Full Book - Chasing the Signal: Twenty-Five Years Following the Evidence
From 9/11 encryption and PTECH to the DNC investigation, the Awan case, and the surveillance systems that came home.
For twenty-five years, I have followed one signal through a changing landscape of wars, intelligence operations, political scandals, and digital surveillance. This Odyssey follows my investigations from calling out Hillary’s Russian operative, Dmitri Alperovich, in 2001 before 9/11 until the 2016 DNC Hacking Hoax perpetrated by Dmitri and his new firm, CrowdStrike.
Here is the new flipbook format to read the book in its entirety in an easy-to-read black-on-white flip reader.
George Webb's Intelligence Network is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just paste this URL into your browser.
https://chasing-the-signal-flipbook.sorasnora.chatgpt.site/#reader
Click on the page to zoom in.
Share with anyone, no restrictions.
Over 250 new graphics, maps, timelines, and explanatory charts.
All new case file updates have been added.
Thanks to Peter Duke and Lady Jessica for showing me all the tools!
I hope you enjoy “Chasing The Signal”. George Webb, July 2026
George Webb's Intelligence Network is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.