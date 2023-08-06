A Hollywood creative consultant friend of mine, Peter Duke, is writing a “Woke To Awake” metamorphosis book, a sort of BildungsWoman progression of saving a woke, adrift twenty-something waif from a life of Kim Khardashian life episodes to a journey and endeavor into fulfillment, purpose, and enrichment in the lives of others. This progression is roughly akin to transforming Greta Thonberg into Dr. Quinn The Medicine Woman.

At Peter’s apartment, an impromptu writers conference broke out yesterday, not far in fact from the home of Steven Speilberg of Amalfi Drive.

Peter Duke breathes new life into impenetrable tomes like Carol Quigley’s tragedy, and hope with a refreshing new perspective creating new insights for today’s youth generation. Duke style was so refreshing that I wrote a summary book of his method for historical reconstruction and insight.

Seven citizen journalists from around the world zoomed in to the Pacific Palisades conference to take a look at Peter Duke’s massive new book, a thirty chapter, BildungsWoman, tour-de-metamorphosis opus de magnum, to offer their constructive criticism.

I have been fortunate enough to have 34 of these writers conferences all over the world for researching my books and news events of the day.

You can see a video discussion of this post with Peter Duke and George Webb here.

https://twitter.com/thedukereport/status/1688291344702418944?s=46&t=Zc6sbU3M2Pfbjaolc8QVPw

Peter drops the news bomb that Allen Dulles’ grandson runs the Human Genome Project -Allen Dulles Jebsen.

The Australian woman on the call, dialing in from the Dandenong Hills west of Melbourne, Australia, no stranger to the bush country of Victoria herself, gave her “Woman From Snowy River” perspective first. “It’s three or four books, Peter” the Woman From Snowy River cantered out in a loping Aussie strine, reined in with halter of Melbourne refinement. “It’s three or four books”. I imagined she would set Peter’s adventuress in the Australian Outback, coming of Age while taming bush country.

After all, the young woman of Snowy River in the Hollywood movie first is a romantic love interest of the hero of the film, but then becomes her own station master, handling an expansive ranch in the bush. Peter’s book needed to be a series in her opinion, giving the material time to foundation and build to conclusion. Then Carol from Oregon spoke next.

Carol, a great grandmother now, has helped me research over a dozen of my books.

The great grandmother of Oregon spoke next, her personality being an eclectic mix Bohemian Rhapsody and Mozart in the Cascades - another accomplished woman of the world, was informing the great Peter Duke of Hollywood fame, on what it takes to make a Great BildungsWoman, a woman coming if age book.

Carol, who had been all over the world for most of her life of adventure, would probably set Peter Duke’s BildungsWoman in Africa, a sort of an Out of Africa “coming of strength and poise under pressure” story.

Carol had been the researcher who found the key malfeasance by the Wellcome Trust and the WHO in fixing bids for something called DARPA ADEPT in the earliest days of the Corona Crisis, which the whole world later would come to know as mRNA vaccines. Carol not only figured out the purchasing agent’s name, Virginia Benassi, but also her email and her ties to training the lab technicians at the Wuhan institute of virology, a triple crown of journalistic accomplishment.

“Perhaps first, a children’s version?” Carol said, with the possible thoughts of reading to her current grand-baby and growing great grand-baby in her head.

Along with another “Bernie Grandmother” named Tara Starr, the two had completely done a “Toto”, pulling back the curtain on the DARPA wizard trying to orchestrate a mass formation psychosis on the world to force fit mRNA vaccines on the world by rigging the Welcome Trust and WHO bids.

So Carol ‘s suggestion of using the children’s story of the Wizard of Oz what is a helpful foil for Peter Duke, since the story was about a young girl coming of age after all. I was inspired enough to write a book based on that idea in 2020 called “somewhere under the rainbow” which became “somewhere under the lockdown”, which became “under lockdown” through successive Amazon bans

Our Potomac group in March 2020 had even created an animated map of the flights between the Canadian bio labs where coronavirus and Ebola was being engineered to the 14 flights to and from the Wuhan institute of virology. Tara even sang the theme song to the animated flight of viruses to the tuned of Judy Garland’s “somewhere under the Rainbow”.

So the wizard of Oz construct had worked for us before, so why not again for Peter’s new opus magnum?

As luck would have it, Peter Duke had already written his young woman’s allegory in children’s terms, complete with an incredibly extensive relationship map for all the characters in the original Wizard of Oz. This would be the equivalent coincidence of a young J Paul Getty, deciding he wanted to drill for oil in the depths of the nearby, Santa Monica, bay, and Peter, pulling out of his back pocket a detailed seismographic map.

Peter Duke just happened to have already done a deep analysis of the Wizard of Oz in historical context as the writers group mentioned the young woman’s “coming of age” story.

https://rumble.com/v359aki-lions-and-tigers-and-bears.html

Peter explained the scarecrow represented the farmer, the first wave of growth in America with the Tin Man transitioning to the Industrial Age. I was left to conclude the Cowardly Lion was the Military Industrial Complex, privatizing DARPA modifications to nature and machinery for the private benefit of Elites.

The Power Plant Engineer near the Canadian Border immediately put the story in Anglo American counterpoise - “Oz was an abbreviation for ounce - the struggle between Rothschild Old Money Gold of the Old World and the new Silver of the newly minted American silver, oil, and railroad robber-barons. Peter Duke even exacted out the international compromise exchange ratio -16 to 1, the number of ounces in a pint.

Following the Yellow Brick Road is the Gold Standard, not unlike this generation’s choice between BitCoin vs FedNow and the eventual FedCoin.

The title if Peter’s upcoming book is “Reframing Reality” based on the principle that a photographer has the ability to draw back to get the big picture, enabling the consumer of news to extract themselves from madding Hegealian crowds of counter opposed mobs. So I offered the title of the “summary book”, a summary book about tge big, giant, thirty chapter book - “Reframing Oz?”.

Never has more research and footnoting been done for a BildungsWoman. This substack is just a brief glimpse of things to come from Peter. But I know the chapter of the Wizard and all the CIA, Allen Dulles, Henry Luce “Big Wurlitzer” mouthpieces is a book in itself

However it turns out, I know Peter will be pulling back the curtain on the Deep State.

NOTES -

Tara Starr and her husband did promotions of Scott Adams, when hub software that was used to create the animated flights between the Canadian BSL lab for coronavirus gain of function, along with Ebola gain of function at the Annapolis newsgathering Charrette.

Tara Starr does a regular women’s variety show with Carol from Oregon called “protecting the nest” with an Amber Connoor from Atlanta. As you can see here from our January 6, 2021 newsgathering Charrette on the Potomac, we very squarely placed the responsibility for the coronavirus live exercise with the US state department and it’s contractor key contractor, Blackwater.

Peter Duke turns the tables on George Webb and drops the news bomb that Allen Dulles grandson runs the Human Genome Project - Allen Dulles Jebsen.