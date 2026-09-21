Before getting into the music battle between George Webb and Andrew Kolvet of TP USA Music, here is the YouTube Class Action Song, since YouTube destroyed the music playlist.

Next, in the weekend before the Super Bowl, we found out that Andrew Kolvet of Turning Point USR was going to produce a “Nightmare on Elm Street” dark indoor concert on a cramped stage with three rows of standing audience to compete with the Super Bowl performance of Bad Bunny in a packed outdoor stadium in Santa Clara, California. We knew Kid Rock was one of the performers.

We had only forty-eight hours to turn out rock magic with “Rock America Right”, and quite frankly, we nailed it.

It seemed like Andrew Kolvet was using American country music to pen up cowboys and cowgirls to collect their faces and phones for a dossier, because the music and production were so horrible from TPUSA for this world event. We answered the challenge in 48 hours, and ripped the mask off TPUSA’s slaughter pen operations in the same go.

The same is true of songs about their assassinated leader, Charlie Kirk, with a song so syrupy it became an internet laughingstock within hours of release. Again, with very little lead time, we produced a beautiful, respectful, storytelling theme in “1,000 Bell Toll”.

Here is the only Charlie Kirk memorial song that did not become an internet parody.

Here is what killed Charlie Kirk: the internal struggle over the DOGE Audit to expose the covert activities of TPUSA Faith. I wrote the TPUSA Faith surveillance song to show this operation was totally focused on collecting “faces and phones” of Charlie’s rallies and infiltrating the 1,000 largest churches in the US.

Ft. Huachuca Candlewood tells the story of a covert funding mechanism for TPUSA Faith's intel operative training at Ft. Huachuca.

Two Believers tells the story of the matching jets that Erika Kirk and Andrew Kolvet, both Ft. Huachuca trained intel operatives, now have after their insertion into Turning Point USA.

ISR Is USR tell the story of the Charlie Kirk “Security Detail” which runs the collection operation for TP USA Faith.

Count It Quiet tells the story of the TP USA Faith funding mechanism at Ft. Huachuca.

Super Bowl PsyOp tells the story of TP USA taking over entertainment for Christian conservatives with psy-ops that are poorly produced to marginalize music storytelling of conservative values like Kid Rock.

The song “Faith”, short for Turning Point USA Faith, tells a similar story of collection and surveillance operations at Charlie Kirk campus rallies.

Not My First Rodeo tells the story of Erika Kirk’s intelligence training at Ft. Huachuca.

I will add the Erika Kirk and Andrew Kolvet surf song soon for Andrew liviing up in Santa Barbara, but since the relationship between Erika and Andrew is not well known yet, I will take my time posting those surf songs.