, and corporate assets into a standing infrastructure for “triggered” bio-operations first explored at Maxwell AFB.

The article revisits Webb’s earlier investigations—Ken Moorman’s 2017 death at an Awan-linked “sprayer house,” Jenny Moore’s 2018 demise while probing Ukraine labs, and his defamation lawsuit against Malone—arguing that each episode exposed pieces of a continuity-of-government playbook.

Ultimately, Webb warns that without transparency, the same network that rehearsed Dark Winter will refine future “mass-formation psychosis” events, using crises to steer elections, enrich contractors, and expand surveillance.

Anthony Scott is the Gateway Pundit reporter who broke the 31-October 2023 story on Ohio’s three-day anthrax drill at Columbus’s Historic Crew Stadium. His article summarizes the scenario, embeds on-scene video, and quotes state officials to frame the exercise as a test of “ongoing readiness.” Scott frequently amplifies homeland-security and public-health incidents for a conservative readership, recycling footage from local TV and public-radio reports. He has become one of the site’s most prolific by-lined writers on emergency-response topics. The Gateway Pundit

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, a family physician who became Director of the Ohio Department of Health in 2021, served as the drill’s public face. He told reporters that full-scale exercises let agencies “evaluate our ongoing readiness” and fine-tune life-saving logistics before a real bioterror strike. Vanderhoff has guided Ohio through COVID-19 surges and the East Palestine derailment, so the anthrax simulation extends his emphasis on preparedness. He remains the state’s chief spokesperson on infectious-disease threats. The Gateway PunditState News

William C. Patrick III (1926-2010) headed the U.S. Army’s offensive biological-warfare program at Fort Detrick and held five classified patents for weaponising Bacillus anthracis. When President Nixon renounced bioweapons in 1969, Patrick pivoted to defensive consulting, writing the playbooks that still undergird federal bioterror exercises. He once smuggled simulant spores into a 1999 Capitol-Hill hearing to dramatize security gaps. Patrick’s Cold-War expertise forms the historical spine of George Webb’s “CoronaThrax” narrative. Wikipedia

Dr. Thomas E. Starzl pioneered the first successful human liver transplant in 1963 and later built the UPMC Starzl Transplantation Institute into a magnet for VIP patients. The center quietly arranged entire hospital floors for Middle-Eastern royalty and other high-net-worth recipients, according to contemporaneous UPMC accounts. Starzl’s breakthroughs in rejection-control reshaped transplant immunology and global organ-sharing protocols. He continued teaching and publishing until his death in 2017. UPMC | Life Changing Medicine

Dr. Tara O’Toole founded the UPMC Center for Biosecurity in 2003 after co-creating the Dark Winter smallpox exercise and later ran DHS’s Science & Technology Directorate (2009-2013). Admired for sounding early alarms on bioterror risk, she is equally criticized for inflating worst-case scenarios that drove billion-dollar biodefense spending. O’Toole’s tabletop games and policy briefs carved today’s “whole-of-government” preparedness doctrine. She now advises In-Q-Tel on health-security innovation. U.S. Department of Homeland SecurityWIRED

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the environmental lawyer and 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful, told The Jimmy Dore Show in March 2023 that the 2001 anthrax letters “came out of a CIA lab in Fort Detrick.” His claim revives long-running doubts about the FBI’s lone-actor conclusion in the Amerithrax case. Kennedy often spotlights alleged bio-security malfeasance to critique U.S. public-health leadership. No declassified evidence yet substantiates direct CIA involvement, but the allegation keeps the controversy in public view. The Gateway Pundit

Maj. Gen. Dani Rothschild is a retired Israeli officer who served as Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (1991-1995), overseeing Gaza’s civil-military interface. Post-service, he chairs Herzliya-based security think-tank conferences and sits on multiple advisory boards. George Webb cites Rothschild’s Gaza role when discussing potential low-intensity biowarfare tactics, though mainstream sources document only conventional security work. Rothschild remains a frequent media commentator on Middle-East strategy. Wikipedia

Avishay Braverman is an Israeli economist who presided over Ben-Gurion University (1990-2006) before entering the Knesset, where he promoted Arab-Israeli economic integration and served as Minister of Minority Affairs (2009-2011). Earlier, he was a senior World Bank economist focused on emerging-market development. Webb names Braverman as part of an Israeli oversight network in Gaza’s tech sector, although open sources show no biowarfare nexus. Braverman continues to lecture on social-equity policy. International & Executive Programs

Deanna Lorraine is a California-based conservative commentator and former congressional candidate who hosts livestream talk shows on culture-war themes. Her production team supplied graphics for George Webb’s “CoronaThrax” presentations, amplifying his biosurveillance theories across X and Rumble. Lorraine’s content often challenges mainstream public-health narratives and has gone viral during pandemic debates. She regularly appears on alternative-media panels critiquing government overreach. news

The State of Ohio orchestrated the 17-19 October 2023 anthrax drill, integrating public-safety, health, and National Guard assets from all 88 counties to stress-test mass-prophylaxis logistics. The exercise reflects Ohio’s broader push for “whole community” disaster planning after COVID-19 and a major chemical-spill response. Officials staged sampling, decontamination, and 48-hour antibiotic-dispensing lines at Historic Crew Stadium. After-action findings will feed the state’s 2025 Threat and Hazard Identification Risk Assessment. State NewsState News

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), led by Dr. Vanderhoff, spearheads disease control and medical-countermeasure planning for the state’s 11.8 million residents. During the anthrax drill ODH managed laboratory coordination, public messaging, and the simulated push of Strategic National Stockpile antibiotics. The agency has spent recent years modernizing its incident-command systems based on COVID-19 lessons. ODH will publish the exercise’s formal after-action report in mid-2025. State News

The Ohio National Guard’s 52nd Civil Support Team provides rapid chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) identification and was first on scene at the stadium exercise. In full protective suits, CST scientists collected mock “white-powder” samples and relayed field analytics to the FBI. The team routinely partners with local hazmat units for domestic threat drills. Its data feed up to U.S. Northern Command for readiness metrics. U.S. Army Europe and Africa

Columbus Division of Fire – HazMat 4 supplies the city’s specialized hazardous-materials response and co-led decontamination corridors with the National Guard. Firefighters in Level-B gear processed mock victims through wash lines and verified air monitoring. HazMat 4 regularly uses Crew Stadium for high-occupancy drills due to its concert and sports-event profile. The unit’s protocols now align with updated CDC PPE guidance issued in 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) observed the Ohio drill to validate evidence-collection and chain-of-custody procedures first refined during the 2001 Amerithrax investigation. Bureau Weapons-of-Mass-Destruction coordinators embedded with field teams to ensure samples could stand up in court. Lessons learned feed into annual WMD threat-assessment bulletins. The FBI maintains liaison ties with CDC’s Laboratory Response Network for confirmatory testing. U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies Bacillus anthracis as a Category-A bioterror agent and publishes detailed prophylaxis and treatment guidelines updated in 2023. Its recommendations drive state mass-dispensing models like the one Ohio rehearsed. CDC also oversees vaccine policy in partnership with FDA and funds research on rapid diagnostics. The agency’s online anthrax hub remains the public’s go-to resource during suspected exposures. CDC

Emergent BioSolutions is the Maryland biodefense firm that won July 2023 FDA approval for Cyfendus™, a two-dose post-exposure anthrax vaccine developed with BARDA funds. The company is already the sole supplier of BioThrax®, the standard pre-exposure vaccine for U.S. troops. Its contracts make it a cornerstone of the Strategic National Stockpile, though production lapses have drawn congressional scrutiny. Cyfendus enables faster immunity, informing new state response plans such as Ohio’s. investors.emergentbiosolutions.com

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is a $26-billion academic-medical giant whose Starzl Institute attracts patients worldwide—including, by multiple accounts, Middle-Eastern royalty who rent entire floors for discreet transplants. UPMC’s clinical excellence spun off dozens of biotech start-ups and trauma-care innovations co-funded by the Department of Defense. In the early 2000s it housed the Center for Biosecurity before that unit moved to Johns Hopkins. The system remains a major DoD contractor for regenerative medicine. UPMC | Life Changing MedicineU.S. Department of Homeland Security

The UPMC Center for Biosecurity (2003-2013) shaped U.S. thinking on biodefense through high-level exercises like Atlantic Storm and white papers urging SNS expansion. Under Tara O’Toole’s leadership it lobbied for robust federal funding, sparking debate over risk inflation. The center relocated to Johns Hopkins as the Center for Health Security in 2013, broadening its pandemic policy portfolio. Its research continues to inform federal tabletop scenarios. U.S. Department of Homeland Security

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), while often alleged to have intersected with pathogen research during the Cold War, publicly focuses on foreign-intelligence collection. RFK Jr.’s 2023 claim that the CIA seeded the 2001 anthrax letters remains unproven. Declassified documents do not confirm CIA possession of live anthrax stocks. The agency today cites only a defensive interest in global biosurveillance. The Gateway Pundit

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) funds CBRN defense programs and procures anthrax vaccines for both troops and the Strategic National Stockpile. National Guard CSTs, such as Ohio’s 52nd, report to DoD for domestic mission support. Historical offensive bioweapons work ended in 1969, but defensive research continues at Fort Detrick and Dugway. DoD also underwrites civilian drills through Homeland Security grants. U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) coordinates national preparedness and, under O’Toole’s former S&T tenure, funded biodetection systems like BioWatch. DHS grants help states stage exercises and acquire Leidos scanners for airport checkpoints. The agency’s SAFETY Act limits liability for certified anti-terror technologies. It now works with CISA to harden health-sector cyber defenses. U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Leidos manufactures ProVision millimeter-wave body scanners deployed at more than 200 airports, capable of detecting concealed metallic and non-metallic items. The company markets next-generation sub-millimeter upgrades it says can spot chemical or biological residues, though independent validation remains limited. Leidos also supplies CT baggage systems and CBRN analytics to TSA and DoD. Its ProVision 3 received EU Standard 2.1 certification in 2024. Leidos

Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, the former home of MLS’s Crew, now doubles as a mass-event venue ideal for large-scale emergency drills. Its open concourses and ample parking supported Ohio’s 2023 anthrax scenario, with locker rooms converted into decontamination corridors. The stadium frequently hosts active-shooter, hazmat, and 9/11 memorial events. Its proximity to the Ohio State Fairgrounds eases logistical staging for statewide agencies. State News

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) appears in Webb’s narrative as the alliance whose 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan allegedly seeded a “track-and-trace” coronavirus technology. NATO itself conducts open CBRN defense drills like Toxic Trip and operates a Centre of Excellence in Czechia. No official report links the alliance to covert anthrax testing. Claims of a NATO virus-tracking experiment remain speculative.

The Gateway Pundit is a conservative news site founded in 2004 that specializes in populist framing of national-security and political stories. It often amplifies local incidents—such as Ohio’s anthrax drill—through embedded videos and social-media clips. Critics flag its occasional factual errors, while supporters value its counter-narratives. The outlet sustains itself through memberships, merchandise, and ad revenue. The Gateway Pundit

The Statehouse News Bureau, a non-partisan NPR/PBS affiliate, supplied the primary local report that Gateway Pundit quoted. Reporter Sarah Donaldson’s article provided exact dates, locations, and Vanderhoff’s remarks on readiness. The bureau’s audio segments are rebroadcast statewide, making it a mainstream counterweight to partisan outlets. It is funded by Ohio public-media member stations and journalism grants. State News

The idea of an anthrax attack still strikes tear in the hearts of most Americans.

In the introduction to this book, I introduced you to a US bioweapons anthrax expert named William Patrick III. William Patrick’s five decade career covered a great deal of the development of anthrax, from a Cold War weapon to stop take invasions to potentially an attenuated carrier at the latest virus for civilian live exercises.

If you haven’t picked up on my style, yet, I go by mainly witnesses. I have personally interviewed in my writing or through a process I call discovering metadata - cold, hard, indisputable facts that establish times, dates, places, and events, and usually created by devices like cell phones and travel.

One of the first of many, many interesting people I have interviewed since I have gone on the road in 2017 was an emergency room and surgical nurse at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, who assisted Dr. Thomas Starzl in both the first liver transplants as well as kidney transplants.

This head nurse who ran the UPMC ran the transplantation team, and she recounted how frequently Arab royalty would come to the hospital, renting out a whole floor above and below the floor and the whole floor the royalty was staying at. I interviewed another gentleman who worked at the Pittsburgh Airport who confirmed the high security, private jets, and royal entourage that accompanied these transplantation visits.

This head transplant nurse had started with Dr. Starzl in Colorado, and then moved with him to UPMC. Both witnesses gave me the impression that US Intelligence officers accompanied the entourage to manage the whole process, in other words, CIA.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/22/health/organ-transplant-system-hhs/index.html

Having just been through this process for a friend awaiting a liver transplant, I can tell you that an intelligence agency like the CIA could ingratiate themselves with in Arab royal family that owned oceans of oil by allowing the Arab royalty to jump to the head of the line for transplants. The UPMC “backdoor” process was very discreet, but it is a telltale for what was to come later for viruses and bioagents like anthrax.

https://www.cedars-sinai.org/programs/transplant/organ-matching-compatibility.html#:~:text=People%20with%20Type%20A%20blood,are%20known%20as%20universal%20recipients.

You see, the HLA tests are an antigen test that predicts whether your body will attack or except the new organ. And it turns out bioagents use antigens and their corresponding antibodies in the world of biowarfare, and the immune system’s reaction to the new organ can be considered a friend or foe battle situation in a human organ microenvironment. Perhaps. this is the ancillary benefit of the intelligence agency is providing first come, first served organ transplants.

Indeed, UPMC is the center of United States Defense Department’s bioterrorism center- The Center For Biosecurity.

We have done many YouTube and Rumble shows with citizen journalists over the years about the founder of the UPMC Biosecurity Center, a woman named Tara O’Toole.

And we have focused in on a special program that Tara O’toole ran at UPMC called CoronaThrax which I believe gives bioagents the cloak of being viruses when an actual fact they are attenuated versions of anthrax, the far more study and hardy bacteria.

I have made no secret of this belief since 2017 by going to UPMC directly and alleging intelligence organizations connections to bioagent development, especially anthrax.

I have examined the metadata off all the players in the coronavirus outbreak, and they all track back to this original anthrax program of William Patrick III. subtleties certainly is not my strong suit.

I believe the next generation of Leidos millimeter and sub millimeter wave scanners at airports, for instance, will be able to detect anthrax scarring in the lungs. for seven years, I have been on the search for a bioagent technology, used by the Defense Department for “finding, fixing, and finishing” terrorists, and I was told by well-placed sources that this technology was being brought to the United States to be implemented at the Department of Homeland Security.

I believe a type of CoronaThrax, or some other form of attenuated anthrax, with a virus cover, is responsible for the wave of deaths in America with young outstanding athletes, not the popular conspiracy theory, foot-long calamari clots.

I have gone on several news shows to consider this possible use of anthrax in the Hamas-Israel War. Most have never considered the possibility, but after I explain the history of key people like General Danny Rothschild and Avi Braveman in their oversight of the Gaza Strip, most interviewers, concede that that is potential low intensity warfare methodology.

I will go into all the scientific proofs along with meta-data and personal interviews in future chapters. For now I am at the limit of what I can send in this email missive.

Many Hollywood stars are dying very young since the introduction of “CoronaThrax”.

In March 2020, our Potomac group came about the conclusion that the coronavirus worldwide pandemic most likely started at the NATO Wuhan military games in October 2019. We stated that the United States through NATO most probably shared technology to use coronavirus as a track and trace technology. Here is a scientist in China saying exactly that at the time of our January and February meetings leading up to our March 2020 news symposium.

