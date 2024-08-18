Two days after the Trump Assassination, Citizen Journalist Tyrone Sargent and I went to Clairton Sportmen’’s Club to report that Thomas Crooks had been a DHS-sponsored shooter there in a DHS shooting program over the past year.

Our initial suspicions were focused on Sheriff Tony Guy of Beaver County since he had such strong connections from 9/11 with then Vice President Dick Cheney and Secret Service Director Kimberley Cheatle.

I called Dick Cheney's justification for ordering the assassination of Donald Trump as a “threat to democracy” “The Cheney Sanction.”

I outlined that the “Cheney Sanction” would be a one-year DHS Tactical Training program to develop young snipers who could be scapegoated later as patsies for a Trump Assassination.

Over the succeeding weeks, we identified the DHS Tactical Training Pilot Program that Sheriff Tony Guy initiated with Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol as the DHS JTTF Representative running the shooting program at Clairton.

We also established Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Nicol, who was a frequent visitor to Clairton Sportsmen’s Club for DHS shooting exercises.

Beaver County Deputy Greg Nicol, you may remember, was the person who blamed the Secret Service for his security responsibility of the Assassin’s Roof on ABC national television.