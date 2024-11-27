This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for our great US and international researchers, who, in my estimation, deserve at least five Pulitzer Prizes. But we all know that the Fake News gives itself Pulitzers for stories like “Russia, Russia, Russia,” so that will never happen. Here is a rundown of just a few of the Pulitzers I believe our US and international journalists have earned over the years.

Pulitzer Prize One - Megatons To Megawatts

Our researchers tracked the 20,000 Russian missiles that were supposed to be sent to Piketon, Ohio after the Fall of the Soviet Union. We found that Transportation Logistics was taking the highly enriched uranium everywhere but Piketon, Ohio, with kickbacks to the DNC. The biggest recipient of the uranium trove from the Cold War - the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Pulitzer Prize Two - Exposed Russia, Russia, Russia As Deep State Infiltration

Our researchers exposed Carter Page as an operative in a Kazakstan Uranium bank with a Russian General named Igor Sechin of Rosatom. Rothschild Energy was the silent partner in the Kazak uranium deal, which I wrote about in the book entitled “Subsource Carter Page.” Exposed NATO spies inserted into the Trump 2016 with Joseph Schmitz, including George Papadopoulos and Sergei Millian. Exposed Mike Flynn as the key individual that triggered Muller's investigation with Blackberry texts to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Alex Copson.

Pulitzer Prize Three - Corona Live Exercise

Our researchers exposed the Corona Virus plandemic as a military “Live Exercise” confirmed by both the US Secretary of State and President Trump that day after the Potomac Group made the declaration in March 2020. This declaration included outing DARPA ADEPT as being planned for the American people in May 2019 with the Wellcome Trust bids and again in September 2019 with WHO bids. Our group also exposes the ten-year partnership with Ft. Belvoir DTRA and the Chinese Academy of Sciences with USAID PREDICT to develop aerosolized pathogens.

Pulitzer Prize Four - J6 PsyOp

Our researchers exposed Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats as Stanley McChrystal operatives one year before J6. We called out the Orange Hats throwing the Capitol Gates at 12:54 PM live while President Trump was a mile away still speaking, completely exonerating Trump. We also showed that Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats were responsible for breaking into the Capitol on the second floor of the Mezzanine, not the Trump supporters. We showed how the Joe Biggs and the Orange Hats lured Trump supporters into the Capitol.

Pulitzer Prize Five - Crooks DHS Encryption

Our researchers showed that the Department of Homeland Security paid for forty seven sniper lessons for Thomas Crooks in a Tactical Training program intend to recruit Community College students for mercenary sniper engagements overseas like Ukraine. We forced the USG to disclose that Crooks had three overseas encryption accounts with 700 messages sent over five years and three overseas encrypted crypto accounts. We identified the three NATO handlers as Matt Dimmick and two of his relatives from Pittsburgh, PA, station at NATO HQ and the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau, Germany.

There are numerous other examples of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism, but the substack limits the length of the email I can send you. The most important takeaway is that the key to our success in the new gathering charrette is that a half-dozen to a dozen Citizen Journalists get together eye-to-eye for one to two weeks to cross-reference, verify, and validate our findings.

(A few of the eighteen Citizen Journalists who contributed to our COVID charrette at the Salk Institute in the middle of the pandemic in 2020.).

These week-long to two-week-long news gathering charrettes are based on a modified three-day success seminar created by Hollywood Synthesis Consultant Peter Duke.

Peter Duke, Hollywood “Synthesis” Consultant, previously a world-famous fashion photographer at www.peterdukephoto.com, launched Sharon Stone among dozens of other models turned actresses.

Researchers at Santa Monica news gather charrette AKA Learning Man.

The second most important takeaway from this success is that we are trying to replicate this journalism excellence and process for 10,000 communities in America with the Neighborhood News concept conceived by Aaron Adler and Mark Buckley on the border of Michigan and Ohio in 2020 as a response to the Covid pandemic. (nnhour.com)

I am at the Substack limit here, but that’s what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.