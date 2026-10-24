Ten Years on the Wire: Fort Huachuca, the 111th, and the Border Pipeline

Okay, George Webb here.

We’ve been on this beat for ten years—ten solid years tracking what’s really going down at Fort Huachuca.

George Webb has been reporting on Ft Huachuca training Washington, DC operatives for a decade.

While mainstream media cycles jump from one sensational headline to another, we’ve been methodically documenting the institutional structure: the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, the 110th Intelligence Group, and the mechanics of border surveillance.

This isn’t an isolated border story. It ties straight back into the deep intelligence architecture we’ve exposed since day one—from the encrypted BlackBerry networks and the Mike Flynn entrapment to how military communications and counter-narcotics task forces get subverted.

1. The Rothschild Penetration and the Ground-Truth at Huachuca

When we look at counter-narcotics and border infrastructure, you have to follow who actually builds the sensor networks, who controls the drone feeds, and who monitors the cross-border corridors.

We’ve reported extensively on how figures connected to international intelligence networks, including Danny Rothschild’s operational spheres, penetrated these cross-border interdiction systems.

At Huachuca, military intelligence isn’t just running simulations; it sits right on top of primary transit corridors. When interdiction funding flows through specialized joint task forces, it creates dual-use corridors.

The same pipelines used to track cross-border traffic can be inverted to protect illicit transit channels. We showed this pattern across the southern border, mirroring the exact supply-chain compromises we uncovered during our investigations into global procurement cutouts.

2. The Hegseth Reconnaissance vs. The Distraction Operatives

Long before anyone ever heard of Mitch Snow disrupting our meetings, we were already reporting on the real ground truth at the border. When Pete Hegseth directed personnel—including units equipped with ground-penetrating radar from the 10th Mountain Division and elements tied to the 111th—down to Huachuca to locate subterranean tunnels near the Buffett property, it was a targeted tactical mission.

Mitch didn’t find any tunnel. We were on the ground interviewing the actual discoverers and the operators who mapped the subterranean channels. Mitch appeared on the scene because Hegseth’s itinerary and operational movements were tipped off in advance. The reconnaissance conducted around known officer staging areas—the Candlewood Suites, the local dining spots like Taki Maki—was operational surveillance, utilizing pen cameras and counter-surveillance gear to force an abort of that inspection.

3. Dismantling the Cover Stories: Chain of Custody and Court Records

To cover up compromised transit routes, handlers introduce deliberate narrative static. The stories Mitch put into circulation fall apart under basic investigative scrutiny:

The Contraband Narrative: The claim that federal agents or military personnel handed an individual narcotics to burn over the border violates every known chain-of-custody protocol in federal law enforcement. Real contraband is logged, weighed, and inventoried for trial evidence, not handed off for open-air destruction. The Legal Record: The cover story of domestic disputes obscures the actual legal history in Benton County, Washington, which involved the documented felony harassment of Judge Shea Brown. Sensational Smokescreens: Layering outlandish claims—such as claiming familial ties to the Zodiac Killer—is a classic counter-intelligence distraction technique, designed to discredit anyone examining the surrounding operational network by association.

4. TPUSA, Ziklag, and Church Infiltration

The deeper thread is how political and civic organizations are weaponized. We have pointed out how Turning Point USA (TPUSA) operatives and affiliated civilian organizations intersect with training pipelines at Huachuca.

Under the guise of political mobilization and initiatives like the Ziklag church-infiltration network, you have cadre training designed for domestic influence operations. The high-profile interpersonal dramas and social media feuds—including the weaponization of the Kirk circle—act as a protective buffer. They keep the public arguing about cultural figures and personal scandals instead of looking at the military-grade surveillance equipment, the drone corridors, and the logistical routes being run through southern Arizona.

5. The Real Logistics Backbone: Fort Bragg to the Border

What is the underlying pipeline being concealed? It is the logistics pipeline running coast-to-coast, connecting military hubs like Fort Bragg (Fayetteville) directly to the southwestern border corridors. There was even a song written about Ft Huachuca Psy Ops called “The Wuka.”

Whether it’s outlaw motorcycle networks operating as secondary couriers, private security contractors acting without oversight, or covert intelligence units running off-book interdiction, the infrastructure remains the same. You have military intelligence assets holding the high ground, automated sensors logging the terrain, and backchannel networks moving illicit cargo unimpeded while the public is fed scripted online drama.

We do real, on-the-ground investigative reporting. We examine the flight logs, the court dockets, the radar deployments, and the personnel rosters. The ten-year archive of our work stands on primary documentation—not internet rabbit holes.

For the complete historical archive, daily investigative dispatches, and full reporting threads from Fort Huachuca, Fort Drum, and Fort Bragg, browse the chronological index directly at George Webb’s Substack.