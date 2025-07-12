Part 1 – Setting the Stage: Why We’re Back in North Idaho

Folks, fire up a black coffee and tighten that wind-breaker, because what looks like a couple of “isolated incidents” in Coeur d’Alene is beginning to read like a Xerox of FBI playbooks past. Two battalion fire-chiefs bleed out on Canfield Mountain, a kindergarten-teacher turns up shot in the head east of Fourth-of-July Pass, and a twenty-something kid described as “troubled” plunges from the I-90 bridge—all inside the same 36-hour window.

The sheriff tells the nightly news it’s happenstance. I smell choreography. So I invited Agent X—metadata savant with deep engineering chops—and Data-Dave, a micro-triangulation hound—to sift signal from cover story.

What follows is the chronology we built, the technical bread-crumbs we trailed, and the conclusion we can’t un-see: the suppressed killings of Sarena Harrison (the teacher) and the bridge jumper are the Rosetta Stone for who really executed Chiefs Harwood and Morrison.

We the Canfield Fire Massacre an object lesson for bringing Ukrainian War killer drone technology to US Law Enforcement?

Part 2 – Moscow-Idaho Redux: The Knife, the Phone, and a Wheel-Man Named Kohberger

Agent X cracks open court dockets and ring-cam audio on the Idaho-Four college murders. Two victims’ mothers, sealed as confidential informants, surrendered a fentanyl pipeline that put 23 Aryan Knights movers in cuffs.

Two weeks later, the daughters are butchered. Forensics scream “state-grade”—a nine-minute, four-body neutralization employing gun racking for fear and knife work for silence. Kohberger’s microtriangulation places him very close to the murder scene, but not at the murder location. That murder spree had to be done by a Special Forces operator.

Yet the sole DNA link is a flake from the painted side of a brass-sheath grip—touch-DNA on brass, which copper ordinarily annihilates.

Enter the Hyundai-Elantra geofence: a claim that cell-tower meta pinned Bryan Kohberger curbside. But Sy Ray, the dean of micro-triangulation, places that same handset blocks away. Close, but no cigar for Kohberger as knifeman, but certainly yes, for the wheelman.

My read: Kohberger was a wheel-man, not the blade-hand. Which means the real operator, alive and well, still needed an exfil corridor.

Part 3 – Canfield Mountain: A Four-Hour Stand-Down in Sniper Country

Fast-forward to June 16. Two battalion chiefs call in a brush fire and a white van blocking access. At 14:00 rifle cracks—not shotgun booms—drop them on the gravel. Dispatch logs tally intermittent automatic fire until 16:30, yet when I reach the high-school LZ, the county’s $7 million sniper-copter sits wheels-down, rotors silent, three scoped rifles still bagged.

Ground officers admit “multiple shooters” (up to four) and order every responding team to stage down. Translation: somebody bought the shooters four extra hours—enough to bleed out two chiefs and slip a hitter off the south ridge.

Part 4 – The Patsy Play: Brony-Boy, a Shotgun, and a Timed 3:16 p.m. Phone Ping

At 15:16 a dormant cell registered to Wess Roley (“Brony Boy,” pink My-Little-Pony tee, online e-feminization lure) bursts to life after a month offline—exactly when the riflemen cease. Rowley is found minutes later, shotgun across lap, dead. No buckshot patterns on fire chiefs though, no wadding, no spent shells. Roley’s body screams planted patsy. His late-day ping—visible to every tower in Kootenai County—functions like a flare: time to roll Phase Two.

Part 5 – Fourth-of-July Pass: The Kindergarten-Teacher Who Wasn’t Supposed to Drive

Cue Sarena Harrison. Saturday evening she leaves a family barbecue—phone left charging, dessert as her alibi—then surfaces on marina CCTV chatting with an “older man” beside a boat at Spirit Lake. By sunrise she’s in her GM Acadia, headed east over Fourth-of-July Pass, exactly when police cordon that highway for “active sniper.”

Body-cams and ALPR (automatic license plate reader) footage? Sheriff’s office stonewalls my FOIA within hours. Monday, Sarena’s found slumped at Wallace turnout, single .223 round behind the ear. No public plea, no Amber-style alert. Why? Because she wasn’t a missing person; she was get-away driver—and dead drivers don’t give composite sketches.

Part 6 – Bridge Jumper: Manufactured Distraction or Second Witness?

Same afternoon, a twenty-year-old man—a student Harrison had counseled for suicidal ideation—is reported arguing on the I-90 span. Witness hears “Sorry, you are a troubled teen” (we reconstructed from leaked dash-cam audio), then the boy goes over the rail.

No cell, no wallet. Drops exactly beneath the vantage of any thermal drone that might be loitering above Canfield. Ask a stage magician: best way to hide a queen is toss a joker off the table. Media dutifully pivots to “mental-health tragedy,” freeing law enforcement to padlock attention on the bridge while the real shooter finishes step-two of his exit.

Part 7 – Meet Travis Decker: Spec-Ops CV, Aryan-Knight Enforcer, Ghost on a Raft

Data-Dave back-solved local 911 heat-maps: the only high-value violent fugitive already mapped in agency databases within 30 miles is Travis Decker—former 18-Bravo, two tours, quietly cashiered, since rumored muscle for meth transit between Cranbrook and Kootenai.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force—parked at the 15th-Street command post by 14:00—tells me Decker was primary “probable,” yet the sheriff never mentions his name at the 16:30 presser. Why? Because by 16:30 Decker is probably in Harrison’s GM Acadia, back-seat or trunk, inbound to Wallace. By dark he’s flattened the “Halliburton” decal on his support pickup, spray-painted AL RUSHAID, and staged a drift raft on the Coeur d’Alene River bound for the Canadian line.

Part 8 – The Forensic Vacuum: Where Dash-Cams, Helmet-Cams and Dogs Went Silent

Let’s tick assets not employed:

FLIR-equipped sniper-copter (grounded) Black-Hawk cash-Patel promised from Fairchild AFB (never wheels-up) K9 bark-locators trained for uphill sniper detection (leashed entire incident) Flash-bang + CS canisters (unused despite SOP for pinned rescue)

If you’re orchestrating an extractor’s corridor, step-one is to tie the hands of every responder above corporal. The four-hour lull did precisely that. My FOIA for body-cams, radio keys, X-25 tactical chat—is day-twenty-one and counting in “review.” That, friends, is bureaucrat-speak for “we’re burying the hard drives.”

Part 9 – Agent X’s Metadata Ledger: The Convergence Map

Agent X cross-stacked three data sets:

Hyundai Elantra ECU telematics (exact ping—purchased from OEM)

Valnet ALPR captures on I-90 and US-95 between 14:00–18:00

Apple mesh BLE pulls geofenced around Atlas Elementary and Spirit Lake marina

Overlay reveals one convoy vector: Canfield upper lot → Fourth-of-July Pass at 15:12 → Wallace turnout 15:45 → Canada by 19:30. Match that to citizen-journalist drone footage: dark pickup, plate ends 7H2, “AL RUSHAID” scrawled over Halliburton stencil. The truck, which appears on the Spirit Lake marina camera on the previous Saturday, will also be of interest, as it is the one Sarena met at the boat launch.

Part 10 – Why the Suppressed Two Matter and What Happens Next

Harwood and Morrison were high-integrity chiefs sharing expertise with Battallion 3 rostering software— and possibly experimenting with FireID, an open-source alternative to Palantir Gotham for rural fire/police fusion. Killing them neuters that pilot. But pinning the kills on Brony-Boy and calling the rest “unrelated tragedies” keeps Palantir’s sheriff-map chart unchallenged and the Aryan-Knight fentanyl highway humming. Which deaths threaten the cover? Not the chiefs—those made national news. It’s Harrison and the bridge jumper: the woman who unwittingly chauffeured the hitter through the checkpoint and the kid whose tumble drew every cruiser off the mountain. Solve their murders and you unmask the state-grade architect who framed a shotgun Patsy, ghosted under infrared, and rafted north under a crossed-out Halliburton logo.

So we push, subpoena, FOIA, photograph, and hex-dump until Kootenai County coughs up every last timestamp. Because until Sarena Harrison and a nameless kid get justice, no fire chief’s badge in this valley is safe. And that’s your dispatch from the cradle of synthetic chaos. Stay loud, stay curious, and keep burning shoe-leather.

Here is a summary of Data Dave’s more measured evaluation. Not direct quotes, but a general summary.

Part 1 – Ground Rules and Method

Data Dave does not deal in certainties—only in probabilities buttressed by metadata, physical traces, and the consistency (or lack thereof) of official narratives. Every conclusion you will read below is offered with at least one plausible counter-explanation. Dave encourages the reader to treat both primary and alternative scenarios as live hypotheses until contradicted by hard evidence (court-released affidavits, authenticated body-cam files, chain-of-custody lab work, etc.).

Part 2 – Timeline Skeleton

November 2022 - Possible knifeman connection to Aryan Knights enforcer, Kohberger is the wheelman | Four Idaho college students slain in Moscow (85 miles south of Coeur d’Alene) in what legacy media calls the “Idaho Four” case. Saturday, June 28, 2PM

Kindergarten teacher Sarena Harrison leaves a family barbecue in Hayden Lake, phone left charging on the kitchen counter. (needs verification). Sunday, June 29th 14:00 | Possible Aryan Knights Enforcer Gunfire reported at upper parking lot, Canfield Mountain Recreation Area. Two Coeur d’Alene Battalion Chiefs (Harwood & Morrison) struck. Possibly Travis Decker.

15:16 | A dormant cell phone registered to Wess Roley (“Brony Boy”) suddenly reconnects to the network.

16:30 | Sheriff press conference: “multiple shooters, two, three, or four,” public told to shelter. 17:05–17:20 | Life-Flight launches; chiefs declared deceased, third firefighter (Tysdal) critical, life-flight to Sacred Heart Spokane. Saturday, June 29, 23:00 Hours

Twenty-something male (name withheld by press) retrieved from base of I-90 bridge. Initial statement: “suspected suicide.” Sunday, June 30th, early a.m.

Harrison’s GM Acadia discovered at Couer d’Alene River Exit (east side of Fourth-of-July Pass). Harrison found dead, single gunshot head wound.

Alternative reading:

The four Moscow murders (2022) and the four Coeur d’Alene deaths (2025) may be unconnected incidents sharing superficial geography and the same drug cartel enforcer killer. Possibly Travis Decker.

The chronology—especially the overlapping Sunday window—could be coincidental, though statistical clustering should be checked against regional baseline homicide data.

Part 3 – Weapon Signatures

Canfield gunfire : Witness audio contains crisp “crack-crack” micro-echo consistent with 5.56 mm or 7.62 mm center-fire semi-auto—less plausible for a pump shotgun.

Roley’s body : Found with 12-gauge shotgun; so far no public ballistic match to chiefs’ wounds.

Harrison, Harwood : Autopsy leak (unconfirmed) mentions .223/5.56 projectile, base-forward, no exit.

Alternative explanation : Multiple shooters could include a shotgun user whose slugs never contacted the chiefs. Audio may mislead; bolt-action rifles can mimic semi-auto tempo in the hands of a practiced marksman. Very doubtful, however, given the rapid staccato of shots. Harrison’s projectile caliber is unverified; media leaks are notoriously fragile before courtroom exhibits.



Part 4 – Metadata Threads

Phone-based

Roley’s 3:16 p.m. reactivation towers roughly 1,500 m from the upper lot. If that phone had been taped to a treetop (not impossible on a hiking trail), cell-site “range rings” would place the user where no visual witness could confirm presence.

No public ping data yet for Harrison between Hayden and Wallace. If her GM Acadia’s Starlink or Harmon-Embedded SIM were active, a simple subpoena could chart the drive.

Vehicle-based

White Hyundai Elantra ECU telemetry allegedly pulled by ret. FBI contractor “Mr B.” Hyundai lawyers have not confirmed. Remember: VIN-tied telematics exist but require OEM cooperation; defense can subpoena access logs.

ALPR hits on Wallace I-90 on-Ramp? Plate fragment? DMV search pending?

Counter-probability

OEM telematics sometimes cache only fault codes, not GPS. The “full-location upload” feature differs among model years; independent lab verification would be needed.

Mesh-BLE Apple logs (FindMy) often conflate nearby devices within 10–30 ft; without MAC-address handshake, collisions occur.

Part 5 – Mothers, Informants, Motive?

Two Idaho-Four victims’ mothers had felony meth indictments dropped after they testified (sealed) in an Aryan Knights distribution case. Revenge premise fits: mothers protected, daughters vulnerable.

Alternative view:

Prosecutors often dismiss charges for first-time non-violent offenders after rehab; correlation ≠ causation.

Aryan Knights may be branding used by several uncoordinated labs; retaliation models vary significantly between cell structures.

Part 6 – The Distraction Hypothesis

George Webb posits Roley’s body and the I-90 jumper served as “flash-bangs”: events dramatic enough to freeze police resources while an operative (possibly Travis Decker) exfiltrated.

Strengths

Bridge jumper timed inside stand-off window. Roley ping aligns with first lull in gunfire. Four-hour delay to med-evac chiefs suggests tactical hold back.

Weaknesses

Requires unified command complicity (county + state + US Marshal). Occam’s Razor warns us large conspiracies are brittle. Rowley may simply have panicked: fired shotgun twice, wounded self, phone auto-pings when emergency-mode toggled. Bridge-jumper could indeed be genuine suicide; seasonal spikes for 18-30 yr males near finals/outdoor season are well-documented.

Part 7 – A Sharpshooter Named Decker

Profile assembled from public arrest sheet (2019 assault), Army FOIA (18B, 5th SFG training, discharge “other-than-honorable”), and local rumor: Decker moonlights as security on Spirit Lake houseboats?

The probability he is “a sniper at Canfield”

For :

• Skill set matches rapid lethal engagement.

• Previous booking photo aligns with witness sketch (tall male in ghillie).

• U.S. Marshals staging at 15th-Street suggests a pre-existing fugitive alert.

Against:

• No DNA yet published linking Decker to shell casings.

• Spirit Lake residents report he was sighted on dock afternoon before shootings chatting with marina staff—corroboration pending CCTV pull?

• State line is porous; Canadian CBSA has logged no “Travis Decker” crossing. Admittedly, alias or river raft escape circumvent port-of-entry.

Part 8 – The Kindergarten Link

Sarena Harrison (32) specialized in K-3 reading intervention; church volunteer for “adolescent self-worth” nights. The I-90 victim (male, 20s) attended her small-group sessions?

Retaliation narrative

Student threatened self-harm; Harrison drives to Spirit Lake to counsel him? Decker commandeers car; uses Harrison to pass Fourth-of-July blockade. Eliminates the witness.

Alternate assistance narrative

Harrison voluntarily smuggled Decker believing him “falsely hunted.” Realizes severity, resists, is shot. (Motive less clean but fits altruistic profile.)

Suicide narrative

Harrison depressed; no gunshot-residue confirmed yet; single entry/absence of defensive wounds argued either way.

Part 9 – Forensics the Public Hasn’t Seen

Chief Autopsies – Trajectories, bullet type, depth of cavity, gunshot-residue on uniforms would identify shooter count and elevation. Roley Shotgun Shells – Were any spent shells matching gauge and brand recovered? If none, Rowley’s placement grows dubious. GM Acadia Swabs – Passenger door DNA would settle Decker-in-car question fast. Canfield Drag Marks – Blood pool geometry under each chief indicates whether they were moved post-impact (some witnesses allege repositioning).

Part 10 – What a “Prudent Skeptic” Watches Next

Legal choke-points

FOIA clock : Kootenai has 20 business days to deny, 30 to partial-release. Litigation rips open files by mid-autumn.

Grand-jury subpoenas for Harrison’s Starlink, Elantra telematics, ALPR chain-of-custody—easy to quash if labeled “ongoing investigation”; watch docket.

Technical tells

If Decker’s driver-license hash appears in CBSA national-lookout bulletins, cross-border agencies took Webb’s thesis seriously.

Drone-shot thermal stills leak? That would confirm overhead ISR in play and would time-stamp shooter heat signature.

Societal metric

Fire-chief funerals drew hundreds; Harrison’s memorial quiet. If regional legislators publicly adopt “Sarena’s Law” (e.g., emergency GPS for teachers), that indicates acknowledgement—even if implicit—she was collateral, not suicide.

Glossary

Agent X – A pseudonymous guest on George Webb’s livestreams, he claims a heavy engineering résumé and a knack for scraping court dockets, GIS layers, and metadata. He feeds Webb raw time stamps, OEM telematics and cell-tower logs to build alternate timelines. Though his identity is concealed, listeners treat him as the show’s in-house technical sleuth.

AL RUSHAID – A Saudi industrial conglomerate better known for drilling contracts and joint ventures with Halliburton. In Webb’s narrative, Halliburton partner Al-Rushaid’s metadata is as evident as a crudely spray-painted over an old Halliburton truck logo to disguise the getaway vehicle. The use of a kindergarten teacher’s car with no traffic violations for the getaway vehicle is a clue that the shooter’s support crew knows how to dodge U.S. automatic-plate databases.

Apple mesh-BLE (FindMy mesh) – Apple’s background Bluetooth-Low-Energy network that crowdsources pings from every nearby iPhone, iPad or AirTag. It silently records a device’s last-seen location whenever another Apple product passes within about 30 feet. Agent X mines the mesh hit-list to trace Harrison’s SUV and the Halliburton/AL RUSHAID pickup without needing cell-tower warrants.

Aryan Knights – A Pacific-Northwest prison gang that graduated into a fentanyl-distribution cartel stretching from Washington to Arizona. Twenty-plus members were indicted in 2023 after two confidential informants—mothers of Idaho-Four victims—testified under seal. Webb treats the gang as client muscle for a larger state-sponsored drug route.

Battalion Chiefs Harwood and Morrison – Respected senior officers with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department who answered a June brush-fire call on Canfield Mountain. Both were felled by rifle rounds and bled out when rescue crews were ordered to stage back. Webb says silencing them also killed their open-source “FireID” data-fusion pilot that threatened Palantir sales.

Bryan Kohberger – A Washington-State-University criminology PhD candidate arrested for the 2022 Idaho-Four stabbings. Prosecutors cite a single brass-sheath DNA flake and Hyundai-Elantra telemetry; Sy Ray’s cell-site math puts his phone blocks away from the knife scene. George Webb casts him as an unwitting wheel-man who ferried the true assassin.

Canfield Mountain – A wooded recreation ridge just northeast of downtown Coeur d’Alene. Its upper parking lot became the sniper kill-zone where two fire chiefs died and a “Brony-Boy” patsy was found. The mountain’s south slope allegedly provided the hidden egress route for Travis Decker.

Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) – Picturesque resort city on Lake Coeur d’Alene and seat of Kootenai County. In Webb’s telling it is the new “cradle of corruption,” replaying old Ruby-Ridge-style FBI theatrics. Every major 2025 incident—sniper killings, press conferences, barricades—unfolds within its metro footprint.

Data-Dave – Webb’s second analyst, prized for three-sigma caution and Monte-Carlo habit. Dave double-checks GPS logs, alternative time windows and statistical baselines before leaning into any conclusion. His “prudent skeptic” voice provides the show’s counterweight to pure conjecture.

FireID – A shoestring, open-source fusion tool under evaluation by Chiefs Harwood and Morrison for rural fire-police coordination. It threatened to upstage Palantir’s costly Gotham Sheriff-Map module. Webb argues the chiefs’ deaths conveniently halted FireID’s pilot rollout.

Fourth-of-July Pass – The I-90 summit east of Coeur d’Alene that state troopers ring-fenced during the June shootings. Webb alleges Sarena Harrison unknowingly smuggled the real shooter through this checkpoint. ALPR cameras and body-cam videos from the pass remain under sheriff’s seal.

George Webb – Self-styled investigative reporter who livestreams road trips, FOIA fights, and on-scene commentary. He stitches disparate crimes into long arcs about covert Pentagon or FBI operations. His Task Force Orange Journal posts supply the narrative backbone for the Idaho synthesis.

Halliburton – Some of Webb’s researchers claim a multinational oil-field-services giant whose branding appears on an F-250 pickup spotted at Spirit Lake marina, where missing Sarena Harrison was last seen alive. Webb’s researchers claim the logo was later spray-blotted and over-painted “AL RUSHAID,” hinting at an exfiltration shell game. The company itself is not implicated—its decal serves as misdirection.

Hyundai Elantra – White compact sedan tied to Kohberger by police bulletins and ECU uploads. OEM telematics reportedly place it curbside near the Idaho-Four house; skeptics question chain-of-custody. Agent X folds the Elantra’s latitude-longitudes into his mapping of a bigger convoy.

Idaho Four – Media label for the four University-of-Idaho students stabbed in November 2022. The case supplies Webb’s template for a Special-Forces blade job masked by an amateur patsy. Its unresolved mysteries spill into the 2025 narrative as precedent and motive.

I-90 bridge – Freeway span just outside Coeur d’Alene where a twenty-something man leaped—or was shoved—to his death. The fall occurred within the same four-hour sniper window, drawing patrol cars off Canfield. Webb brands the incident a tactical distraction to cloak the assassin’s escape.

Kootenai County sniper-copter – A $7 million FLIR-equipped helicopter bought for rural SWAT overwatch. On shooting day, the bird stayed parked, rotors cold, despite live rifle fire. Webb cites that stand-down as proof that responders were ordered not to intervene.

Moscow, Idaho – College town eighty-five miles south of Coeur d’Alene and scene of the 2022 dorm-house massacre. Webb connects Moscow and Coeur d’Alene through a shared cartel enforcer and parallel FBI “playbooks.” It functions here as the southern bookend of a single violence corridor.

Palantir Gotham – Silicon-Valley data-fusion platform marketed to police as “find, fix, finish.” Webb says its vendors tacitly benefit when open-source rivals—and the chiefs who champion them—are removed. Gotham’s brand appears on fictional booth posters in Webb’s livestream art.

Sarena Harrison – Hayden-Lake kindergarten teacher, revered for literacy coaching and church youth counseling. After an unexplained drive over Fourth-of-July Pass she was found shot behind the ear near Wallace. Webb calls her the unwitting getaway driver whose death erases the shooter’s witness trail.

Spirit Lake marina – North-Idaho boat launch where CCTV captured Harrison chatting with a man beside a Halliburton-logo pickup. Webb maps this meeting as the hand-off point between assassin and chauffeur. Some researchers later claim footage of the same pickup shows the “AL RUSHAID” paint-over.

Sy Ray – National authority on cell-site forensics and founder of ZetX. His affidavit-level analyses have freed or convicted suspects in marquee cases from Delphi to Jersey City. Here he contests prosecution pings that try to place Kohberger directly at the Moscow crime house.

Task Force Orange Journal – Webb’s subscription Substack named after the Army’s secret signals-intelligence unit. It hosts long-form “field cables,” road-maps, drone stills and FOIA PDFs. The Idaho series runs as a multi-part investigation for paid readers.

Travis Decker – Former 5th-Special-Forces-Group weapons sergeant discharged OTH in 2018 and rumored Aryan-Knight enforcer. Webb fingers him as the real rifleman who bled the chiefs, then rafted north for a river border-crossing. U.S. Marshal staging feeds the suspicion he was already a wanted fugitive.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force – Federal man-hunter unit that deploys alongside local SWAT to grab violent parole jumpers. Their armored SUVs were photographed at Coeur d’Alene’s 15th-Street high-school lot minutes after the first shots. Presence implies Decker—or someone of similar profile—was on a preexisting capture list.

Valnet ALPR – Cloud-based automatic-license-plate-reader network leasing roadside cameras to municipalities. Agent X subpoenas its June snapshots on I-90 and US-95 to clock the Halliburton/AL-RUSHAID truck. Missing or withheld frames become a key “forensic vacuum” in Webb’s argument.