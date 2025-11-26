Part 1 – Four Tweets and Four Steps From Death

I have been up since 2 AM watching European YouTubers who are trying to get to the bottom of the Candace Owens assassination plot with their Tuesday morning broadcasts, and I'm tripping over two golden retrievers I’m babysitting for a friend in trouble. My phone is already buzzing with panic about Candace Owens.

Over the weekend, she blasted out four separate tweets saying there’s a state-backed “hit contract” on her life, ordered out of Paris by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, routed through Canada, and handed off to a French military unit.

The mainstream press has already noticed her escalating clashes with French elites and her break with her old employers, so this isn’t just weekend drama from a small account.

Each tweet got more specific: not just “they’re after me,” but “the French foreign Legion Second Regiment has a contract on my head,” plus a dollar figure she says moved through banking channels to fund the job.

To her followers, that sounds like a Tom Clancy plot; to me, it sounds like metadata that has to be tested, not just retweeted. Big-platform commentators like Owens live in a world where lawsuits and security details are normal, but formal accusations that a NATO-aligned government is funding a hit on an American citizen cross a line into geopolitical crisis territory. World Economic Forum

What rattled me wasn’t just Candace’s fear; it was the silence that answered her. She says she got nothing from the people she’s supposed to be in the foxhole with—no public concern from Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, J.D. Vance, Kash Patel, Joe Kent, or the rest of the “America First” roster who flew in for Charlie Kirk’s funeral but seem less eager to prevent the next one.

I decided if the big names weren’t going to form a war room, we would: a Zoom-based studio in Michigan tied into researchers worldwide, 7/24, to watch flight logs, military exercises, and money movements that might confirm—or complicate—her story. Reuters+1

Part 2 – Who’s on Second? Legionnaires vs. Nukes and Bios

Candace’s version pins the threat on the famed French Foreign Legion—specifically the 2nd Foreign Infantry Regiment, the unit that’s been training with U.S. Marines in desert warfare and urban combat, including joint exercises in California.

On paper, that’s a scary crew: battle-hardened volunteers from across Europe and beyond, the kind of people you’d expect to see in Libya, the Sahel, or Ukraine, not walking around Camp Pendleton. facebook.com+1

But here’s where my metadata diverges from her narrative. The unit that matters for an assassination plot tied to nuclear and biological facilities isn’t a foreign mercenary regiment; it’s what I call the “French Second” in the regular armed forces—the formation that carries NATO-level clearances to guard nuclear weapons and sensitive infrastructure.

https://www.marines.mil/Photos/igphoto/2000718114/

Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is a strategic missile hub where aging Minuteman III ICBMs are being replaced by the new LGM-35A Sentinel system, a once-in-60-years change-out that draws in specialized U.S. and allied personnel with the highest clearances. Interesting Engineering+1

You don’t just land a foreign mercenary plane on a base full of live ICBMs in the middle of a modernization program; even in joint drills, access is tightly controlled. Strategic Command’s recurring “Global Thunder” exercises rehearse nuclear command and control with carefully vetted allied officers, not random Legionnaires of fortune.

When Candace tells us the hit team flew on aircraft that stopped at Minot and later appeared in Utah, that reads to me like the signature of a NATO nuclear-security liaison unit—the sort of people who can move in and out of missile wings and bio-security sites under color of legitimate duty. Wikipedia+1

Part 3 – From Plantagenets to Rothschilds: The Old Money Through-Line

To explain why I fixate on the “French Second” rather than the Legion, I go back further than Twitter. The French state unit I’m talking about has deep historical roots tying Paris, London, and the old Plantagenet line together—symbolic, sure, but symbolism matters in the world of intelligence.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2nd_Dragoon_Regiment_%28France%29

France and Britain have shared nuclear and security cooperation for decades, and both sit at the core of NATO’s nuclear sharing architecture and Europe’s missile defense debates. Wikipedia+1.

These discussions never seem to be far away from the Bank of International Settlements, where I loitered for a time with my bad French and worse German, trying to interview the bankers who reform the world after wars.

Behind that cooperation, critics see the long shadow of the Rothschild banking houses—family firms that helped finance European wars and postwar reconstruction, and later became bywords for “bankers’ wars” in populist rhetoric.

The Bank for International Settlements in Basel and related institutions handled intergovernmental settlements after both world wars and continue to playa central role in global finance.

When you look at who benefits from twenty-year proxy wars and endless reconstruction, it’s not crazy to talk about bonds, loans, and concessions—in other words, the people who write the checks, not just the ones who carry the rifles. Riksbank+1

Today that pattern runs straight through Ukraine. European leaders have hosted repeated summits promising long-term security guarantees and rebuilding packages for Kyiv, while companies line up for contracts in energy, infrastructure, and defense.

Whether you frame it as support for a besieged democracy or a new market for LNG terminals, arms, and reconstruction projects, the same capitals—Paris, London, Washington—are always at the table. Macron and Zelensky keep producing those awkward, meme-able photo ops every time another tranche of money or weapons is announced. Reuters+1

Part 4 – Candace’s Intel Chain and the Sherman Oaks Twist

Candace isn’t making this up out of thin air; she has an intelligence chain. I think a key node is Melissa Strzait (often rendered “Strait”), a former Israel Defense Forces soldier associated with PragerU in Sherman Oaks, California, where Candace worked during her Daily Wire era. PragerU and related outlets are plugged into a network of ex-military, ex-intel, and pro-Israel security analysts who track threats to Western media figures and politicians.

If Melissa is telling Candace, “The French Foreign Legion’s 2nd Regiment has a million-and-a-half-dollar contract on you,” that doesn’t mean Melissa is lying. It might mean she’s being fed a partial truth—a useful decoy that points at the Rothschild-linked mercenary tradition without revealing the nuclear-bio loophole.

If you want a target focused on the jawline of Brigitte Macron or the gender rumors around the French First Lady, you’re pulling her eye off the ball, away from missile bases, biolabs, and treaty-protected special forces movements. World Economic Forum+1

My goal isn’t to undermine Candace’s fear but to sharpen it. Yes, there may have been money routed through French and Canadian channels; yes, ex-IDF contacts may be tracking chatter about a contract. But if the planes tied to that threat are landing at Minot and Hill Air Force Base rather than some anonymous French training area, the story shifts from “rogue Legionnaires” to “people with NATO clearances and a license to kill near nuclear and biological stockpiles.” That’s a very different problem set, and one the usual pundit class isn’t eager to talk about. Interesting Engineering+1

Part 5 – Myrotvorets, Azov, and the European Kill-List Culture

One of our viewers dropped a name in the chat that pulls a lot of this together: Myrotvorets, the Ukrainian “Peacemaker” website. Since 2014 it has published dossiers on what it calls enemies or “collaborators,” including journalists, politicians, and public critics of Kyiv—and it’s been condemned by the UN and human-rights groups for effectively functioning as a kill list. Wikipedia

The Azov movement, whose origins in far-right street militias and later formal integration into Ukraine’s National Guard have been widely reported, sits on the edge of that ecosystem. Western media has documented Azov’s far-right roots and later attempts at rebranding for NATO audiences, even as its fighters are deployed and trained with Western assistance. Whatever you think of them, they represent the kind of hybrid political-military structure that blurs the line between state, paramilitary, and private contractor. Reuters+1

Our German colleagues have tracked a series of suspicious deaths of Kyiv critics in Europe—murders and “suicides” that never quite make front-page news in the United States but fit the pattern of targeted intimidation. When you mix that culture with NATO training missions, encrypted comms, and diaspora networks, the idea that an outspoken American commentator might land on a target list stops being purely speculative and becomes an analytical question: which network, under which cover, with what clearances? Reuters+1

Part 6 – Charlie Kirk, ROTC Cinematography, and the Utah Link

That brings us to Charlie Kirk, whose murder I see as the first episode in the same season Candace now finds herself in. Publicly, Kirk is known as the founder of Turning Point USA and a key figure in pro-Trump youth politics; his death would naturally draw national attention and elaborate funerals. But behind the spectacle, you have a convergence of ROTC units, foreign aircraft, and curious flight patterns into Utah and North Dakota in the days leading up to his killing. Reuters+1

I’m particularly focused on ROTC “cinematography”—the fact that the only viral footage we’re allowed to see is a carefully framed clip of a young man running off a roof, with none of the prep work you’d expect in a real lone-gunman scenario. We don’t see the rifle being assembled, smuggled, or positioned; we don’t see the firing sequence; we don’t see the breakdown and concealment. A film editor would call that “cutting for story,” not evidence, and in this case the story seems tailored to erase any trace of military coordination or prior training. Wikipedia+1

At the same time, the National Nuclear Security and Air Force communities are in their most vulnerable moment in decades, as Minuteman III sites at places like Minot transition toward Sentinel and related modernization programs. That vulnerability justifies the presence of elite security elements, some foreign, moving in and out of U.S. missile and air bases under tight secrecy. My allegation is simple: the same permission structure that lets those teams guard warheads could be abused to move assassination assets, who then piggyback on ROTC structures on campus to stage and film a politically useful shooting. Interesting Engineering+1

Part 7 – Geneva, Davos, and the Reconstruction Piggy Bank

While the “cool kids” of globalism take selfies in Davos, my instinct has always been to follow the money to Geneva and Basel. Geneva hosts key UN agencies and sits a train ride from the World Economic Forum’s annual jamboree, but it’s Basel that houses the BIS, historically the clearinghouse for settlement of inter-governmental debts and post-war adjustments. When you grasp that, the Ukraine war starts to look like another chapter in a long series where war destroys assets and reconstruction finance quietly picks them up. Riksbank+1

In recent years, governments and banks have floated Ukraine reconstruction figures in the hundreds of billions of dollars, even as fighting continues and front lines shift. Donor conferences in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK court corporations and sovereign wealth funds to underwrite contracts in energy, transport, and digital infrastructure, promising them future access to gas fields, transit routes, and Black Sea ports. The headlines call it solidarity; the fine print reads like a private-equity prospectus. Reuters+1

Macron and Zelensky, meanwhile, keep meeting, hugging, and posing for photographs that tell one story to voters—brave resistance—and another to bankers: France will be at the front of the line when it comes to reconstruction concessions, LNG terminals, and arms manufacturing. Add British and American political leaders talking about a “coalition of the willing” for long-term security guarantees, and you see how military deployments, missile modernizations, and special-forces shuttles all slot into a twenty-year revenue model. Wikipedia+1

Part 8 – DTRA, Fort Belvoir, and the False-Flag Playbook

If you want to know how bio-nuclear loopholes get used domestically, you have to study the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the live-exercise culture that grew after 9/11. Fort Belvoir in Virginia has hosted a long chain of biological and pandemic simulations, some of which, like the “coronavirus”-branded events, eerily anticipated later headlines. These exercises often blur into real-world deployments of countermeasures, contracts, and surveillance infrastructure in ways that aren’t always clear to the public. World Economic Forum+1

The pattern was visible in the early COVID years: DARPA-funded research, dual-use virology, vaccines rushed under emergency powers, and a huge role for private contractors in logistics and data. Investigative reporting and official timelines have documented how U.S. agencies and partners supported risky research collaborations, including with labs in Wuhan, before the virus emerged and forced global lockdowns. You don’t have to buy any particular lab-leak theory to see the revolving door between security planners, pharma companies, and supranational forums that set pandemic policy. World Economic Forum+1

Now map that mindset back onto nuclear modernization. Replacing Minuteman III with Sentinel is a hundred-billion-dollar program, with contracts for everything from missile bodies and guidance systems to hardened trucks and digital command systems.

During that change-out, warheads and components are physically moved, stored, and guarded—a perfect opportunity, if you’re malign enough, to “lose” a guidance package here or a triggering assembly there and eventually see it pop up in a different theater, whether that’s Ukraine or the Middle East. That’s why I keep harping on clearances: the people who can move with nukes and bios under color of law also have the best cover for covert action. Interesting Engineering+1

Part 9 – Hive Minds, Young Men, and Why I’m Still Talking

People ask why anyone would bother trying to kill me when there are bigger, younger voices like Charlie and Candace. My honest answer: I’m probably not worth the expense at this point. Once you cross a certain birthday, you’re less of a long-term problem for the reconstruction crowd. That doesn’t mean they won’t use slower weapons—cancers, strange infections, or what I jokingly call the “Legionnaires plus radiation” combo—but the real priority will be silencing figures who could shape forty years of opinion, not ten. Wikipedia+1

The kids I worry about are the twenty-somethings Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about: college-educated, drowning in debt, stuck at home, and watching entry-level jobs evaporate under the weight of AI and visa-imported competition.

Mainstream coverage of falling youth home-ownership and rising underemployment is real, even if the causes are disputed. If you want to demoralize a country, creating a permanent class of sidelined young men is a very effective way to do it. Reuters+1

That’s why I keep pitching the “hive mind” idea: groups of researchers, armed with public data, AI tools, and old-fashioned curiosity, working together to track planes, contracts, and war-games instead of doom-scrolling.

We’ve already seen collaborative OSINT change the narrative on things like Russian troop movements and war crimes, simply by having citizens comb through satellite images and TikTok videos. I want that same method pointed at Hill Air Force Base, Minot, French exercises, and the metadata surrounding Candace’s threat claims—not to feed panic, but to give her, and everyone else, a clearer picture of what we’re really facing. Interesting Engineering+1

Part 10 – Candace’s Choice and the Nuclear-Bio Loophole

So where does that leave Candace Owens on this particular Monday? In my view, still very much a target, and still safer in the United States than anywhere else. For all its flaws, the U.S. legal and media environment offers her more visibility and more potential allies than trying to hide out in some foreign jurisdiction where the same banks and security services she’s angry at have deeper roots. When even her critics in mainstream outlets treat her as a politically significant figure worth covering, that visibility is a form of armor.

I don’t dismiss the possibility that French Foreign Legion veterans, Ukrainian veterans, or assorted mercenaries might be in the mix; they often are. But I keep returning to the clearances problem: the only people who can land at Minot, Hill, or other nuclear-sensitive locations without setting off alarms are those embedded in NATO-sanctioned nuclear and bio-security structures, which I shorthand as the “French Second” and their equivalents. If Candace is being pointed at the wrong “second,” that misdirection could get her looking at the wrong airports, wrong drills, and wrong uniforms while the real shooters operate under diplomatic or military immunity. Wikipedia+1

In the end, this ten-part meditation isn’t about proving a courtroom case; it’s about mapping a risk. The record shows NATO nuclear exercises, French and U.S. cooperation, controversial Ukrainian kill lists, reconstruction conferences in Geneva and beyond, and a media-political ecosystem that rarely follows the money all the way back to Basel.

Into that landscape step Charlie Kirk, now dead, and Candace Owens, very much alive and loudly naming names. My allegation is that the true danger to her doesn’t come from memes about a First Lady’s jawline, but from a quiet, institutionalized nuclear-bio loophole that has already been used for covert action abroad—and may now be turning inward. Wikipedia+2Riksbank+2