For twenty-five years, I have followed one signal through a changing landscape of wars, intelligence operations, political scandals, and digital surveillance. This Odyssey follows my investigations from calling out Hillary’s Russian operative, Dmitri Alperovich, in 2001 before 9/11 until the 2016 DNC Hacking Hoax perpetrated by Dmitri and his new firm, CrowdStrike.

Here is the new flipbook format to read the book in its entirety in an easy-to-read black-on-white flip reader.

Just paste this URL into your browser.

https://chasing-the-signal-flipbook.sorasnora.chatgpt.site/#reader

Click on the page to zoom in.

Share with anyone, no restrictions.

Over 250 new graphics, maps, timelines, and explanatory charts.

All new case file updates have been added.

Thanks to Peter Duke and Lady Jessica for showing me all the tools!

I hope you enjoy “Chasing The Signal”. George Webb, July 2026