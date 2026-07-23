Two years ago, I published BioAgent Odyssey about Truth Warriors around the world fighting the Military Live Exercise called Coronavirus.

Now, many documents are becoming public today that validate and verify our reporting that we conducted on-site investigations to find years ago. All free. All shareable. Enjoy. George Webb, July 2026

My BioAgent Odyssey took me to four different continents, twenty countries, and a crisscross map of the US military and National Laboratories that would make a Wuhan bat blush.

All of the travel was self-funded by more that two dozen researchers who contributed original reporting and investigation.

No one stayed home in their grandmother’s basement. Everyone knocked on doors to get conversations.

Here is the 352 page book that resulted.

Each vignette page has a link to the original article and source material. The story of the BioAgent is a real-world, Homerian Epic, not ghost stories told to keep oarsmen rowing their triremes.

I hope you enjoy this true tale of adventure of wit and fortitude winning over staggering odds in State Sponsorship. Here is the URL to paste into your browser.

https://bioagent-odyssey-flipbook.sorasnora.chatgpt.site/