Senate Blackberrys Lead To Another Senate Death
The Former Senate Sergeant Of Arms Dies Suddenly Before Key January 6th Testimony
An encrypted Senate Blackberry belonging to a four-decade advisor to Joe Biden found in May 2017 connects to yet another death on Capitol Hill - this time the Senate Sergeant at Arms.
Journalist George Webb was told a network of encrypted Blackberrys in the Senate Sergeant of Arms was being used for covert actions like Libya, Syria, and Ukraine in May 2017, and the bodies have been stacking up ever since.
I wrote about about six Senate laptops stolen from the US Senate Sergeant of Arms office after the events I witnessed on January 6th.
Now a key witness to the fact, Michael Stegner, the Senate Sergeant of Arms, appears to have been murder on his way to January 6th testimony
Journalist George Webb wrote a book about the removal of the Senate and House “Ukraine laptops” on January 6th, 2021 called “At One They Strzok”.
I had the good fortune of having a long-time Biden adviser drop one of the US State Department Blackberrys configured for the US Senate in my lap in May of 2017.
In a potential scheme to implicate the Bidens only in dark weapons dealing in Ukraine, the actual perpetrators may have given away key incriminating evidence about themselves.
These Blackberrys connect to the Senate Sergeant of Arms laptops I was told.
One thing is for sure - the “specially configured” US State Department Blackberrys keep leading us to a Ukrainian Billionaire named Igor Kolomoisky. We seemed to be finding one Kolomoisky skeleton in the closet after another.
These “special” US State Department Blackberrys traced all the way back to Beau Biden in Kosovo and Serbian NATO conflicts, and I just made a trek through all these countries tracing the Blackberrys’ early history with the Bidens.
NowI had hard evidence these encrypted Blackberrys connected to the US Congress deciding on covert action in Libya, Syria, and Ukraine through an encrypted Blackberry network.
Key Democrats in Congress appeared to be selling access to covert operations through an encrypted Blackberry network.
From the very beginning in September 2016, I was on a hunt for US State Department Blackberrys used by Hillary Clinton and her executives John Podesta and Huma Abedin at the Clinton Foundation for Libya topple gains being used to fund Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign. All suspicions at the very start, beginning with the seemingly fraudulent DNC ‘hack”, focused on one Dmitri Alperovich.
I knew Dmitri as the CEO of a hacking team we bought at Network Associates in 2000 to write viruses and port the PGP encryption software to various platforms. From the outset, I knew proving the case against the Clinton Foundation for money laundering would require finding the US State Department Blackberrys that Dmitri configured. I wrote a book later about my chase to find the Dmitri Alperovich US State Department Blackberry trove called “Blackberries Matter” which again was an Amazon bestseller and then also quickly banned.
Journalist George Webb wrote a book about the search for Dmitri Alperovich’s US State Department Blackberry trove called “Blackberries Matter” which quickly became a best seller and then was almost immediately banned.
The part I find amazing about all the early work I did on the Clinton Foundation and the “specially configured” US State Department Blackberrys is how they still lead directly to the biggest stories in Ukraine - Kolomoisky and Dmitri Alperovich’s Ukraine.
Putin has publicly stated his invasion is about rounding up Kolomoisky’s Azov Batallion, and many believe Kolomoisky’s dark weapons used since 2014 in various Azov overthrows around the world are still stockpiled somewhere in Ukraine.
The situation in Ukraine hasn’t played itself out yet with Kolomoisky, the Azov Battalion, and Putin’s search for the Azov Battalion's dark weapons, but we are tantalizing close. Putin is closing in on Kolomoisky’s steel plant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, the suspected storehouse of Kolomosky’s dark weapons stash dating back to Libya.
Almost six years ago, I began a video series with the first title - “Where is Eric Braverman”, referring to the missing CEO of the Clinton Foundation, Eric Braverman, who had gone missing right before the 2016 Presidential Election.
George Webb’s best-selling book about the Clinton Foundation’s laundering of Libya's overthrow profits was called “Awan Minutes to Midnight”. It was quickly banned on Amazon after selling over 3,000 copies in a few months’ time.
I also had connected Kolomoisky through the DNC with Clinton Foundation President Eric Braverman. Along the way in my reporting about the CEO of the Clinton Foundation, I was given very credible information Braverman was safe in Israel, having been given safe passage to Tel Aviv, and then been secreted away to a nearby kibbutz run by Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s brother. It turned out the Braverman had indeed met with Igor Kolomoisky of Ukrainian Azon Battalion fame in Tel Aviv before being secreted out of the public view.
Journalist George Webb extensively detailed the evidence against the Clinton Foundation’s laundering of dark weapons profits obtained from the overthrow of the Libyan Government in 2011.
One thing is for sure now though -Michael Stenger is dead. And the Senate Sergeant of Arm’s secrets may have died with him.
Fishrot Files - Part 1
12 November, 2019
Today WikiLeaks publishes over 30,000 documents (the first of two batches) it has obtained from a whistleblower within SAMHERJI, a multinational fishing company based in Iceland. They expose corrupt schemes by the company in Namibia to gain access to rich fishing grounds off the African country’s shores.
The documents are dated from 2010 to 2016, the period during which the company gained its foothold in Namibia. SAMHERJI has now become the biggest single recipient of fishing quotas in the country. The documents (which include e-mails, internal reports, spreadsheets, presentations and photos) expose how the company spent millions of dollars in pay-offs to senior Namibian officials and politicians in order to ensure growing and continued access to the country's resources.
It also exposes that lofty promises by SAMHERJI, to build infrastructure in the country and create jobs, were never fulfilled. On the contrary, the company used its international corporate structure to transfer proceeds from the operations straight out of the country. This was done through intermediaries it controls in Cyprus and in the tax-haven of Mauritius.
Today’s released files also demonstrate how these same tools were used to transfer funds to a secret account, set up by SAMHERJI in Dubai, for the sole purpose of transferring kick-backs to the corrupt entities in Namibia.
Fishrot Files - Part 2
26 November, 2019
Today WikiLeaks releases documents pertaining to the Fishrot case that have come to light as a result of investigation into bribes, money laundering and tax evasion. These investigations have been launched by several institutions across Norway, Iceland and Namibia as a result of WikiLeaks' Fishrot publication earlier this month.
The first document details internal exchanges between staff at DNB, Norway’s largest bank, from April 2018 to 2019, discussing how to respond to AML flagging (anti-money laundering) from Bank of New York Mellon. Specifically it relates to payments from the international fishing company Samherji to JPC Ship Management (Cyprus), a crew management company supplying services to Samherji.
The second document outlines how DNB (the Norwegian bank) carried out a detailed assessment in 2017 of JPC Ship Management in accordance with KYC principles (Know Your Customer) and did not seem to find anything wrong, despite being classified as a high-risk customer. Another company associated with Samherji financial transactions, Cape Cod FS (Marshall Islands), however was evaluated using the very same principles and its accounts were closed as the bank could not determine who the owner was.
The third document shows how DNB finally decided to terminate its accounts with JPC Ship Management only after receiving AML flagging from Bank of New York Mellon:
“Conclusion: The client is not in need of Norwegian account or within LCI strategy. The client does not have AML Policy and there is considerable risk related to transactions to Russia and Ukraine. The necessary resources to manage the sanction risk will be too high and the client has already disrespected instruction regarding resend once. Our recommendation is offboarding the client. “
Also published today is a spreadsheet overview of transactions to and from various bank accounts of companies owned by and linked to the fishing company Samherji. They include Cape Cod FS (a Marshall Island company), JPC Ship Management (a Cypriot company) and Tundavala (a firm in Dubai set up primarily for Namibian entities to receive bribes from Samherji). The Tundavala payments continued at least until January 2019. This spreadsheet is not an original, however it is derived from the original spreadsheet which cannot be published for reasons of source protection. The original spreadsheet has been verified by WikiLeaks and investigative journalists of their media partners.
Fishrot Files - Part 3 will be released soon with the addition to the searchable database.
Al-Jazeera Investigates will air its film “Anatomy of a Bribe” based on the Fishrot Files on December 1st.
George Webb:
The Man who Never Ceases to Unravel the Most Important World Headlines Behind The Biggest Crooks!
Well done George and Thank you once again.
Yours sincerely