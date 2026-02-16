PART I — On The Ground at Huachuca - Drug Interdictions Money Is Being Diverted To Church Infiltration

I’ve walked the perimeter roads around Fort Huachuca more than once. You don’t understand an installation by reading Wikipedia. You understand it by feeling the geography — the desert basin, the surveillance towers, the proximity to the border. I covered this diversion of drug interdiction money to infiltration of American church on the Candace Owens show three months ago.

Fort Huachuca is home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence. It trains intelligence soldiers. That’s not speculation — that’s public record from the Army itself (U.S. Army Intelligence Center overview: https://home.army.mil/huachuca/index.php/about/units-tenants/usaicoe).

Drug interdiction funding tied to border operations has historically flowed through Department of Defense support programs, particularly under Title 10 authorities allowing military assistance to law enforcement (Congressional Research Service overview of DoD counterdrug authorities: https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF10486).

That’s the starting point. Documented funding. Documented mission. Documented installation.

The question isn’t whether counterdrug money exists.

The question is how it’s structured and what guardrails prevent mission creep. We featured how two of the key Military Intelligence operators in the Charlie Kirk shooting, Ermiya Faenaeian and Kai Schwemmer, were also involved as the first interviewees immediately after the Parkland Shooting, even though that school is in Southern Florida.

PART II — What the 110th and 111th Actually Do

The 110th Military Intelligence Brigade and the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade are training brigades. Their primary public mission is training intelligence soldiers in analysis, signals intelligence, and human intelligence disciplines (Army public unit descriptions via USAICoE site).

They are not publicly designated as operational domestic surveillance units.

Military intelligence doctrine is codified in Army Field Manuals, and those manuals emphasize foreign intelligence collection and battlefield support (U.S. Army FM 2-0 Intelligence doctrine: https://irp.fas.org/doddir/army/fm2-0.pdf).

Under U.S. law, the Posse Comitatus Act restricts the use of federal military personnel in domestic law enforcement roles (Department of Justice overview: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/posse-comitatus-act).

That legal boundary matters.

Because when people say “military intelligence infiltrating churches,” the first filter is: is there legal authority?

And the answer, under current law, would require extraordinary justification.

PART III — Drug Interdiction Money: Where It Actually Goes

Department of Defense counterdrug funds are allocated for specific support roles: detection, monitoring, reconnaissance, and equipment assistance (CRS Counterdrug Report cited above).

After 9/11, counterdrug authorities expanded in certain areas tied to transnational criminal organizations and terrorism financing (Government Accountability Office reports on DoD counterdrug oversight: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-213).

Money doesn’t just flow into a black box. The Trump Drug Interdiction funds were probably moved to America Church Infiltration called the Ziklag Infiltration.

There are audits. There are appropriations committees. There are line items.

If drug interdiction money were redirected for domestic infiltration operations, that would leave:

Budget anomalies

Inspector General findings

Whistleblower complaints

Congressional hearings

There is no public evidence of such redirection tied to church infiltration.

That’s important to state clearly. Trump Task Force money has been diverted before. Asia Gang Task Force money was diverted to Bruce and Nellie Ohr for Trump Russia with OCONUS Lures in 2017.

PART IV — The Historical Precedent: COINTELPRO

Now — here’s where the suspicion comes from.

Because the United States government has infiltrated churches before.

The FBI’s COINTELPRO program targeted civil rights groups, including Black churches and clergy leaders during the 1960s (Church Committee Final Report summary: https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/94755_II.pdf).

Federal Bureau of Investigation operations monitored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and church-based activism.

That’s documented.

That history casts a long shadow. We documented how Ukrainian crime funds were used to conduct these operations against Donald Trump in 2016-2018 in Chicago at the spy offices of Rahm Emanuel’s DNC hacking teams at the Wrigley Building.

So when modern political faith movements grow large, suspicion isn’t irrational — it’s historical memory.

But historical precedent does not equal present proof.

PART V — Faith-Based Political Organizations

Turning Point USA operates a faith-oriented initiative commonly referred to as TPUSA Faith. It organizes church outreach events and voter mobilization campaigns (coverage in Politico: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/13/turning-point-usa-faith-outreach-499481).

That activity is political mobilization. I covered this “Ziklag Infiltration” on Candace Owens podcast three months ago.

Political mobilization inside churches is not new. Both major parties have done it.

The IRS allows 501(c)(3) religious organizations to engage in certain issue advocacy but restricts direct campaign endorsements (IRS guidance on political activity and churches: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/charities-churches-and-politics).

There are no publicly verified reporting linking TPUSA Faith to military intelligence funding streams excepted possible repurposing of recent money sent to Ft Huachuca.

PART VI — Why the Theory Resonates

Why does the idea resonate that counterdrug money could be redirected into faith spaces?

Because:

Fort Huachuca is intelligence-centered. Border funding is politically charged. Churches are mobilization hubs. Surveillance capitalism is real.

Mass data collection through commercial brokers has been documented, including federal agencies purchasing location data (Vice News on DHS location data purchases: https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5p9qb/dhs-location-data).

So people connect dots.

But connecting dots is not the same as confirming lines. We covered how the Chalupa sisters organized 69 Ukrainian models posing as “journalists” at the Library of Congress were used to create parties for Republican party campaigners in Washington, DC in 2016, for instance.

PART VII — Military and Domestic Intelligence Boundaries

The United States distinguishes between:

Title 10 (military authority)

Title 50 (intelligence authority)

Title 18 (law enforcement authority)

Blurring those lines would require congressional authorization.

The Department of Homeland Security — not the Army — oversees domestic security functions (DHS mission statement: https://www.dhs.gov/mission).

The CIA is prohibited from domestic law enforcement activities (CIA public charter: https://www.cia.gov/about/mission-vision/).

If there were systematic infiltration of churches by military intelligence, jurisdictional chaos would follow.

And that would be detectable. We covered use of Federal research funds being diverted to target Trump with Nellie and Bruce Ohr in 2017.

PART VIII — Audits and Oversight

The Government Accountability Office and Department of Defense Inspector General regularly audit counterdrug programs (GAO Counterdrug reviews: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-213).

Congressional appropriations committees monitor allocation changes.

Faith-based nonprofits file Form 990s.

Military brigades publish mission statements.

Is oversight perfect? No.

But systemic redirection of funds into covert domestic infiltration would likely generate paper trails. And we have tracked the encrypted communications devices before like out investigation into the 9/11 Blackberrys.

PART IX — Surveillance vs. Infiltration

There’s a difference between:

Surveillance through commercial data ecosystems

Human infiltration operations

Surveillance capitalism means everyone with a smartphone leaves a trail (Harvard Business Review on surveillance capitalism: https://hbr.org/2019/01/the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism).

Infiltration means agents are placed physically inside institutions. We covered how CIA informants were used to infiltrate the Donald Trump Foreign Policy team in 2017 with Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

The first is ubiquitous.

The second is rare, heavily regulated, and politically explosive if exposed.

We must distinguish between structural data collection and intentional infiltration.

They are not the same. You may remember we made numerous visits to the Russian Retreat where Russian OCONUS Lures stayed that were infiltrated into the Trump Campaign on early administration in 2016 and 2017.

PART X — What Evidence Would Be Required?

If someone wanted to prove that drug interdiction funds from Fort Huachuca were redirected to infiltrate churches, they would need:

Budget reallocation documentation Inspector General findings Whistleblower testimony Contractual links Congressional oversight records

Absent those, the claim remains hypothetical.

History teaches us to be vigilant — COINTELPRO was real.

Law teaches us to require evidence.

So the responsible investigative stance is this:

Examine.

Audit.

Verify.

If there is proof, it will survive scrutiny.

We show how the US Intel Agencies use NATO and their military grade encrypted Blackberry devices to run covert operations in the United States to get around Congressional oversight in 2017 and 2018.

We covered the use of Rothschild sponsored NATO Agents for interference in US Domestic affairs when we covered the CoronaVirus Military Live Exercise.

Other examples of CIA cutouts given protected drug routes in the US include Tashfeen Malik and her husband in San Bernardino, the Los Angeles area.