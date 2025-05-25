When our research group investigated the background of Elias Rodriguez, the killer of the Israeli diplomatic couple, he was traced to the same terrorist cell that my ex-cop research partner, whom I called Task Force, told me to investigate in 2017.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently posed with a CAIR leader in Chicago and wore the Palestinian keffiyeh of Yassir Arafat, PLO fame.

Task Force predicted “Afghan refugees” would be used to mask Gaza refugees into the United States for “Gaza dumping”.

My ex-cop research partner Jenny Moore predicted this “Gaza dumping” on America, basically charging that Rahm Emanuel was in charge of creating “mini-Gazas” in the United States to ensure increased funding to the Israel Lobby. Jenny Moore characterized the strategy of Congressional dual Israeli citizens as “our problems will be your problems”.

I summarized much of her research and others about “Gaza dumping in America” in 2017 before I met her later that year.

Jenny Moore, the ex-cop researcher whom I called Task Force, came later that year to Washington, DC, from California to help me investigate the Rahm Emanuel dual network of Arabs and Israel groups in the United States.

Rahm Emanuel created the Arab Israel spy encrypted network and was being run by Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. Why would the Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, create a spy network for both Israeli spying and Arab terror in the same network? Task Force’s explanation was simple - “to offshore the Arab Israeli War to America to ensure continually increasing funding for the Israeli Lobby”.

The upshot of Rahm Emanuel’s plan was to “dump Gaza on Lake Shore Drive”. She pointed to another member of the Rahm Emanuel Blackberry spy ring, Keith Ellison, who was supposed to do that same thing in Minneapolis.

Later in 2017, Task Force came to Washington, DC, to help me in our investigation into Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's spy ring was to “on shore” the Arab-Israel War to America major US cities like Minneapolis and Los Angeles to ensure an increasing flow of Congressional dollars to the Israel Lobby.

I had already mapped out the entire network of Rahm Emanuel and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, and I had already visited several of the terrorist cell neighborhood where this “Gaza dumping” was supposedly occurring.

Refugees from Gaza were even being talked about to be relocated to these terrorist cells into major US neighborhood, according to the Task Force.

Through my own reporting on the ground, I confirmed that Task Force was indeed correct about the “Gaza dumping” in major US cities by the Awan network.

Why else would Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s spy right have Antifa members like Keith Ellison and Andre Carson in Congress? she reasoned.

Task Force invited me to go to Minneapolis,MN, where Awan Blackberry carrier Rep. Keith Ellison was fomenting Arab hate in Somali terrorist cells in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

In the Spring of 2018, Task Force also invited me to Chicago to investigate this “on-shoring of the Arab-Israeli War,” where Mayor Rahm Emanuel was anti-Israeli groups through his military grade encrypted network of Blackberrys, including Rep. Andre Carson and Chicago’s CAIR organization, supposedly funded through the Bronfman’s Loop Capital.

Our family of citizen journalists in our network created the documentary series, “Israel - Birth of a Nation”, so our intentions here are above reproach that our investigation is in any way anti-Semitic. We are just investigating the “Gaza dumping” claim.

I will continue this series with new, explosive research from our research network as it is validated and verified. Our research group works every day to lobby against “Gaza dumping” in our major US cities. I wrote “The Braverman Prophecy” in 2017 to support Avi Braverman’s plan relocate Gaza residents to the Ben Gurion Canal Project and the Trans-Arabia pipeline, not relocating Gaza refugees as “Afghanistan War refugees”.

The victims of the Elias Rodriguez shooting were attending a meeting led by the IsraAID that were involved in the Gaza with relief shortly after the IDF invasion.