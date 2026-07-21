Hello, everybody. George Webb here.

I have not been broadcasting as often as I would like. I am living in a shared facility, in a very small space, and when I start talking with the energy these investigations deserve, I hear the knocks on the wall. That is the glamorous life of citizen journalism: no studio crew, no corporate green room, no fifty-million-dollar Hollywood check. Just a laptop, a camera, a notebook, a shared wall, and the signal beneath all the noise.

But I would not change a thing.

I recently published Chasing the Signal: Leading Up to Going on the Road at georgewebb.substack.com.

Every time I publish another chapter, I seem to gain a few readers and somehow end up down a subscriber or two. Maybe that is the algorithm. Maybe it is ordinary churn. I can only report what I see. Either way, I am going to keep publishing. The subscriber counter does not determine the truth of a document, the location of a laboratory, the timestamp on a video, or the color of a pair of shoes.

That is the theme of this broadcast: validation and verification. What did we report? When did we report it? What later evidence supports it? Where does the record stop, and where does my working hypothesis begin?

Those distinctions matter. I am going to tell you what I believe the connections are, but I also want you to enter the archive, examine the original videos, and test the claims for yourself.

Isfahan: a signal we followed for years

Take Isfahan. For roughly ten years, I have argued that Isfahan was a key location for Iran’s missiles, helicopter operations, and strategic material. I connected the location to Bell Helicopter, American pilots, missile revetments, and the history of highly enriched uranium. We did not just discuss Isfahan once and move along. We mapped it. We reported it. We sang about it.

Then Isfahan became a central target. The strikes reportedly produced major secondary explosions, exactly the kind of event that raises questions about what was stored there. I viewed that development as validation of our decision to keep Isfahan at the center of the map.

Now, validation must be precise. A strike on an important site does not automatically prove every claim I have made about every person, aircraft, pilot, missile, or quantity of material. The next reporting steps should be obvious: obtain commercial satellite imagery from before and after the strike, identify the destroyed revetments, compare flight activity, review Bell Helicopter’s historic role in Iran, and establish which officials were briefed on the target and when.

That is how you chase a signal. You do not throw away the hypothesis when a later event points toward it. You sharpen the question and go after the records.

The White Shoes Are Not The Right Shoes

The same discipline applies in Utah. In the Charlie Kirk investigation, one of the simplest pieces of evidence may be one of the most important: the shoes.

The Dairy Queen material shows Tyler Robinson in white shoes. Other imagery associated with the day of the shooting shows gray canvas Converse. That discrepancy does not prove the whole case, but it challenges the asserted date and timeline. If the Dairy Queen image was promoted as being from the day of the shooting, and the shoes do not match, somebody needs to explain why.

The white shoes are not the right shoes.

Candace Owens was given a Dairy Queen location that, after going to the area repeatedly, I believe makes very little geographic sense for the meeting being described. The location pushed to her audience was far from the center of student activity. The Dairy Queen near University Parkway is different. It sits near the BYU heliport, transit routes, student movement, and the corridors where we were tracking vehicles. Geography is evidence. Bus routes are evidence. Travel time is evidence. A parking lot is not interchangeable with another parking lot just because both businesses sell the same ice cream.

I do not know whether Candace originated the error. I have said that clearly. My concern is that Joe Kent may have supplied information that led her audience away from the more relevant location. That remains an allegation requiring documentation. The way to resolve it is to obtain the original image file, metadata, payment records, phone-location records, store-camera footage, employee testimony, and the precise chain showing who gave the location to whom.

If the photograph was from an earlier day, it raises a new question: was Robinson in Orem or Provo before September 10, and was he practicing movements with other people? I have proposed that possibility. I have also proposed that he may have been told to change shoes so he would resemble someone else. Those are working hypotheses, not facts established by the shoe color alone.

But journalism does not mean ignoring a contradiction because the audience has already moved to the next show. If you pushed a photograph for months, and a basic visible detail undermines its date, you go back. You correct the record. You ask for the raw evidence.

Otherwise, it is not journalism. It is Clickville.

Fort Huachuca, the backpack, and the missing audit trail

Another investigation leads to Fort Huachuca. I have argued that a purported Active Energetics backpack and an alleged figure of approximately $440,000 point to something much larger than a microphone or a small shaped charge. I have compared the claimed cost to the scale of explosive devices used in the Israeli pager operation against Hezbollah. My hypothesis is that the intended target may have been an entire senior staff rather than one piece of equipment.

Why would a staff be targeted? Motive matters. Pete Hegseth had been discussing a DOGE-style audit of the Department of Defense. Charlie Kirk was also discussing an audit. I see a recurring historical pattern in which demands to inspect black budgets are followed by extraordinary pressure or violence.

I connect this working theory to defense contractors and what I call the Chicago mob network, including recurring names around General Dynamics and DynCorp. But the complete chain is not yet in the public record. We need the procurement documents, serial numbers, explosive-material inventory, travel records, communications, access logs, and the actual forensic report on the backpack. We need to know whether the $440,000 number is accurate, what it purchased, who authorized it, and where the material went.

My video explorer puts the older reporting in one place so viewers can examine whether the same people, contractors, and operational methods recur. The explorer does not make the case true by itself. It makes the case testable.

Ninety investigations need a roadmap

That brings me to the central purpose of the broadcast. Charlie Kirk is one investigation out of roughly ninety. If somebody finds my work through one video, they may not know how it relates to the previous twenty-five years. They may hear “Awan,” “Fort Detrick,” “Isfahan,” “Palantir,” “Laurel Canyon,” or “Teneo” and wonder whether I am jumping between unrelated stories.

That is why I built the Start Here pages and the video explorers.

The Start Here page is a roadmap through the archive. Chasing the Signal covers the period leading up to my going on the road in 2016. Echoes of Laurel Canyon reaches further back into Hollywood, the counterculture, Manson, and the questions surrounding MK-Ultra. Somewhere Under the Rainbow covers the coronavirus live-exercise investigation. The Awan books follow the congressional BlackBerrys and the intelligence network we encountered in Washington.

I wrote approximately fifty books that were once available through Amazon and later disappeared from the platform. Instead of allowing all that work to remain buried, I am extracting the strongest episodes as Burn Book Vignettes. Each vignette is a kernel from a larger investigation, placed back into the timeline so new readers can see where it belongs.

I organize the archive into six broad buckets: bio, intelligence, political, Hollywood, financial, and religious networks. These are not sealed compartments. They overlap. A laboratory connects to a university; the university connects to a federal grant; the grant connects to a contractor; the contractor connects to an intelligence program; the program connects to a political operation. The signal moves across the bureaucratic boundaries.

Follow the device. Follow the plane. Follow the property. Follow the contract.

The people who built the investigation

This archive is not the work of one man. Citizen journalists, researchers, whistleblowers, musicians, veterans, former law-enforcement officers, and people who simply noticed that something did not add up all contributed.

Jenny Moore was one of the most important. Jenny was a former police officer who came to Washington, D.C., and taught me investigative techniques I still use. She helped identify programs and patterns, including what I call Operation Blackjack and the Palantir thread. Her death in 2018 changed the investigation and changed me.

Brian Lloyd, another research partner, also died. I spoke in the broadcast about Kirsten W., who died in Los Angeles after a serious illness involving Legionnaires’ disease or something similar, while I survived my own severe illness. I cannot establish from the broadcast alone that any of those deaths or illnesses resulted from deliberate exposure. Medical causation requires medical records, laboratory evidence, and a complete chain of custody. But the loss is real, and the effect on our team is real.

Some whistleblowers appear openly in our videos. Others cannot. When a source fears retaliation, we sometimes use a stand-in or composite character to protect that person’s identity. Viewers should understand the difference. A composite visual is storytelling based on a source; it is not a photograph of the source or proof of every detail. The underlying documents and corroboration remain the standard.

The Bio-Agent Odyssey

The coronavirus investigation may be the clearest example of why the roadmap matters. The simplified media story was a bat, a pangolin, and a fish market, followed by a virus suddenly appearing around the world. I used the image of flying fish because the story, as popularly presented, did not explain the distribution pattern.

I focused instead on the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan. Athletes from many nations gathered in one city. Reports emerged that members of different teams became sick. Those athletes then returned to their home countries. I argued that this international movement deserved much more attention as a possible distribution mechanism.

In March 2020, Daniel Sullivan and I described coronavirus as a military live exercise. The next day, Mike Pompeo used the words “live exercise,” and President Trump responded that he should have been told. I interpreted that exchange as a major validation. A careful researcher should still examine the full context: Was Pompeo describing the pandemic’s origin, the government’s response, or the character of crisis management? What briefing prompted the exchange? What did the president understand the phrase to mean?

Those questions do not erase the signal. They tell us what record to obtain next.

Our Bio-Agent Odyssey connected the Wuhan Games with laboratory and university research. I named NIH, Ralph Baric’s work at the University of North Carolina, the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and other institutions involved in coronavirus or gain-of-function research. We traveled to the Erasmus laboratory in Rotterdam. We went to Fort Detrick and Fort Belvoir. We talked with sources, sometimes on camera and sometimes through protected representations.

My larger thesis is that pieces of bioengineering and operational preparation were distributed across institutions and then hidden behind specialization. One university handles one component, another laboratory handles another, a military program supplies logistics, and a public-health system supplies the response framework. That thesis requires grant records, laboratory notebooks, sample inventories, personnel travel, military planning documents, and genomic analysis. The explorer is designed to help researchers find every earlier video connected with those questions.

I call it the Bio-Agent Odyssey because we traveled. We sailed on the Potomac while we were reporting it. We went to the gates of the institutions. We encountered the Lotus flowers of media distraction, the Circe cheese that turns active citizens into passive consumers, the Scylla of six-headed commentary, and the Charybdis whirlpool of censorship.

Homer sang the trials and travels. We did too. That is why the music matters.

From the Awan BlackBerrys to Ukraine and the Podesta Group

The Awan investigation is the center of the Washington chapter. We followed congressional IT workers, devices, servers, access, and BlackBerrys. Those devices became a physical signal connecting congressional offices to a much larger political and intelligence network.

I have argued that the Podesta Group and Clinton Global Initiative were connected to uranium transactions, the Iran arrangement, and Frank Giustra. We served Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group’s chief executive. The firm later closed. I view that sequence as one of our major accomplishments, although closure after service does not, by itself, prove every asserted cause or transaction. The underlying filings, corporate records, communications, and uranium chain must carry that argument.

The financial branch continues into Ukraine. I have said our team obtained BlackBerry material and receipts connected with Ihor Kolomoyskyi’s properties, Burisma, and Hunter Biden. My working model is that funds appropriated for overseas activity can be redirected into domestic political projects through layers of contractors, nonprofits, consultants, and properties.

Again, follow the receipts. A dramatic network graphic is a map of the hypothesis. Bank transfers, ownership records, invoices, and authenticated device data are the evidence.

Laurel Canyon: the bait before the fish

The Hollywood investigation reaches back before I ever went on the road. My question is simple: how did a youth movement built around music, peace, and experimentation become associated with cults, overdoses, and spectacular violence?

I have argued that free LSD, controlled drug dependency, and organized violence helped transform the public image of the counterculture. I discussed a figure I call Bobby Sunshine and an earlier cult structure that, in my theory, preceded or overlapped Charles Manson’s group. Young women were recruited and used as lures for influential targets. When women tried to leave, violence kept them inside the system.

Before you catch the fish, you get the bait.

I connect this model to the access Manson received in the entertainment world: Dennis Wilson, a Beach Boys mansion, a Rolls-Royce, and constant movement through Malibu, Venice, Santa Monica, Sunset Boulevard, and Topanga Canyon. I do not believe that kind of access should be dismissed as random.

I also believe conventional Manson histories underemphasize the murders of Marina Habe and Reet Jurvetson, along with the Gary Hinman murder. Habe and Jurvetson remain unresolved cases, and I did not establish in this broadcast that Manson’s group committed them. My argument is that their locations, timing, and relationship to the Laurel Canyon social geography deserve systematic comparison with the better-known crimes.

That means police reports, coroner files, witness interviews, vehicle records, precise coordinates, and a corrected timeline. We have been going to those locations because the canyon itself is part of the record.

Churches, political organizations, and the faces-and-phones system

The sixth investigative bucket is religious infiltration. I have alleged that Fort Huachuca-trained personnel are entering churches as pastors or security teams. I connect that theory to Turning Point USA, Andrew Kolvet, Erika Kirk, and an initiative involving approximately one thousand churches. I also discussed Ziklag with Candace Owens.

This remains a theory that needs employment records, training rosters, contracts, church agreements, and communications. But it fits a broader concern that runs through my work: organizations can begin with a sincere public mission and gradually become systems for collecting people.

That is the meaning of the closing song, “Faces and Phones.” Build the stage. Hang the banners. Tell the students they have a voice. Put a QR code at the entrance. Collect the name, the face, the phone, the political preference, and the social network. Before long, the human being becomes a frame in a database.

That concern connects political events, Palantir, church security, and youth organizations. It does not mean every event organizer is an intelligence operative. It means citizens should ask who owns the data, where it goes, how long it is retained, and which contractors can access it.

Why I built the explorers

My channel contains thousands of videos. No one should have to remember the exact title of a broadcast from 2017 to find the relevant evidence. That is why I built explorers for the Bio-Agent investigation, Charlie Kirk, citizen music, the Chicago mob and defense contractors, and Epstein, Weiner, and Huma Abedin.

The explorers allow viewers to search by person, location, institution, and subject. They place old videos beside current developments. That makes it possible to ask the most important validation question: did I actually say the precise thing years earlier, or am I merely recognizing a familiar name after the fact?

I welcome that test.

I have said we were reporting on Jeffrey Epstein as an operative in 2002. I have said the Tate brothers’ relationship to a black book was visible by 2011. I have traced Henry Kissinger, former Soviet networks, intelligence methods, and population-control systems back through my experiences in Czechoslovakia. Put the dated statements beside the later record. Compare them carefully.

Peter Duke helped introduce me to tools for building these sites, and I appreciate him for that. But when you ask who the technical staff is, you are looking at him. I am writing, organizing, building, and publishing because the archive must survive the platform.

The Real Odyssey

Christopher Nolan can make an Odyssey with Matt Damon, giant sets, and a giant budget. I can admire the filmmaking and still say this: an actor performs the grief written in a script. Our people lived the journey.

We went to Fort Detrick. We went to Fort Belvoir. We went to Rotterdam. We went to Fort Huachuca. We sailed the Potomac. We lost friends. We were sick. We kept the cameras running and the notebooks open.

That does not make every theory correct. Sacrifice is not proof. Grief is not a chain of custody. But lived experience gives you questions that a studio writer may never think to ask, and field reporting puts you in front of doors that a television panel never sees.

The modern Sirens are the algorithms. The Lotus flowers are the satisfying media breadcrumbs that intoxicate without informing. Charybdis is censorship. Scylla is the many-headed commentary machine. The Trojan horse was getting the phrase “military live exercise” inside the walls of the public conversation.

We are still on several voyages: the Bio-Agent Odyssey, the Charlie Kirk Odyssey, the musical Odyssey, and the continuing effort to recover fifty burned books and ninety investigations.

I do not ask you to believe every connection because I say it with conviction. I ask you to follow the dates, open the documents, visit the locations, compare the shoes, map the flights, trace the money, and demand the raw video.

That is citizen journalism.

Keep chasing the signal.