Part I — FIND: the pattern before the personality

This isn’t Erika Kirk’s first psy op. This isn’t her first “rodeo” either.

I’m going to start where the calendar is honest and the paperwork doesn’t bluff: Fort Huachuca becomes the Army’s “Home of Military Intelligence” in 1971, when the intelligence school and center functions move and consolidate there. And no, Erika Kirk’s Ft Huachuca Psy Op Movie, “November Renaissance”, wasn’t Ft. Huachuca’s Psy Op either.

If you want a “since when,” that’s a real “since when”—a formal institutional Ft Huachuca pivot, not a vibe, not a rumor, not a meme. And once you accept that, you don’t have to pretend that “information work” or “influence work” is a new invention—because the Army itself is telling you the Psy Op relocation and consolidation is the milestone.

Now, in this episode of the story, I’m not asking you to worship any single character—Erika, Mitch, Candace, the Rodeo Queen, whoever is trending on your phone today.

I’m asking you to watch the machine: the base, the training pipeline, the doctrine factories, the test ranges, the simulation culture. Reuters has described Fort Huachuca as a place where training environments are built to mimic theaters of war—role players, built sets, realism-by-design.

https://news.clearancejobs.com/2025/03/03/u-s-army-launches-bold-new-intelligence-training-at-fort-huachuca/

That’s not “conspiracy”; that’s literally how modern training works when the mission is intel collection, interrogation, and influence. Ft Huachuca is Military Psy Op Hollywood. And Erika Kirk is not their first Psy Op Rodeo. They cut their teeth with two Psy Ops called Helter Skelter and Zodiac.

Part II — FIND: the old “psy-op” stories people already know

People hear “psy ops” and they immediately reach for the most famous cultural nightmares: Manson and Zodiac.

Candace Owens seems to be under the Rasputin-like spell of the self-proclaimed Son of Zodiac, Mitch Snow, a psychological operator from Ft Huachuca.

I have done everything in my power to break the Rasputin spell, including going to Mitch’s hometown of Pasco, Washington, to review Court records and talk with associates.

I have even enlisted a posse of dancing cowboys in front of the Franklin County Courthouse to make the point about Mitch’s threats to County Judges.

I have also gone and filmed the famous Candlewood on the base at Ft Huachuca, all to no avail so far.

I have even gone to El Chapo Drug Tunnel Mitch says he helped bust.

Here’s where I’m careful: I’m not telling you a court record says “psy op” next to Manson’s name or the Zodiac Files. I’m telling you that, in the public mind, those crimes became templates for fear, suggestion, and social manipulation—myth engines that outlive the facts. Mitch may be even the current Ft Huachuca psych operator in charge of reburying Zodiac as a “lone gunman”.

Time’s overview of Manson captures the cultural gravity: the way he became an enduring symbol of persuasion, coercion, and spectacle—long after the courtroom details were settled.

https://time.com/6046079/the-sons-of-sam-true-story-david-berkowitz/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

And Zodiac is the other half of that cultural coin: letters, ciphers, media theater—an offender using communications as a weapon.

https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-12-11/zodiac-cipher-solved-51-years-after-it-was-sent-to-newspaper?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The LA Times reporting on the cracking of one Zodiac cipher is a reminder that Zodiac was never just “crime”—it was also communication, an attack on public attention and confidence, a serial narrative built in real time through the mail and the press. I’m telling you these stories matter because they trained America to live inside a fog machine.

Part III — FIX: stop treating “psy ops” like it’s only a movie word

One of the tricks that keeps people docile is terminology whiplash—rename it, rebrand it, act like the thing changed just because the label changed. Even in the modern era, the U.S. military has openly wrestled with the name “PSYOP” versus “MISO,” exactly because words carry stigma and power.

Wired covered the Pentagon’s rebranding chatter back when the shift to “MISO” was becoming visible in public conversation—again, not a secret: a branding problem for an influence function.

And if you want the plain, boring, institutional version: Congress’s own primer notes that PSYOP became MISO in 2010, in the larger bucket of “operations in the information environment.”

That’s the government telling you, in clean language, that influence isn’t folklore; it’s doctrine-adjacent practice with budget lines, job codes, and career tracks. So when I say “there is nothing new,” I mean the category is longstanding; the only novelty is which face is on the poster this week.

Part IV — FIX: why Fort Huachuca matters to the “nothing new” claim

When I say Huachuca is not new to this, I’m not asking you to believe a whisper network—I’m pointing at decades of public institutional history: 1971 consolidation, then a long runway of expansion into intel schooling, testing, and network enterprise. Even a straight historical summary of the installation (officially published) describes the MI relocation and consolidation in 1971 as the anchor event—again: a formal, dated move.

And this is where the “Erika Kirk doing psy op movies at Fort Huachuca” framing lands for me: if the base is an established intelligence hub, and if modern influence is an acknowledged military function, then “film,” “training video,” “scenario media,” “public-facing narrative,” “recruiting aesthetics”—all of that can exist as normal outputs of a system. The important point is not that one person showed up; the important point is that the ecosystem is built to produce narratives—for training, for deterrence messaging, for internal culture, for external perception.

Part V — FIX: the Petraeus-style “culture as a capability” lane

I’ve said for years that you can’t understand modern ops if you treat culture like wallpaper. There’s a whole institutional trend—post-9/11 especially—toward treating “culture” and “information” as capabilities.

One article that lays this out plainly is MERIP’s discussion of the “weaponization of culture,” noting that culture centers and training programs were being built inside the broader intelligence ecosystem, with Fort Huachuca explicitly appearing in that architecture. Whether you love that framing or hate it, it documents the direction of travel.

Now, do I need you to accept every rhetorical flourish I use? No. I need you to accept the simple mechanics: when institutions train people to treat culture as a tool, the institution will also produce cultural products—briefings, simulations, narratives, media packages, sometimes literal videos. That’s why I keep saying: don’t get hypnotized by the cast list. Look at the pipeline that can create a thousand “characters” to deliver one message.

Part VI — BUY: the money-story hiding inside the “movie-story”

Here’s the phase-three pivot you asked for—find, buy, fix, finish—because “buy” is where the lies get funded. When people argue about whether a specific film shoot is “just indie filmmaking,” I’m over here asking: who benefits from the larger procurement and qualification regimes that come out of threat narratives?

In the EMP lane, for example, Woolsey has been a prominent public voice warning about EMP and grid vulnerability, including in formal testimony contexts. Whether you agree or not, it’s a real policy lane with real institutional attention.

And Congress has held hearings and compiled materials around EMP threats and infrastructure risk—again: a public, documentable policy channel. My point is not “therefore every movie is a psyop.”

My point is: threat narratives become budget narratives, and budget narratives create incentives for messaging, for persuasion, for dramatic packaging—especially when you want to move procurement, harden systems, or disqualify legacy tech. Follow that money-thread before you get lost in the costume department.

Part VII — BUY: why the border, the base, and the “war room” imagery matters

People think Fort Huachuca is only “a school.” But AP reporting as recently as 2025 describes military border activity being guided from a command center context alongside the Huachuca Mountains—digital maps, operational coordination, a war-room feel. That matters because it shows the base-region ecosystem isn’t frozen in 1971; it’s continuously relevant to modern operational planning and messaging.

So when I say “nothing new,” I mean: don’t act shocked that modern operations look like dashboards, feeds, simulation layers, and media narratives. We’re living in an era where operations and information presentation are braided together. That’s not “anchors lied”; that’s that a lot of what anchors repeat comes prepackaged from institutional pipelines that have learned how to present reality.

Part VIII — FINISH: what I’m actually claiming about Erika Kirk

Let me say it clean: I’m not claiming “Erika equals the whole program.” I’m claiming the opposite—Erika is a keyhole view into something much older and more systematized: an intelligence-and-influence ecosystem that has been formally rooted at Fort Huachuca since 1971 and has evolved through modern “information environment” doctrine and branding. If you focus only on the personality, you miss the machine.

And this is why I keep pushing the discipline: don’t let the story become a scripted morality play where one person is the entire plot. The more adult approach is: what’s the institutional role of information work, what’s the history of the hub, what are the known doctrine lanes, and how do media products—training media, recruitment aesthetics, public narratives—fit inside that? Congress’s framing of information-environment operations is the polite way of saying: yes, this is real, yes it’s planned, yes it’s part of statecraft.

Part IX — FINISH: “follow the weapons, drugs, gold” as a method, not a slogan

You gave me the poem—follow the weapons, the drugs, and the gold—and I understand why it resonates: it’s a way to avoid being hypnotized by plot twists. But the grown-up version of that method is to tether yourself to what’s documentable. Fort Huachuca’s centrality to intelligence training is not a secret; it’s been written into government and public-facing histories for decades. That’s your stable reference point when social media is throwing fog at your windshield.

Then you take your next step with discipline: find the operational description, the training description, the policy-lane description, and the funding logic.

Reuters’ depiction of training realism at Huachuca is a small example of how operational needs produce staged environments and curated narratives. If you want to talk “psy ops,” start by recognizing the boring truth: training and influence both require designed experiences, and designed experiences look like theater—because they are.

Part X — EXECUTE PHASE THREE: Find, Fix, Finish

Find: Anchor to dates and institutions. 1971 is the institutional anchor for Huachuca as a consolidated intelligence school hub. Everything else is downstream from that.

Find: Identify what narratives purchase in the real world—procurement leverage, threat salience, doctrine authority, and the power to requalify what counts as “secure,” “approved,” or “modern.” EMP discourse is one example of a lane where public testimony and policy attention create a long tail of incentives for messaging and dramatization.

Fix: Don’t worship labels. PSYOP/MISO renaming history is proof that institutions manage language because language manages perception. If you’re arguing about the label, you’re already late.

Finish: Keep the focus on systems, receipts, and infrastructure. Manson and Zodiac remain cultural reference points because they show how narrative can terrorize a society—but the institutional story you’re pointing at is simpler and more durable: intelligence and influence functions have been formalized, professionalized, and trained for decades, and Huachuca is one of the places where that psy op movie professionalization has been built.