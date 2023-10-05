Fouad L Co-Authors Papers With Pakistan BioAgents Author
Fouad L, the father, co-authors paper with Dengue Fever author.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/370975161_Analysis_of_the_daily_activities_of_dromedary_camel_Camelus_dromedaries_kept_under_farm_conditions_using_deep_learning_technology
Fouad L’s co-authorship with a famed Pakistani scientist, Shahar Bano Mizra, involved with bioagents in Pakistan and at MIT, has emerged.
I have written about COMSATS in Pakistan for over seven years as a from for advanced surveillance technology and bioagents in Pakistan for seven years.
COMSATS set up a technology conference every year that seemed to exfiltrate secrets from our National Laboratories with regard to nanotechnology and especially nanoparticles that mimicked human virus and vaccines.
I had traced a Pakistani spy ring in the US Congress to COMSATS with the NanoSET Conference. Jamal Awan was just one of the members of the Pakistani spy ring from COMSATS.
I called Jamal Awan in Pakistan from inside his house in Lorton, Virginia with my ex-cop research partner, Task Force, who had permission from the owners.
Many visitors from China and NorthKorea attended this NanoSET event, and it turned out to be a key passage of information to China. Dr Shaher Bano Mizra’s association with COMSATS certainly was a surprise to me, as was her association with Fouad L.
Dr. Shahar Bano Mizra of COMSTATS writes frequently from his MIT post about hemorrhagic fevers including Dengue Fever.
Fouad L has written several papers with Shahir Bano Mizra, showing a clear link between Fouad L and the Pakistani bioagents program. Dr. Mizra has also been involved in biodiversity studies in Pakistan for computational drug discovery. In other words, using AI to help discover drugs.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/281588611_Exploring_Natural_Products_from_the_Biodiversity_of_Pakistan_for_Computational_Drug_Discovery_Studies_Collection_Optimization_Design_and_Development_of_A_Chemical_Database_ChemDP
Certainly not looking forward to ever meeting artificial Camels or Dromedars created by genetic engineering with biased AI, Deep SH**, and ML in artificial wombs :(