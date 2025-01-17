The incredible story of the Pacific Palisades Fire and the Los Angeles Fires is the story of “Garden Hose Guy,” the seventy-something guy who fought a wall of flames and 100-mile-per-hour Santa Ana Winds with only a garden hose. He won, saving his house fully intact.

(Photo - Peter Duke, The Duke Report

The Pacific Palisades fire devasted the street I had visited so many times to seek Peter Duke to discuss our next Citizen Journalism endeavor. Across the street, a Garden Hose guy saved his house only with a garden hose and a bucket of guts. He will remain nameless here because there are rumors that LA government officials may conduct reprisals against him for not adhering and heeling the evacuation order.

Now, Garden Hose Guy has become an instant American Hero for not listening to the Woke LA politicians who let a 117 million-gallon reservoir go dry after two months of warning brush fires.

I went to all the fire locations and muster locations along Pacific Coast Highway to show that the fire crews had no water and were in a complete perimeter formation to ensure the fire would not spread.

But there was no firefighting going on. This was a fire perimeter to define a controlled burn area.

And Garden Hose Guy was alone on his Palisades Bluff at night, armed only with his garden hose and a swimming pool water supply. In the afternoon, Peter Duke was the first photographer in the neighborhood to film the devastation. Interestingly, Peter Duke had been predicting a controlled burn on his hillside by World Economic Forum Toadie Nicholas Berggruen for several years.

We have talked quite a bit on our channel about Scale AI being involved in fire “prediction” as a part of the Department of Defense work they do.

https://www.weforum.org/impact/artificial-intelligence-wildfire-prediction-and-prevention/

We conducted Citizen Journalism news gathering events to investigate Nicholas Berggruen and his WEF Institute on the very bluff in Palisades that was burned down.

We also learned that Deep Seek Labs, a Chinese AI partner, was involved in a fire “exercise” in Southern California. Was Scale AI working with its Chinese counterpart, Deep Seek Labs, in the Los Angeles fire exercise?

I had already left Scale AI in San Francisco and was heading to Catalina Island to follow the AI Whistleblower Murder story of Suchir Balaji, who was accompanied by several AI experts, including one from Scale AI.

I was in Santa Monica investigating Scale AI’s activities when the fire broke out and the activities of former True Car executives to be completely transparent. Coincidentally, Peter Duke and his wife Jessica sought refuge in Santa Monica in the extremely high winds after the evacuation order.

After the massive sign of the restaurant fell, I gave Peter and Jessica my hotel room in Beverley Hills and went to the fire refuge center in Westwood to spend the night.

Peter and I joked about the possibility of a “live exercise” that night, but we had no idea how right we would be the next day. After the night in the fire shelter, I learned President Joe Biden’s Air Force One had grounded all air assets for fighting the fire, and all fire units where outlining the burn perimeter, not fighting the Palisades fire.

Now, we have developed some connective tissue between Scale AI, Deep Seek Labs, and the WEF; our investigation continues to gain traction on the real cause of the Pacific Palisades fires. And we have Garden Hose Guy as an example of courage and grit to show us the way.