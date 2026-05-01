Introduction: I Started in Syria, Not the Past

I didn’t start with the old scandals like Iran Contra this time. I started with Syria—because that’s where the paper trail bends into the present. Not history books. Not hearings. Active operations. We tracked this story from the Syrian ISIS battlefield to the streets of LA to recruit operatives willing to kill the President.

War zones where policy gets translated into logistics—training programs, supply chains, alliances that don’t always hold their shape. I followed the same rule I always follow: go where the movement is happening now.